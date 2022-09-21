Read full article on original website
Post Register
Day 4 of Caldwell Police Lt. - Hoadley takes the stand
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The fourth day of court has drawn to a close in the trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Hoadley. Hoadley is charged with excessive force and filing a false report after an FBI investigation. Today the defense called Hoadley himself to the stand. The former...
Post Register
Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
Post Register
New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
Post Register
Meridian mom arrested for park violation in court today
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sara Brady, the mom who took her kids to a park in Meridian and was arrested for violating the Covid-19 playground restrictions order, was in court today. You can see the original story we posted last year HERE. Brady was arrested during a Covid-related protest...
Post Register
Meridian mom arrested at park during Covid seeks case dismissal
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It's been two years, and a Meridian mother is still fighting an arrest after taking her kids to a park during Covid restrictions. Sara Walton Brady's arrest at Meridian's Kleiner Park in April 2020 went viral and sparked protests. Police issued her a trespassing charge...
Post Register
Nampa Police arrest Treasure Valley serial vandalism suspect
Nampa Police identify and arrest Treasure Valley serial vandal. Nampa PD's Property Crimes Detectives, with help from Dispatch, Patrol, Nampa Police SROs and members of the community, have identified and arrested Christopher Alec Chattaway, age 18, for felony Malicious Injury to Property. According to Nampa PD, graffiti with the word...
Post Register
Police: BPD arrests two people connected to catalytic converters thefts in Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police officers worked with other local agencies to arrest two people connected to catalytic converter thefts in Boise. Boise Police officers from the Neighborhood Contact Unit, Property Crimes Unit and Narcotics Unit worked with detectives from Garden City, Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Meridian Police on this investigation.
Post Register
Boise PD arrests two suspects after high school athletic fields badly damaged
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police say they've arrested two teens in connection with a recent vandalism incident at Capital High School that left athletic fields badly damaged. Officers say they've arrested 18-year-old Kaleb Lindberg and 18-year-old Kaden Tennant. They face malicious injury to property charges. Boise Police say...
Post Register
Meridian man selected for new season of Survivor
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Meridian man, Mike Gabler, has been selected to be on the next season of Survivor. Gabler works at St. Lukes and St. Alphonsus on trans-catheter heart valves. He says the social structure and challenges of the operating room are the perfect structure and challenges to prepare for Survivor, and so was being the oldest castaway of the Season.
Post Register
Downtown Boise traffic advisory
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) crews are making emergency repairs on a geothermal main at Idaho and 4th street in downtown Boise. 4th Street is closed between Idaho and Main streets. Idaho Street is reduced to one lane at 4th st. Crews expect the roads...
Post Register
Enjoy the sunny weekend with your dog at a Sniffspot
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The temperature in the Treasure Valley is expected to get warmer this weekend, so why not check out a Sniffspot private dog park?. Sniffspots are private rental areas hosted by locals that rent their yards and land to dog owners. Only you and your dogs are allowed to enter a spot during the time you've booked.
Post Register
Destination Caldwell hosting Hops and Crops Festival, road closure on Arthur St
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Destination Caldwell will be hosting the Hops & Crops Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. There will be a road closure on Arthur Street at S. 7th Avenue next to Indian Creek Plaza from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For any questions or concerns, contact Hannah...
Post Register
Here comes the warm weather
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We have enjoyed some pleasant, cool temperatures over the last few days. All of that is about to change as computer models are showing a large and persistent ridge of high pressure returning to much of the western states over the next 5-7 days. That means temperatures have to warm in response to the high. It also means a very dry stretch of weather will follow.
Post Register
Boise State plays UTEP on Friday
Tomorrow on Friday, Boise State will play UTEP in El Paso, Texas at 7 p.m. UTEP will host BSU for the first time in 18 seasons at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The contest between the Broncos and the Miners will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network.
