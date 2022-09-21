Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
Severe T-storm Warning cancelled for Lake and Mc Henry CO…
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. ____________________________________________________________________. Update 7:24PM...
NBC Chicago
Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Sunday Night
After rounds of scattered showers earlier in the day, more are possible Sunday night, as are thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning was previously issued for Lake and McHenry counties, alerting of wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. People were advised to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Boy, 3, dies week after pulled from Lake Michigan
CHICAGO — The 3-year-old boy, who police say was pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, has died. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier — along with a matching time and place of the incident — died […]
WGNtv.com
Overcast with sprinkles of sun for first weekend of fall
Here’s my latest FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (9/23/2022) plus FRIDAY WEATHER HEADLINES and the latest NWS 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 DAY TEMP TRENDS:. –We awakened to the coolest morning in 4 months (since late May) this morning with 50 and 52-deg lows at O’Hare and Midway respectively–but temps which dipped into the 30s first time this season in west and south suburbs–including lows of 37 at Hebron and LaPorte, IN and at McHenry, IL.
WGNtv.com
Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny and mid 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler than normal. Air quality in the Moderate category for southern parts of Chicagoland, but the rest of us have Good air quality. High: 64. Tuesday: Mostly sunny & cold for the season. High: 60. Extended outlook calls for cooler than normal temps stretch into...
Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #538 issued for much of the Illinois portion of the Chicago Metropolitan area; valid until 8:00 pm CDT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 538 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 455 PM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 455 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A small cluster of supercells may persist for the next couple of hours while moving across northeast Illinois into the Chicago area, with the potential to produce isolated large hail and wind damage. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles north of Marseilles IL to 65 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 454 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-037-043-089-093-097-111-197-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE KANE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. $$ LMZ740>742-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago violence: Man hit in the head with bottle on Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the man and woman who attacked a rider on a CTA Red Line train early Sunday morning. Police said the attacked happened in Roseland near East 95th Street. Video shared on social media shows the suspects surrounding the man as he sat on...
Chicago Radar: Track Thunderstorms as They Develop in Chicago Area
With potentially severe storms set for the Chicago area Tuesday, how can you tell when the rain is expected to start, stop or possibly even get worse in your area?. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. Any storms that do develop could bring damaging winds,...
2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
Chicago Journal
Argument between brothers leaves 1 dead, another on the run
CHICAGO - An argument between two brothers escalated to murder Saturday afternoon after one killed the other in the North Park neighborhood, authorities said. The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 5600 block of N. St Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood on the city's north side.
2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side
CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side
CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
Man found shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
CBS News
Naperville man dies after fall in apparent freak accident in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- A Naperville man is dead after an apparent accident Thursday afternoon in Morris, according to Grundy County Coroner's John Callahan's office. Around 2:30 p.m., the man identified as Chenping Ni, 58, and the owner of the property, in the 1000 block of Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. One of the limbs came back and knocked him off the ladder – causing him to fall to the ground.
Chicago man who typically feeds homeless comes to Elk Grove Village to serve migrants
A Chicago man who typically is feeding the homeless has been coming to Elk Grove Village to feed newly arrived migrants in a vacant parking lot.
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
1 woman killed, 3 others critically injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead and three other people are critically injured following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash, in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, involving a Toyota Corolla and a Kia Forte. A 35-year-old female woman, who has since been identified as Whitley McMiller of South Holland, was riding in the Toyota and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where she was pronounced dead. A 64-year-old woman was also transported to U of C in critical condition. A 69-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken to Northwestern Hospital also in critical condition, according to fire officials. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man arrested after he's found with stolen catalytic converters, guns in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Illinois - Arlington Heights police said they have arrested a Chicago man for catalytic converter theft. Terrell L. Davidson, 29, was found early Saturday morning when Arlington Heights police said they interrupted a "catalytic converter theft in progress." Davidson was in a 2018 Jaguar that was chased by...
