Patients are being “excluded” from life-saving eating disorder treatment as services are “severely underfunded”, experts have warned.Adult eating disorder services are so “severely” underfunded and understaffed they are having to employ “rationing” measures and turn away patients, leading psychiatrist Dr Agnes Aynton has told The Independent.Dr Ayton and 22 other psychiatrists have found just 31 per cent of eating disorder services accepted all patients regardless of the level of illness in 2019-20, according to the new research.The researchers warned that the situation has become worse following the pandemic as it has driven a “worsening of the demand and capacity” crisis...

HEALTH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO