Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma’s November Ballot Would Be Without The Recreational Cannabis Question
After the state Supreme Court denied a motion to guarantee that the proposal be put to a vote this year, a state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma won't appear on the general election ballot.
Oklahoma Aerospace Company Says It Hasn’t Filled High-Earning Openings
Aerospace is vital to Oklahoma's economy and brings thousands of jobs but hiring people to maintain the industry has been more difficult than expected. Right now, one Oklahoma aerospace company said it has over 100 high-paying jobs. The downside is they cannot find Oklahomans to fill these positions. "I am...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
OK AG against tracking, monitoring firearm purchases by credit companies
Oklahoma is joining 24 other states in speaking out against a new system that monitors and tracks the purchases of firearms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Police chiefs in Oklahoma to spend money on new patrol cars, technology, officers
Okla. — Police chiefs in Oklahoma said they’ll use millions they were just given in grant money on new patrol cars, better technology and more officers. The attorney general said the state handed out a record amount this year. In the 2023 Safe Oklahoma grants, 58 departments will split $2 million.
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
Oklahomans Voice Opinions On Not Being Able To Vote On Recreational Marijuana
Tens of thousands of Oklahomans signed their names on a petition with hopes to cast their vote for recreational marijuana. Those same people will now have to wait longer than November to make their voices heard. News 9 went to the streets to hear Oklahomans' reactions to State Question 820...
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Oklahoma case questions who can write speeding ticket on tribal lands
OKLAHOMA CITY — Who can write you a speeding ticket on tribal lands?. That’s the question one Oklahoma case could put in front of federal judges. "Castro Huerta undermines tribal jurisdiction and sovereignty by creating a false, false, narrative that native victims are best protected by the state," said Jonodev Chaudhuri, Muscogee Creek Nation.
KOCO
Oklahomans will have to wait to vote on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans will have to wait to vote on recreational marijuana. The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Wednesday that it will not be on your November ballot. The Yes On 820 campaign had been hoping the state Supreme Court would side in their favor and put marijuana on the ballot in November, but that’s not going to happen.
Recreational marijuana measure won't show up on November ballot in Oklahoma
A state question proposing the legalization of recreational marijuana won't show up on the general election ballot for Oklahoma voters this November.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
poncacitynow.com
Survey Finds Oklahoma Has Fourth-Angriest Drivers in U.S.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new survey suggests Oklahoma has some of America’s angriest drivers. The research, conducted by Forbes Advisor, finds Oklahoma drivers are the fourth-most confrontational in the United States. It also concluded 85 percent of Americans experience road rage on a regular basis. But Oklahomans seem surprised 15 percent of people don’t.
The Oklahoma Grass Burr… How To Get Rid Of Them
Whether you're from Oklahoma or not, some people say you're not an Okie until you've experienced Head Country BBQ or had the cheese fries at Eskimo Joe's... but I think it's fair to say you're not an Okie until you've caught one of these stickers somewhere on your body. The...
KFOR
Oklahoma records nearly 40 degree temperature drop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler. Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.
KOCO
Parking fees to be waived at all Oklahoma state parks Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Parking fees will be waived at all 38 Oklahoma state parks on Saturday. Authorities have waived the fees for National Public Lands Day. The day is dedicated to shining a spotlight on the public lands across the country. In Oklahoma, state parks include the Alabaster Caverns,...
Oklahoma’s ‘Heavener Runestone’ Remains an Unexplained Sooner State Mystery to This Day!
It's one of Oklahoma's oldest unexplained mysteries, and to this day it remains a hotly debated topic. Have you ever heard of the Heavener Runestone? Some say it's proof that the Vikings actually made it as far inland as Oklahoma, others say it's a modern rune that was carved in the late 1800s by early Scandinavian settlers.
‘Shocked, sad, angry’; Law firm releases more new evidence in Glossip case
This week, a law firm released more new evidence that they say brings into question the guilt of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip.
Nature Conservancy Works To Restore Oklahoma's Blue River
The Nature Conservancy is working to restore Oklahoma's Blue River by planting thousands of native trees nearby. The work, which has roots in Tulsa, is part of a greater effort to protect the river for future generations. The Blue River flows for more than 140 miles through southern Oklahoma. It...
Oklahoma AG John O’Connor responds to accusations from Glossip’s attorney
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has issued a statement, hours after attorneys for Richard Glossip accused the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office is mishandling evidence in the case. You can read his full statement below. “If there were evidence that revealed Glossip’s innocence,...
Comments / 3