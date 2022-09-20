The Phoenix Suns are hoping to bounce back in the 2022-23 season after a rough end to their 2021-22 campaign. The Suns fell apart in the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks, and ended up getting embarrassed in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Despite the rough end to the season and an occasionally rocky offseason, the Suns are in line to be one of the top teams in the NBA heading into the upcoming season.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO