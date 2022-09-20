Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said it’s cracking down on fraudulent activity. “We know that families are struggling, so we know that SNAP, MDHS understands...
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
WDAM-TV
Old Covington School Central Office is new alternative school
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Covington County alternative school will be going to class in a new school building on Thursday, but it’s not far from where they’ve been going to class. Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, they’ll be attending school in the former Covington County Central...
WDAM-TV
Petal Primary closure extends through end of the week
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A small fire at Petal Primary School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, caused the campus to close and students to move to virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 23. The Petal School District said preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical fire started in the technology server closet in the 200 Hall of the primary school. No injuries were reported, but the district said there was significant smoke damage that filtered through several areas of the campus.
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
thewestsidegazette.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues
The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
WDAM-TV
Collins in midst of being wired up
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A healthy chunk of the Collins market could find itself with access to high-speed broadband internet in the very near future. TEC, a leading broadband provider, has broken ground on a project to bring fast-fiber internet availability to the Collins area in Covington County. The 42-mile...
WDAM-TV
Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will amend a multi-million dollar agreement leading to infrastructure improvements in the midtown area. The Hattiesburg City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to approve an amendment to a tax increment funding agreement. Commonly referred to as ‘TIF,’ it adds another $2.85...
WDAM-TV
Secretary of State visits Petal regarding cemetery concerns
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson was in Petal Thursday evening to listen to the concerns of Petal residents regarding an unkempt cemetery. Forrest Gardens Memorial Cemetery along Carterville Road in Petal has become overgrown since the previous owner passed away, and people are concerned their buried loved ones are being mistreated.
Mobile, Lucedale men indicted for role in human smuggling network
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of Gulf Coast men face charges in a Texas federal court for allegedly taking part in what the Department of Justice calls a “prolific human smuggling network.” The indictment, unsealed last week, says Lloyd Bexley, 51, of Lucedale and Jeremy Dickens, 45, of Mobile, helped facilitate transportation of hundreds […]
WDAM-TV
State leader hears cemetery concerns
Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace. In 1972, Thomas L. Wallace formed T.L. Wallace Construction, which became one of the largest construction companies in the state. Marion Co. drug bust part of the area's ongoing 'War on Drugs'. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Sheriff Berkley...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Drug Raid Arrest
Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace. In 1972, Thomas L. Wallace formed T.L. Wallace Construction, which became one of the largest construction companies in the state. Marion Co. drug bust part of the area's ongoing 'War on Drugs'. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. Sheriff Berkley...
WDAM-TV
Recent drug bust raises concerns about drugs in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A major drug bust in Marion County brought attention to the ongoing drug problem in Marion County. On Sept. 16, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department made a stop at a safety checkpoint that led to a massive drug seizure. “We ended up getting 28...
WDAM-TV
2 habitual criminals receive max sentences in 12th District Circuit Court
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg men were given maximum sentences this week in 12th District Circuit Court as non-violent habitual offenders. Willie Earl Lampley was sentenced by Judge Jon Mark Weathers to 10 years on a false pretense charge. Willie Ray Bolton was sentenced to seven years a charge...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo gearing up for ‘ZooBoo’ festivities
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween looms less than a month away, and the Hattiesburg Zoo is gearing up for its annual celebration. The 10-day “ZooBoo” will run from Oct. 21 through Oct. 30 on the zoo grounds, and feature food, drinks and activities geared to the season. The...
WDAM-TV
Shooting suspect returns to Jones Co. for initial court appearance
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman arrested in Alabama in connection to a Jones County shooting on Tuesday has been transported back to Mississippi. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Loretta Denise Elkins, the accused shooter of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments, was transported by JCSD corrections officers on Friday morning from Sumter County, Ala.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala. After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Commonly referred to...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to 2 burglaries Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man in connection to two burglaries on Thursday. According to HPD, Devonta Banks, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of commercial burglary. These charges were in connection to two incidents...
Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
WDAM-TV
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 4-year-old girl who was shot at a Jones County apartment complex Tuesday was listed after surgery in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD also confirmed that the name of the alleged shooter given by witnesses, Loretta Brown, proved...
