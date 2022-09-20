Read full article on original website
Get Ready for a Bunch of Sore-Loser Republicans Claiming 2022 Is Rigged
Nearly two-thirds of Republicans in key midterm races won’t commit to accepting their election results if they lose, an ominous sign that attacks on the democratic process will grow even more severe this fall. The Washington Post surveyed both Democratic and Republican candidates in 19 Senate and gubernatorial races,...
Wisconsin activist who ordered absentee ballots in others' names charged with election fraud, ID theft
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors charged a Wisconsin man Thursday with election fraud and identity theft after he acknowledged that he fraudulently requested absentee ballots in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system. The state Department of Justice charged 68-year-old Harry Wait...
More than half of GOP governor nominees have questioned or denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election
The Republican nominee in at least 22 of this year's 36 gubernatorial races is someone who has rejected, declined to affirm, raised doubts about, or tried to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.
More than half of Republican Senate nominees have rejected, cast doubt upon or tried to overturn the 2020 election results
More than half of the Republican nominees for the 35 US Senate seats being contested in the 2022 midterms have challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 election -- rejecting, raising doubts about or taking steps to overturn President Joe Biden's victory.
thecentersquare.com
Begich, Palin stay on Alaska's ballot for November
(The Center Square) - Monday was the last day for candidates to withdraw from Alaska's November election and Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin are staying in the race for the state's sole congressional seat. Palin criticized Begich decision to stay in the race, saying he split the Republican vote...
How Do I Register to Vote? Online Voter Registration in Every State
As the midterms approach, voters in several states will face new rules about who exactly can cast ballots, when, and how.
Republicans won’t commit to honoring vote results this fall. That’s troubling
One of the most horrific legacies of Trump is the unwillingness of Republican candidates to commit to being bound by election results. Among Republican candidates for US Senate, Ted Budd in North Carolina, Blake Masters in Arizona, Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska, and JD Vance in Ohio have all refused to commit to accepting the election results this November, according to news reports.
What's at stake in the 2022 midterm election? Here's everything to watch before Election Day.
There's a lot at stake in the 2022 midterm election, certainly more than just control of Congress. These are the candidates, races and issues to know.
These Nine Republicans Voted for Electoral Count Act Reform
Other Republicans objected, saying the bill wouldn't solve any problems and was a partisan ploy by Democrats.
Voters in 27 states have election deniers on their ballots who could determine 2024 results, report finds
As primary races come to a close heading into November’s general elections, Americans in at least 27 states will see candidates on their ballots who have denied the outcome of the 2020 presidential race, according to a new report. At least 43 candidates for statewide offices that oversee election...
7 states where minority party candidates outnumber the majority in state legislative elections
Welcome to the Friday, September 23, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Minority party in seven states is contesting more state legislative seats than majority party. West Virginia voters to consider prohibiting state supreme court involvement in impeachment proceedings. Catch up quick...
Fetterman’s health at center of US Senate race in Pennsylvania as Oz fights to close gap
Democratic Senate nominee says he hopes supporters don’t ‘have a doctor in your life making fun of it’ amid questions over stroke
BET
Georgia Governor’s Race Too Close to Call Two Months to Election Day
The race for Georgia governor is still deadlocked, according to a Quinnipiac University poll of likely Georgia voters in a politically crucial race that parallels the U.S. Senate race in that state. Of those polled, Gov. Brian Kemp has 50%, and another 48% say they support Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams....
Know Before You Vote: Election Law Changes Ahead Of The 2022 Midterms
Midterm elections are quickly approaching, with important races happening up and down the ballot. While most of the emphasis is placed on congressional races, notably the U.S. Senate, voters will have an opportunity to decide who will lead important state and local offices. With the rise of election conspiracy theorists...
California's fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch
In the November midterm election, California is one of the battlefields as Democrats and Republicans fight to control the House. Here are 10 races to watch.
Vox
How the polls might be wrong (again) this year
It just seems to keep on happening — Democrats get their hopes up from rosy-looking polls, but they get a rude awakening when votes are tallied on election night. In 2016, Trump’s win shocked the world. In 2020, a seeming Democratic romp turned into a nail-biter. And now, as the 2022 midterms are drawing nearer, polls show Democrats performing surprisingly decently — pointing toward a close election rather than the long-expected GOP wave.
2022 midterm primary turnout exceeded 2018. What does this mean for November?
The 2022 primary season is all but in the books. Intraparty contests in Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island wrapped up this past week, so all that's left is Louisiana on Election Day in November and its unique jungle primary system.
What to know about the 74 Arizona judges on the 2022 ballot
You may not be sure what to do with all those judges’ names on your ballot. Call it cool or a quirk, but Arizona voters must decide whether to retain appellate and trial court judges. ...
Why we may not know who won the Senate on Election Day
Some of the same issues with state law that caused the 2020 election results to drag out for days are still in play in key 2022 states.
Virginia school districts appear primed to buck governor’s proposed transgender policies
At least five Virginia school districts have said they will maintain inclusive learning environments and continue to enforce nondiscrimination policies that protect transgender students after Gov. Glen Youngkin’s (R) administration introduced model policies that roll back certain supports for transgender youth. Under Youngkin’s model policies, Virginia public school students...
