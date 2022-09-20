Read full article on original website
Coral Mountain Resort Declined, Council Unanimously Rejects Project
The fate of Coral Mountain Resort and its controversial surf wave basin has been decided. In a surprising unanimous decision, La Quinta City Council rejected this proposed project to wrap up a 6 hour discussion. It was a jam-packed room with not a single seat available in Council Chambers. Locals...
Supervisors OK Permits for Cannabis Cultivation Operation in Sage
(CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved an indoor commercial cannabis cultivation operation on five acres in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Sage, the first such facility authorized in the area. In a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Karen Spiegel absent, the board signed off on Isen Garden...
Charges Expected Against Man Suspected of Shooting Father, Son in Coachella
(CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 20-year-old man accused of shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son in Coachella. Deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday in response to a reported shooting, according to Sgt. David Aldrich with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
8-year-old boy attacked by neighbor’s Pit Bull in Indio
INDIO (CNS) – An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized today after being. attacked by a pit bull belonging to neighbors of his relatives in Indio. The boy was visiting an aunt at her home in the 47000 block of Calle. Diamante when the 2-year-old dog broke out of its kennel...
One in Critical Condition After Being Rescued From Vehicle Submerged in Lake
(CNS) – One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being rescued from inside their vehicle that was fully submerged in Harveston Lake in Temecula. Riverside County Fire Department rescue swimmers responded to the 29000 block of Lake House Road about 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report of the submerged vehicle, according to a department statement.
Beyond Meat Suspends COO After Reported Nose-Biting Incident
(CNS) – El Segundo-based Beyond Meat has suspended Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey following his arrest for allegedly biting a man’s nose in a parking lot following a college football game in Arkansas over the weekend, the company announced Tuesday. “Doug Ramsey, Beyond Meat’s Chief Operating Officer, has...
