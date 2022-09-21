ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Arkansas native, World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday

By Haven Hughes
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i4d5G_0i3YtFDR00

BATESVILLE, Ark. – A Batesville native and World War II veteran is passing a milestone that very few can claim.

Lloyd Gathright is celebrating his 105th birthday Tuesday.

Gathright began his career in the military when he signed up for the U.S. Army through the Arkansas National Guard. He trained at Camp Robinson and then was deployed.

Central Arkansas photographer captures final season for Danville seniors after games get canceled

He has been deployed all over the country during his time of active service, but when he wasn’t on the frontline doing his duty as Sargent, he enjoyed playing in the U.S. Army band.

Gathright also kept up with Batesville, and Arkansas history while he was away. He retired in 1965, after twenty-two years in service.

He just stopped driving in 2021 and drove a motorcycle until he was 93 years old.

Gathright currently spends his days with his nose in a good book, preferably something about local or state history, or a John Grisham novel.

Dierks man uncovers 35,000th diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

For a man of 105, he is very healthy and has only a few issues with his hearing, and balance. His niece, Paula Stewart, says he can read a book faster than she can, and says he’s still sharp as a tack.

When asking him the secret to life, he says there isn’t one, just “get along with people, and yourself”.

Comments / 12

TomAz
2d ago

Happy Birthday my brother! I will be eternally greatful for all of those who served before me and gave me a solid foundation to stand and build upon.

Reply
4
Ricky
2d ago

Happy Birthday big man. You are a true gift to this country. That goes for all vets, first responders, and our law enforcement. God Bless Everyone.

Reply
3
Glenda Clark
2d ago

Thank you for your service Sir.and many more Happy Birthday's to you GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.

Reply
4
News Break
Politics
