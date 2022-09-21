Read full article on original website
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
OLD Widow of 9/11 pilot recalls watching hijacked jet being flown into World Trade Center: ‘As his plane struck we realised we were a nation at war’
The widow of a pilot whose hijacked jet was flown into the World Trade Center on 9/11, has recalled watching the plane strike and thinking “we are a nation at war”.Ellen Saracini’s husband, Victor Saracini, 51, was the captain of United Airlines Flight 175, one of four planes that were seized by Al-Qaeda hijackers, and used to attack targets in New York and Washington DC.After the plane took off from Boston bound for Los Angeles, hijackers stormed the cockpit and killed the pilot, and the first mate, Michael Horrocks. They then flew the plane into the South Tower of...
Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022
Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday...
New York DA launches 'criminal' probe into Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over election fraud allegations
An upstate New York district attorney is moving forward with a criminal probe into elections fraud allegations lauded against Republican candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin the same week absentee ballots are being sent out in the high-stakes race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Times Union first reported on...
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best
A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
Hudson Valley Principal Placed On Leave For ‘Unacceptable Comment’
A Hudson Valley high school principal was placed on leave for a post that included a homophobic term. The Kingston City School District confirmed a principal acknowledged making an unacceptable comment on his personal social media account. Kingston, New York Officials Investigate Homophobic Facebook Comment. School officials in Kingston began...
'Heartbreaking': Cuomo blasts Biden and Pelosi for abandoning him amid scandal
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted his onetime political allies, including President Joe Biden, for turning on him as he battled political scandal in 2021.
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
B-1B Bombers Are Hunting Illegal Fishing Boats Off South America
A B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 7, 2022. The air operations between 12th Air Force and Air Mobility Command were part of a Partner Interoperability Training exercise with Panama and Ecuador to grow capacity, enhance the ability to respond to illegal fishing practices and maintain shared interest in regional security. Multilateral engagements such as this one ensures maximum resource efficiency and enable the consistent training between U.S. Southern Command, component command and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings).Recent B-1B sorties highlight the growing maritime role for the bombers, but illegal fishing is a national security concern its own right.
‘Fat Leonard’ Fugitive Nabbed in Venezuela While Boarding Plane
The man known as “Fat Leonard,” who went on the run weeks before he was due to be sentenced for his role in one of the worst corruption scandals in Pentagon and military history, was nabbed Wednesday in Venezuela as he was attempting to board a plane to another country. NBC San Diego announced the news of defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis’ capture Wednesday night with confirmation from the U.S. Marshals Service. Francis was taken into custody as he was boarding the plane, Marshals Service spokesperson Omar Castillo said, but the location has not been disclosed. Francis cut off his GPS monitor ankle bracelet at his San Diego home and disappeared earlier this month as he faced imprisonment in the U.S. for offering bribes to U.S. naval officers in exchange for lucrative supply contracts. The U.S. government offered a $40,000 reward for his capture. According to NBC, he will remain in the custody of Venezuelan authorities while “U.S. Marshals and other federal authorities work out details about his extradition to the U.S.”Read it at NBC San Diego
Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Chinese foreign minister at U.N. General Assembly
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to meet on Friday with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in a meeting that's sure to include the issue of Taiwan. The State Department said that Blinken would meet with...
Amazon to pay tuition for employees attending SUNY Orange
MIDDLETOWN – SUNY Orange students who work at Amazon, which has a large fulfillment center in the Town of Montgomery, can have their tuition and industry certifications paid for by the company. College President Dr. Kris Young said Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees...
He Flew Commercial Planes In Afghanistan. Now He Has To Start Over.
Like thousands of Afghans now in the U.S., Hafiz Akbarzada has to start over thousands of miles from a home he may not be able to see again.
