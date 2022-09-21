ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Finebaum says the win over Mississippi State 'adds gasoline on the fire'

It was a fun night in Death Valley on Saturday as Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got their first conference win of the season against a good Mississippi State team. The Bulldogs entered the game with a 2-0 record after convincing wins against Memphis and at Arizona in the first two weeks of the season. LSU entered the game 1-1 after a heartbreaking loss to Florida State in Week 1 and a resounding victory over Southern in Week 2.
Tennessee's 2023 football schedule announced

The 2023 season will mark the third for Josh Heupel as the Vols’ head coach. The 2023 schedule was announced Tuesday. Under Heupel, Tennessee will host Florida in Week 4 of the Vols’ 2022 schedule. Kickoff between Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Gators (2-1, 0-1 SEC) is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.
KNOXVILLE, TN

