Two Ector County students arrested, charged for threats at school
Two ECISD students have been arrested and charged after two separate incidents.
2 ECISD students charged for in-school threats
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD has released information on two students being charged for threats made on campuses Wednesday afternoon. A fifth grade girl at Ireland Elementary was arrested after she pointed at students in her class as if she had a gun and told them she would bring one to school and shoot them.
Odessa High School student facing criminal charge for using knife during fight
ODESSA, Texas — A sophomore student at Odessa High School injured another student with a knife during a fight before school Wednesday morning. The incident resulted in minor injuries for the student who was cut. The student with the knife is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a...
Texas Middle School Student Arrested after Brutally Attacking Teacher Who Confiscated His Phone
Reports say that an 8th-grade student in Texas has been arrested and now faces a felony charge after video went viral of him attacking his teacher after she confiscated his phone. Officials from the school district say that they need more mental health resources for students as violence has seemingly been on the rise.
Ector county judge helps out local woman
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Local Judge Tracey Scown took action after she saw a woman with a toddler pushing a grocery cart down the street. Judge Scown found out the woman was not allowed to get on an EZ rider bus. “I just feel like any time there’s an opportunity we’re all here to help […]
Man accused of assaulting elderly parents
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his elderly parents earlier this month. Emery Dickman, 49, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person, as well as Assault/Family Violence. According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a […]
Affidavit: Elementary school intruder allegedly high on meth
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Ector County ISD police arrested 33-year-old Michael Duran after he was allegedly caught breaking into Burnet Elementary. Now, an affidavit has revealed new details about the incident. According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, Duran ran to the north entrance of the school and when he was […]
MPD investigating theft at Rosa’s Cafe
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 14, the man pictured below stole maintenance tools from Rosa’s Cafe at the restaurant located on N Midland Drive. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to […]
Deranged Suspect Breaks Into Elementary School
ODESSA, TX – An Odessa man was arrested on Monday after he broke into an Ector County ISD elementary school. According to ECISD, on Sep. 19 at around 6:20 a.m., officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to Burnet Elementary School for the report of a burglary. When they arrived the officers discovered a man that had broken into the school. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor. Witness on scene told police that the man had kicked in the glass on a…
Middle Schooler Viciously Attacks Teacher After She Confiscates Phone
Sparks another debate on how dangerous teaching has become. A middle school student was caught on video attacking his teacher in her classroom. The eighth grader was reportedly upset because the teacher confiscated his cell phone. Other students in the classroom recorded the video of the student attacking his teacher and shared it on social media where it quickly went viral. According to reports, the student was taken into custody and charged with a felony.
Odessa man charged after teen tells police he was ‘beaten’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said a 16-year-old boy made an outcry of abuse. John Adam Marcantel, 39, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, the investigation began on June 5, after a woman called the Odessa Police Department to report […]
MPD investigating theft: Can you help?
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 1, an unknown man, pictured below, entered Optics Unique at 3500 N Midkiff and stole about $1,000 worth of Ray Ban sunglasses. MPD said the suspect […]
West Odessa couple calls for compassion
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Patricia and Chuck Shaw say their yard is a work in progress, but due to age, disability, and limited finances, it’s not happening as fast as they’d like. But they do say, the job will get done. The Shaws were recently visited by an inspector from Ector County Environmental Enforcement […]
Man arrested on warrant, accused of assaulting pregnant wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant wife. Ricardo Uribe, 26, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman. According to an affidavit, on July 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Keystone Drive to investigate a disturbance. […]
Ector County Sheriff speaks on Judge Counts' ruling on felony-indicted individuals being able to buy guns
ODESSA, Texas — Although every felony indictment is different, a ruling that gives people accused of committing crimes the right to buy guns might seem like a threat to public safety. However, that is what Judge David Counts ruled on Monday. His reasoning for the ruling was based on...
City of Midland starts new programs for children
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced it will be starting new programs for children. These new programs will take place at the MLK Center at 2300 Butternut Lane starting October 3. On Mondays, children ages six to 14 will be able to join for board games...
MCSO deputy fired, accused of using excessive force
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after a Texas Rangers led investigation after Alcaraz was accused of using excessive force with an inmate. Juan Alcaraz, 32, has been charged with Aggravated Assault By a Public Servant. The incident happened on September 13, according to a news release. MCSO […]
Man arrested for breaking into Burnet Elementary Monday morning
ODESSA, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after ECISD says he was broke into Burnet Elementary early Monday morning. The attempted break-in happened around 6:30 a.m. A representative for ECISD says the man ran up to the north entrance of the school. When he was unable...
Man assaults realtors, says home for sale is ‘his’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted two women who were removing a lock box from the door of a home that had been listed for sale with their company. Chaz Scarborough, 34, has been charged with two counts of Robbery, as well as Evading Arrest and […]
OPD responds after woman hides in neighbor’s garage to escape assault
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his fiancé. Robert Beck, 43, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation. According to court documents, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Big Easy Street after a man called 911 […]
