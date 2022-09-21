ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

DC Teen In Custody For Allegedly Murdering Maryland Man In Car, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
The teen was apprehended following a lengthy investigation into the March murder. Photo Credit: Kindel Media on Pexels

A teenager in DC is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a Maryland man earlier this year, authorities announced.

Southwest, DC resident River Barfield, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed following a months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of Hyattsville resident Jacky Brooks, 20, in March.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District responded to the 4100 block of South Capitol Terrace in Southwest DC, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officials said that they located Brooks’ body inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that “the victim displayed no signs consistent with life” until his body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further evaluation.

Police investigators were able to identify Barfield as a suspect following the lengthy investigation, and he was apprehended without incident on Thursday, Sept. 20 on a DC Superior Court warrant for the alleged murder.

David
2d ago

where are the parents. young children doing these things. parents need to held accountable for children acting like adults.

7
M Enduro
2d ago

teenagers with guns again, there needs to be a gangsta class in highschool to show these kids crime doesn't pay.

4
 

