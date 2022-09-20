Read full article on original website
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
The Suns current stance on Jae Crowder trade
The Phoenix Suns are hoping to bounce back in the 2022-23 season after a rough end to their 2021-22 campaign. The Suns fell apart in the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks, and ended up getting embarrassed in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Despite the rough end to the season and an occasionally rocky offseason, the Suns are in line to be one of the top teams in the NBA heading into the upcoming season.
TRADE: Pistons Acquire Bojan Bogdanovic
The Pistons added much needed shooting to its roster in a trade that seems to make a ton of sense.
Report: Suns PF Jae Crowder Would Welcome Return to Heat
The Phoenix Suns have been at the forefront of nearly every headline, magazine, article and NBA tabloid since their dismissal from the postseason. Although not a major storyline such as the Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sagas, the status of power forward Jae Crowder has been one to monitor over the summer.
Phoenix Suns And Mercury Owner Robert Sarver Says He Plans To Sell Both Teams After Backlash From Players
LeBron felt the NBA should've given Sarver a stiffer penalty for his misconduct
Adam Silver Releases Statement on Sarver’s Plan to Sell Suns, Mercury
The NBA’s commissioner shared his response to Sarver’s plan to sell both basketball teams.
Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka for the upcoming season after a months-long investigation by an external law firm that found multiple violations of team policies, team owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday. Grousbeck would not comment on specifics. A person with knowledge of the matter,...
Robert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns Amid Controversy
If you have been paying attention to the NBA over the past week, then you are well aware of Robert Sarver and what has been happening with the Phoenix Suns owner. He was suspended for a whole year by the NBA and he was even fined $10 million. These punishments stem from Sarver's gratuitous use of the N-word, all while delivering sexist and homophobic remarks while operating the Suns' front office.
Robert Sarver's sale of Suns not likely to be a fast process
Robert Sarver has announced his intention to sell the Suns and the NBA’s Phoenix Mercury, but it’s not likely to be a fast process, tweets Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Sources tell Shelburne that it could take months to go through the process of getting a new ownership group in place. Sarver has been suspended for a full year, so vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin will continue to run the team until a sale is complete.
Report: Suns Signing Guard Frank Jackson
Jackson (24-years-old) was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets but was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. He missed his entire rookie season after having two foot surgeries. After briefly spending time with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020, Jackson has spent...
Clippers President Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard’s Recovery
He hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2021 playoffs.
NBA Expert Names Trade Targets for Suns
With news of the Phoenix Suns being in the mix of potentially making a trade, it’s natural for the NBA world to start conjuring up any scenario that makes sense for both Phoenix and a potential partner. Such is the case with ESPN’s Zach Lowe, who gave a list...
