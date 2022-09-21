Read full article on original website
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Ethereum: Is the king of altcoins eyeing Bitcoin’s throne post the Merge
The Merge has finally launched on Ethereum [ETH] and nothing has been the same ever since. What had hoped to be a major bullish event has turned into a short-term beacon of pain for ETH traders. However, the post-Merge crypto market is witnessing a strange trend reversal as Ethereum‘s trading...
Dubai grants Binance the ‘Minimal Viable Product’ license- Here’s why
Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) has granted the Minimal Viable Product (MVP) license to the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, following which it can offer crypto-related services to both retail and institutional investors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from now onwards. Binance was issued a provisional...
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
Anant is one of the heirs to Ambani's $93.3-billion fortune, along with his sister Isha and brother Akash. The beach-side mansion is located in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc...
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions
Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
Bitcoin, Dogecoin Plunge, Ethereum Worst Hit After Fed Rate Hike — But, Is There A Silver Lining?
Major coins fell sharply on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 2.7% to $896.8 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Celsius (CEL) +7% $1.55. Compound (COMP) +3.1% $56.3. XDC Network (XDC) +1.1% $0.03. Why...
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Regulation Is a National Security Issue – Here’s Why
Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong thinks crypto regulation is a matter of national security for the United States. Armstrong says it’s critical for the US to pass crypto regulations that foster domestic innovation. “The US missed on semiconductors and 5G which is now largely manufactured offshore. It can’t afford...
What crisis? High-stakes crypto lending looks here to stay
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - On May 11, Scott Odell, an analyst at British crypto lender Blockchain.com, instant messaged Edward Zhao of Three Arrows Capital asking that the Singapore hedge fund repay at least part of a $270 million loan.
Russia More Bullish On Bitcoin Than Ever As It Legalizes Crypto For International Payments
In a somewhat surprising departure from its belligerent pre-war stance against cryptocurrencies, the Russian Central Bank has reportedly agreed with the country’s Ministry of Finance on legalizing crypto to facilitate cross-border payments. Crypto For Cross-Border Settlements. According to a Thursday report from the Russian news agency Kommersant, the Bank...
Can Bitcoin’s struggles and volatility of Q3 overshadow BTC’s Q4 performance
The third quarter (Q3) of 2022 has been one filled with intense scrutiny of crypto assets with Bitcoin [BTC] at the heart of it. The king of crypto asset, recently, witnessed a dip in its tractions due to developments on major blockchains such as Ethereum [ETH] and Cardano [ADA]. However,...
'Fed sledgehammer' will cause a crash worse than 2008 but Bitcoin, Ethereum will hit new all-time highs by 2025
(Kitco News) - The 'Fed sledgehammer' of rising interest rates will cause a market crash worse than 2008, but Bitcoin and Ethereum will recover to all-time highs, said Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. "I think it's going to be worse than the 2008 correction, worse than the...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Granted Operating License in European Union’s Fifth-Largest Economy
Crypto exchange Coinbase will begin offering its services in the Netherlands after winning approval to operate in the country, which has the fifth largest economy in the European Union. Coinbase says they are now the first major global crypto exchange to successfully register with the Dutch Central Bank, the central...
Bitcoin Price: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Dispels Age-Long Myth on What Drives BTC
