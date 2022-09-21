ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma case questions who can write speeding ticket on tribal lands

OKLAHOMA CITY — Who can write you a speeding ticket on tribal lands?. That’s the question one Oklahoma case could put in front of federal judges. "Castro Huerta undermines tribal jurisdiction and sovereignty by creating a false, false, narrative that native victims are best protected by the state," said Jonodev Chaudhuri, Muscogee Creek Nation.
KOCO

Oklahomans will have to wait to vote on recreational marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans will have to wait to vote on recreational marijuana. The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Wednesday that it will not be on your November ballot. The Yes On 820 campaign had been hoping the state Supreme Court would side in their favor and put marijuana on the ballot in November, but that’s not going to happen.
poncacitynow.com

Survey Finds Oklahoma Has Fourth-Angriest Drivers in U.S.

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new survey suggests Oklahoma has some of America’s angriest drivers. The research, conducted by Forbes Advisor, finds Oklahoma drivers are the fourth-most confrontational in the United States. It also concluded 85 percent of Americans experience road rage on a regular basis. But Oklahomans seem surprised 15 percent of people don’t.
Z94

The Oklahoma Grass Burr… How To Get Rid Of Them

Whether you're from Oklahoma or not, some people say you're not an Okie until you've experienced Head Country BBQ or had the cheese fries at Eskimo Joe's... but I think it's fair to say you're not an Okie until you've caught one of these stickers somewhere on your body. The...
KFOR

Oklahoma records nearly 40 degree temperature drop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler. Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.
KOCO

Parking fees to be waived at all Oklahoma state parks Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Parking fees will be waived at all 38 Oklahoma state parks on Saturday. Authorities have waived the fees for National Public Lands Day. The day is dedicated to shining a spotlight on the public lands across the country. In Oklahoma, state parks include the Alabaster Caverns,...
