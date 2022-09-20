ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Dan Mullen reveals Week 4 CFB picks, including 1 B1G matchup

The former Mississippi State and Florida Gators head coach made his picks for this weekend’s college football games. One of Mullen’s picks includes Ohio State over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes face the Badgers in Columbus at 7:30 pm. Ohio State will look to keep its offense rolling after scoring 77 points in a blowout victory over Toledo. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has thrown for 941 yards and 11 touchdowns to zero interceptions this season. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. leads the way with 342 receiving yards.
247Sports

Keys to victory for Purdue against Florida Atlantic

Despite putting up 29 points and nearly 500 yards of offense against Syracuse it was penalties that led to a last-second touchdown and ultimately a loss for Purdue last week. Now the Boilermakers return home to face Florida Atlantic in their final non-conference game of the season at 7:30 p.m. under the lights in Ross-Ade Stadium.
247Sports

Ohio State using old-school, I-formation to improve red zone touchdown rate

When Jim Tressel departed Ohio State following the 2010 season, so too, it seemed did the old-school philosophy of Ohio State football. While Luke Fickell continued to use some of Tressel’s offensive plans, which often fit better under the “three yards and a cloud of dust” montra than the way many teams were playing college football at that time, in 2011, any reminisce of traditional looks went out the window when Urban Meyer arrived a year later.
COLUMBUS, OH

