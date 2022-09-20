ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

2 ECISD students charged for in-school threats

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD has released information on two students being charged for threats made on campuses Wednesday afternoon. A fifth grade girl at Ireland Elementary was arrested after she pointed at students in her class as if she had a gun and told them she would bring one to school and shoot them.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Odessa, TX
County
Ector County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
Ector County, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Ector county judge helps out local woman

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Local Judge Tracey Scown took action after she saw a woman with a toddler pushing a grocery cart down the street. Judge Scown found out the woman was not allowed to get on an EZ rider bus. “I just feel like any time there’s an opportunity we’re all here to help […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting elderly parents

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his elderly parents earlier this month. Emery Dickman, 49, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person, as well as Assault/Family Violence.  According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Elementary school intruder allegedly high on meth

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Ector County ISD police arrested 33-year-old Michael Duran after he was allegedly caught breaking into Burnet Elementary. Now, an affidavit has revealed new details about the incident. According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, Duran ran to the north entrance of the school and when he was […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating theft at Rosa’s Cafe

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 14, the man pictured below stole maintenance tools from Rosa’s Cafe at the restaurant located on N Midland Drive. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nimitz Middle School
San Angelo LIVE!

Deranged Suspect Breaks Into Elementary School

ODESSA, TX – An Odessa man was arrested on Monday after he broke into an Ector County ISD elementary school. According to ECISD, on Sep. 19 at around 6:20 a.m., officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to Burnet Elementary School for the report of a burglary. When they arrived the officers discovered a man that had broken into the school. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor.  Witness on scene told police that the man had kicked in the glass on a…
ODESSA, TX
Briana B.

Middle Schooler Viciously Attacks Teacher After She Confiscates Phone

Sparks another debate on how dangerous teaching has become. A middle school student was caught on video attacking his teacher in her classroom. The eighth grader was reportedly upset because the teacher confiscated his cell phone. Other students in the classroom recorded the video of the student attacking his teacher and shared it on social media where it quickly went viral. According to reports, the student was taken into custody and charged with a felony.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged after teen tells police he was ‘beaten’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said a 16-year-old boy made an outcry of abuse. John Adam Marcantel, 39, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, the investigation began on June 5, after a woman called the Odessa Police Department to report […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating theft: Can you help?

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 1, an unknown man, pictured below, entered Optics Unique at 3500 N Midkiff and stole about $1,000 worth of Ray Ban sunglasses. MPD said the suspect […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

West Odessa couple calls for compassion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Patricia and Chuck Shaw say their yard is a work in progress, but due to age, disability, and limited finances, it’s not happening as fast as they’d like. But they do say, the job will get done. The Shaws were recently visited by an inspector from Ector County Environmental Enforcement […]
WEST ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested on warrant, accused of assaulting pregnant wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant wife. Ricardo Uribe, 26, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.  According to an affidavit, on July 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Keystone Drive to investigate a disturbance. […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland starts new programs for children

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced it will be starting new programs for children. These new programs will take place at the MLK Center at 2300 Butternut Lane starting October 3. On Mondays, children ages six to 14 will be able to join for board games...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCSO deputy fired, accused of using excessive force

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after a Texas Rangers led investigation after Alcaraz was accused of using excessive force with an inmate. Juan Alcaraz, 32, has been charged with Aggravated Assault By a Public Servant.  The incident happened on September 13, according to a news release. MCSO […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man assaults realtors, says home for sale is ‘his’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted two women who were removing a lock box from the door of a home that had been listed for sale with their company. Chaz Scarborough, 34, has been charged with two counts of Robbery, as well as Evading Arrest and […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD responds after woman hides in neighbor’s garage to escape assault

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his fiancé. Robert Beck, 43, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to court documents, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Big Easy Street after a man called 911 […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy