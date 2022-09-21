ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool

Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Is the king of altcoins eyeing Bitcoin’s throne post the Merge

The Merge has finally launched on Ethereum [ETH] and nothing has been the same ever since. What had hoped to be a major bullish event has turned into a short-term beacon of pain for ETH traders. However, the post-Merge crypto market is witnessing a strange trend reversal as Ethereum‘s trading...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Digital Asset#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3
ambcrypto.com

Dubai grants Binance the ‘Minimal Viable Product’ license- Here’s why

Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) has granted the Minimal Viable Product (MVP) license to the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, following which it can offer crypto-related services to both retail and institutional investors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from now onwards. Binance was issued a provisional...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
CNBC

30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions

Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Russia More Bullish On Bitcoin Than Ever As It Legalizes Crypto For International Payments

In a somewhat surprising departure from its belligerent pre-war stance against cryptocurrencies, the Russian Central Bank has reportedly agreed with the country’s Ministry of Finance on legalizing crypto to facilitate cross-border payments. Crypto For Cross-Border Settlements. According to a Thursday report from the Russian news agency Kommersant, the Bank...
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Price: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Dispels Age-Long Myth on What Drives BTC

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy