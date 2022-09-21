ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Uptown road reopens, ‘no threat’ after dog alerts to trash can: CMPD

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35A0IE_0i3YtXrH00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A busy Uptown road was reopened after a dog alerted to a trash can Tuesday night, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Trade Street. Intersections of College Street, Brevard Street, and Calwell Street were shut down.

Police said the trash can was emptied, it was determined there was no threat, and all roads opened around 8:45 p.m.

‘Roaring noise’: Busy Cornelius road reopens after gas leak

The ‘routine check’ happened at the Spectrum Center; there was no bomb threat to the Spectrum facility.

Due to police activity in the area, CityLYNX Golf Line was not operating around 8:00 p.m.

‘Person of interest’ identified after threats prompt four Cabarrus County schools to evacuate

The Charlotte Transportation Center was evacuated, according to CATS.

Officials initially urged the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Charlotte Police investigate 3rd homicide in the last 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating the city’s third homicide in 24 hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night near 12000 Deaton Hill Dr. in north Charlotte, just outside the 485 loop near Highland Creek. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, One Arrested After Shooting At Arcade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting outside an arcade Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says that they were called just after 2 p.m. to the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road for an assault with a deadly weapon. Police found a person with shooting injuries who was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
qcitymetro.com

CMPD investigating shooting in east Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon in east Charlotte. According to CMPD, around 2 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road. When officers got there, they found a victim with a gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

More than 80 dogs seized from York County property, authorities say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — More than 80 dogs were seized Sunday morning in an operation to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs in York County, authorities said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State Law Enforcement Division coordinated the operation. York County deputies assisted with the search warrant of a home on Wildcat Creek Road in Rock Hill.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Dog#Cmpd#Calwell Street
mytjnow.com

22.2 Grams of Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop and a Cyclist Searches for Stolen Bicycle

A man is facing several charges after allegedly throwing drugs out of a car during a traffic stop, according to the Reporting Officer (R/O). On Sept. 13, around 11:00 p.m., an R/O on patrol near Cherry Road and Myrtle Drive observed a vehicle speeding 52 mph in a 40 mph zone with a defective tail light. The R/O immediately initiated blue lights to conduct a traffic stop.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
KERSHAW, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in University area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Hurt In Ivy Hollow Apartment Early Morning Fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– One person had to be taken to the hospital after an early morning apartment fire on Tanager Park Drive in North Charlotte. Charlotte Fire says five people were displaced from their homes. According to the fire department, the fire caused nearly $50-thousand in damages. It happened at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead After Late Night Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person killed in shooting in east Charlotte

The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy