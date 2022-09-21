Uptown road reopens, ‘no threat’ after dog alerts to trash can: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A busy Uptown road was reopened after a dog alerted to a trash can Tuesday night, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Trade Street. Intersections of College Street, Brevard Street, and Calwell Street were shut down.

Police said the trash can was emptied, it was determined there was no threat, and all roads opened around 8:45 p.m.

The ‘routine check’ happened at the Spectrum Center; there was no bomb threat to the Spectrum facility.

Due to police activity in the area, CityLYNX Golf Line was not operating around 8:00 p.m.

The Charlotte Transportation Center was evacuated, according to CATS.

Officials initially urged the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

