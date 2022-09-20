Read full article on original website
Related
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
CNET
Are You Owed Money From Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement?
Were you on Facebook in 2010? If so, you could be eligible for part of a $90 million payout from the company, stemming from accusations it illicitly tracked users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though: The deadline for filing a valid claim is just weeks away. Plaintiffs...
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, emergency allotments provide $95 or more in additional funds each month up to the maximum benefit amount. Food Stamps Schedule:...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
Pennsylvania Diner Ordered to Pay $1.35 Million in Back Wages
A federal court has ordered Musluoglu Inc., operating as Empire Diner in Lansdowne, Pa., and its owner and manager to pay more than $1.35 million in back wages and liquidated damages to 107 servers and kitchen workers, according to the Department of Labor Wednesday. The ruling from the US District...
States With the Most Gun Purchases Per Person
The FBI began to track gun background checks in the late 1990s and report the statistics every month. While gun background checks are not a one-to-one comparison of gun sales, they serve as a proxy, especially in identifying trends in gun sales. Gun sales have risen sharply for over more than a decade, ever since […]
The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State
Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
Motley Fool
10 States With the Highest Home Prices in 2022
There’s a reason I live in my father’s girlfriend’s basement: Housing ain’t cheap. The median home price in the U.S. is $428,700, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Hawaii and Washington, D.C., have the highest home prices in the U.S. To...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOXBusiness
23 Republican AGs issue warning to credit card giants planning to track firearm purchases
Republican attorneys general of 23 states wrote a letter Tuesday warning credit card giants not to move forward with plans to start tracking purchases that take place at gun stores across the U.S. The letter, sent to Visa, MasterCard and American Express, argues that the data is likely to be...
California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust law violations
SACRAMENTO -- California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state's antitrust laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. The 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court mirrors another complaint filed last year...
CNET
FTC Takes Aim At Companies Deceiving and Exploiting Gig Workers
Gig workers have been driving passengers around, shopping for goods and delivering dinners for years, often putting their safety at risk without getting the benefits of full-time employees. Now, the Federal Trade Commission has clarified its policies for companies in the so-called gig economy that deceive and exploit their workers.
SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hazing victim's family to receive nearly $1 million in settlement from Virginia university
The agreement with the family of Adam Oakes also requires Virginia Commonwealth University to make additional changes to fraternity and sorority life.
Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday. Frosh announced that his office’s Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act. The attorney general said in a news release that the properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County. The settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents of the communities, the attorney general’s office said.
abovethelaw.com
Department Of Justice Seeks ~$7 Million In Back Taxes From Biglaw Partner And Family Member
The case was filed in the federal district court for the District of Columbia on Thursday. All told, the government is seeking $6.98 million in taxes, which they alleged includes unpaid taxes dating back to 2001. As detailed in the complaint:. According to the complaint, “Despite notice and demand for...
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food Beast
USDA Provides $2 Billion in Funding to Food Banks and Schools Amidst Rise in Hunger
Hunger in America is on the rise due to factors like inflation, food supply chain delays and the impending end of pandemic-era social safety net programs. In response, families have turned to food banks, which unfortunately has pushed programs nationwide to ration supplies and reduce services. Hoping to stave off...
List Of Borrowers To Get Student Loan Forgiveness Per State
Alabama - 588,000. Estimated Number ofEligiblePell Borrowers (rounded to the nearest hundred) Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.
Gas Prices Are Starting to Rise Again in These States
After 99 days of falling prices at the pump, prices have crept up again in many states.
Comments / 0