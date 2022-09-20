Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Cost of living: Home heating oil customers to get £100 payment
Home heating oil customers in Northern Ireland are to get a one-off payment of £100 to help with rising energy costs. That will be in addition to a cap on the unit price of electricity announced by the government on Wednesday. People who use gas to heat their homes...
NHS eating disorder services forced to ‘exclude’ patients and ‘ration care’
Patients are being “excluded” from life-saving eating disorder treatment as services are “severely underfunded”, experts have warned.Adult eating disorder services are so “severely” underfunded and understaffed they are having to employ “rationing” measures and turn away patients, leading psychiatrist Dr Agnes Aynton has told The Independent.Dr Ayton and 22 other psychiatrists have found just 31 per cent of eating disorder services accepted all patients regardless of the level of illness in 2019-20, according to the new research.The researchers warned that the situation has become worse following the pandemic as it has driven a “worsening of the demand and capacity” crisis...
BBC
Mini-budget: Are there winners and losers?
The chancellor has unveiled what he claims are the biggest tax cuts in a generation. The basic rate of income tax has been reduced - and a rise in National Insurance is reversed. The cap on bankers' bonuses has also been lifted, and a planned rise in corporation tax scrapped.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
U.K.・
BBC
Cost of living: Free school holiday meals in Wales extended
Children who qualify for free school meals will also be eligible during school holidays until next spring, Wales' education minister has said. The provision was adopted for pupils of struggling families in the pandemic, and extended until this summer. But the Welsh government has set aside £11m to extend the...
U.K.・
BBC
Channel migrants: More than 1,100 people arrive in small boats
More than 1,100 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats in a single day, for the second time this month. The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that 21 boats carrying 1,150 people were intercepted on Thursday, the third highest daily figure this year. Government figures collated by the...
Comments / 0