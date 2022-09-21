It was a fun night in Death Valley on Saturday as Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got their first conference win of the season against a good Mississippi State team. The Bulldogs entered the game with a 2-0 record after convincing wins against Memphis and at Arizona in the first two weeks of the season. LSU entered the game 1-1 after a heartbreaking loss to Florida State in Week 1 and a resounding victory over Southern in Week 2.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO