ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Queer Kids Are Getting Blasted With Too Much Doom and Gloom

By Danielle Moodie
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0ysF_0i3Yvf2d00
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

The nation’s kids were already struggling before the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were school shootings in 46 out of the 52 weeks of 2019 . According to the America’s State of Mind Report , the number of kids between the ages of 13-19 taking antidepressants between 2015-2019 rose a staggering 38 percent. And with millions of children consigned to remote learning during the pandemic—unable to see their friends, or have graduations, proms, or extracurricular activities for almost two years— these numbers have skyrocketed , as have attempted suicides among this same age group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ri6wa_0i3Yvf2d00

A student holds a sign during a rally outside Boston City Hall demanding schools to reopen and prioritizing high-needs students for in-person learning in 2020.

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy was even compelled to issue an advisory on the “ youth mental health crisis .”

What does this crisis look like? A 50 percent increase in suicide attempt of teenage girls since 2019. And if we take these same concerns and apply them to LGBTQ youth‚ whose statistics in the areas of self-harm were already well outside the mainstream—it looks like one in five transgender or non-binary students attempted suicide in the past year, and 45 percent of LGBTQ kids seriously considered taking their own lives.

Hopes that things would just “go back to normal” for kids once schools were fully reopened have proven to be too optimistic. Children were (and continue to be) uniquely impacted by the ongoing series of crises that this country is facing.

Think about it.

While in the midst of significant periods of emotional, physical, and social development—the nation’s kids have had to reckon with the loss of over a million people to COVID, unrelenting school shootings, the catastrophic effects of climate change, and economic instability—with millions of parents and caregivers losing their livelihoods. While we as adults struggle with issues like ambient stress , languishing , and our own increased use of medications to support our mental health —we’re not also going through puberty, and unlike the nation’s youth, our brains are fully formed and matured.

And our nation’s kids are not immune from the U.S.’ hostile and unstable political climate.

Try to imagine what it must look like to a young student that the President of the United States tried to stage a coup, and that tens of millions of Americans support it! Or how they’d feel about Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis believing that learning the candid history of America’s racist roots will incur white guilt. Imagine being a young queer kid attending school where your teacher isn’t required to show you dignity or respect by using your preferred pronouns or allowing you use of the bathroom or locker room that is in accordance with your gender identity. How should LGBTQ youth feel about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott instituting a law that has the parents of transgender youth investigated and possbibly jailed for providing life affirming medical care for their kids?

In Kansas , a judge ruled that a teacher has the authority to “out” a transgender child to their parents. And what happens when a child is outed to non-affirming parents or caregivers? The Trevor Project’s 2021 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health reported that 28 percent of LGBTQ youth have experienced homelessness or home instability at some point in their lives—with those numbers jumping an additional 10 percent when looking at non-binary and transgender kids, specifically.

The effects of anti-LGBTQ discrimination, compounded with the myriad crises that the youth of America face are beyond alarming. In the early aughts, when headlines revealed a rash of LGBTQ suicides, we told these same kids that “ it gets better .” Queer adults took to a video campaign to remind them that while things may seem dark now, their future is indeed bright. Many of us, however, are now feeling like frauds as we watch anti-LGBTQ legislation take hold across the nation.

But there’s still a reason for hope.

The bigots of the radical right might assume that queer kids will just retreat back into the closet—but they are sorely underestimating this generation.

At the beginning of this year, hundreds of Floridian students staged a walkout protesting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” In Alabama, young trans kids linked arms with their parents and doctors to fight valiantly against anti-trans legislation that would put their lives and futures at risk. After the Parkland shooting in 2018 , we saw young people—openly queer and straight—catapult to the front of the gun reform movement that helped to give voice and space to those most affected by school shootings: the kids.

Anti-LGBTQ conservatives believe they can shame these young people into submission, but they are ignorant to what their hate mongering is actually doing; which is creating the next generation of activists, who are utilizing various social platforms to connect to one another and the world at large . No longer isolated by the confines of their small-minded communities—they are finding outlets and virtual spaces that are reminding them not only of their power to organize, but their ability to activate their peers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3P4i_0i3Yvf2d00

Laws in Texas have made it more difficult for transgender youth, like Sunny Bryant, to receive gender-affirming care.

Francois Picard/AFP via Getty

Progress has and continues to be made, and we need to do a better job in showcasing this—to all of our kids, but especially LGBTQ kids. A cacophony of bad news shouldn’t rob them of the greater context, which is that acceptance and inclusion of LGBTQ people in America has never been greater.

Take a look at the Biden administration’s over 200 LGBTQ appointees .

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was not only the first openly gay person to make a competitive run for the presidency (he even won the Iowa caucuses!), but he’s also the first gay cabinet secretary to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Karine Jean Pierre is the first Black lesbian to hold the position as White House press secretary. Dr. Rachel Levine is the assistant secretary for health and the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate.

When we turn our attention from government to Hollywood, we have seen extraordinary gains in LGBTQ representation. Actress Angelica Ross was just recently named the first out Black transgender woman to be play Roxy Hart in the musical Chicago on Broadway. And many corporations, colleges, and other private entities have evolved their policies to be more inclusive, and to protect the rights of LGBTQ people.

It’s possible that as progress continues to be made, as we take two steps forward, the forces of intolerance will force us to tzake the occasional step backward. But while it takes time, we need to continuously remind marginalized young people that their youth will go by fast, and that things do, in fact , better.

“Children are the seed for peace or violence in the future, depending on how they are cared for and stimulated. Thus, their family and community environment must be sown to grow a fairer and more fraternal world, a world to serve life and hope,” Zilda Arns , the Brazilian activist and pediatrician said in 2006 .

These are, indeed, rough times for this country—particularly for vulnerable young people. But though there are many issues and areas at which we’d love to just throw up our hands—the truth is we can’t give up, because our children are watching.

We won’t know the true impact of these developmental obstacles on our children for quite some time, but what we know is that they need our attention, our empathy, and our diligence now. And more than anything, they need to believe in hope.

As the late activist and pioneering gay politician Harvey Milk said , “without hope the us’s give up. I know you cannot live on hope alone, but without it, life is not worth living.

And you, and you, and you have got to give them hope.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

That 'Don't Say Gay' law is very popular when you accurately describe it

Democrats and establishment media wailed about Florida’s law to prevent teachers from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity to children, dishonestly calling it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Turns out they had to do that — because when people learn what the law actually does,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
TheDailyBeast

Melania Trump Now Insists She’s ‘Profoundly Serious’ About Christmas

Melania Trump wants to “set the record straight” on her attitude toward Christmas, two years after she was heard in an explosive audio leak asking her former senior adviser “who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” “While I was serving as first lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, insisting that the portion of the conversation edited out focused on her desire to reunite migrant children split from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, months after her husband instated the “Zero Tolerance” policy, which separated thousands of families. “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious,” Trump wrote in her statement. Her comments come as she’s selling $35 to $45 Christmas ornaments on her website, with some of the proceeds going toward a scholarship program for children in foster care.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Dr. Oz’s Fundraising Emails Spell Panic in Pennsylvania

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.If Pennsylvania senatorial hopeful and former TV doctor Mehmet Oz wants his supporters to know one thing, it’s that he’s a bad fundraiser who has always been losing to his opponent.At least, that’s the overwhelming message in the more than 100 fundraising texts and emails the Oz campaign has delivered just in the last month.The Oz campaign has sent 23 fundraising emails since last Monday alone. Every one of them has bad news, saying directly or on a linked...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Religious School Pushes To Maintain The Right To Keep LGBTQ Group Off Campus

Yeshiva University filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking to block a court order requiring the New York university to recognize a “Pride Alliance” LGBTQ student club. In court papers, the school says that “As a deeply religious Jewish university, Yeshiva cannot comply with...
POLITICS
Essence

There Is Anti-Black Racism And Colorism In The Latino Community. Professor Tanya K. Hernández Is Bold Enough To Talk About It

Hernández spoke with ESSENCE about her latest book, "Racial Innocence," and challenging the prevailing and long-established misconception that Latinos cannot be racist. With the 2020 murder of George Floyd igniting a racial reckoning in our country and the Black Lives Matter movement becoming more mainstream, the subsequent marches and protests have “mobilized Latinos to confront racism and anti-blackness within their own communities.”
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Angelica Ross
TheDailyBeast

Confusion Swirls as DeSantis’ Migrant Flight Fails to Show in Biden’s Home State

The small Delaware town of Rehoboth Beach, where President Joe Biden has a vacation home, scrambled Tuesday to prepare for the expected arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ next round of expensive migrant flights—but the day only ended with more confusion in the Diamond State.Instead, confusion swirled as the chartered plane that was scheduled to leave Texas on Tuesday morning, filled with migrants, departed hours late and bound for a different city—Nashville, Tennessee—with no passengers on board.Delaware officials had sprung into action on Monday night after word got out that the same plane DeSantis used to fly migrants from San...
DELAWARE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kelley Robinson Becomes First Black Queer Woman to Lead Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) announced Tuesday it had appointed its first Black, queer female president. Kelley Robinson will become the organization’s ninth president, and previously served as the executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “This is a pivotal moment in our movement for equality for LGBTQ+ people,” Robinson said in a statement. “We, particularly our trans and BIPOC communities, are quite literally in the fight for our lives and facing unprecedented threats that seek to destroy us. The overturning of Roe v. Wade reminds us we are just one Supreme court decision away from losing fundamental freedoms...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Youth#Transgender Children#Transgender People#Youth Of America#Racism#The Daily Beast Getty#The Boston Globe#Getty U S Surgeon
TheDailyBeast

AOC Rival’s Family Caught in Drug and Gun Bust

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s long-shot Republican opponent has labeled the left-wing lawmaker a “crime surge creator”—but in fact, the GOP candidate’s own family have been part of the uptick in illegal activity she has lamented.A Snopes investigation earlier this year revealed that Tina Forte has a long history of flirting with the political right’s violent fringes: posting photos on social media of herself with the leader of the Proud Boys gang, sharing QAnon-flavored slogans, and even participating in events around Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally that culminated in the bloody rampage through the U.S. Capitol. But as a candidate for Congress,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
creators.com

They're All Open-Borders Hypocrites

All the world's a stage, especially two heated months before Election Day. So you'll have to forgive me for not joining the theatrical media frenzy over Martha's Vineyard being overrun by illegal aliens. It's just another naked open-borders exhibition by both political parties that makes a miserable mockery of our country's immigration policies.
IMMIGRATION
Rolling Stone

Five Years Since the Route 91 Massacre No One Knows a Damn Thing

WES PERRY WAS in his Las Vegas hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino when a gunman, a few rooms away, smashed his own room’s window and opened fire. Fans were gathered across the Las Vegas Strip at a country-music festival. It was Oct. 1, 2017, the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival, and headliner Jason Aldean had just started singing his hit “When She Says Baby.” The rampage went on for 10 minutes, killing 58 people and injuring more than 850. It is considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Intelligencer

Guest Opinion: Central Bucks should respect students' preferred pronouns

During my first year teaching, my classroom was near the cafeteria. By the third week, Logan began pressing his face against my door, lunch tray in hand, pleading to come in. In class, his peers would sometimes erupt with laughter regarding his outfit choice and sneer about how gay he looked. I addressed it when I could, but there were times when I missed opportune moments to interrupt the harmful commentary and facilitate dialogue among my students to foster curiosity and understanding.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
TheDailyBeast

The Only Two People Holding Trump Accountable Are Not Men

Despite continued allegations of fraud and obstruction of justice claims against Donald Trump, somehow there are still only two people continuing to call the former president out—and neither one is a man.According to host Molly Jong-Fast in her last episode appearing on political podcast The New Abnormal, those people are New York state Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James and the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, Fani Willis.“They’re the only people who are doing this because everyone else is too much of a fucking coward,” Jong-Fast tells co-host Andy Levy.“It’s just interesting to me. We got so many people in...
POTUS
The Conversation U.S.

Christian nationalism is getting written out of the story of January 6

When they entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents stopped and bowed their heads in prayer to consecrate the building and their cause to Jesus. When the Senate reconvened later, its chaplain, retired Navy Adm. Barry Black, also prayed, but called the insurgents’ actions a “desecration of the United States Capitol building.” Both sides appealed to the Christian God as the authority for their actions and values. Outside, at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, there was a similar focus on God, in the form of Christian nationalism, which frames the U.S. as a...
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware

Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Tells Letitia James Where to Focus Her Priorities

Former President Donald Trump has swung back at New York state Attorney General Letitia James, claiming that instead of targeting him in a massive fraud suit to the tune of $250 million, she should put more effort into reducing crime in New York City. Appearing on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show for part two of his interview with the conservative commentator, Trump was touting his efforts in his dealings with the Taliban when he swiftly switched to crime in America. “In New York, where Letitia James rules, we have the worst crime that we’ve ever had,” Trump said. The Washington Post reported that while “overall, violent crime is up 34%... there have been 13% fewer shooting incidents this year than last” and that “the number of homicides in New York is down 13 percent, not up.” Trump made brief mention of James’ suit, in which she is suing Trump, three of his adult children, and their family real estate company, alleging they overinflated the value of Trump property. “That’s where Letitia James, she should focus on murder and crime in New York where they walk into stores with axes and they start swinging the axes at people,” Trump said. “That’s where she ought to be focused, not on how much is Mar-a-Lago worth.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
31K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy