Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Football standings 2022: Clemson is the current top dog in the ACC
Before diving into the college football games today and the latest top 25 college football rankings, it’s important to know
MLB・
NIU Head Coach Thomas Hammock Speaks on Kentucky Football
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock held his fourth game-week press conference of the season on Tuesday, as his 1-2 Huskies prepare to make the trip south to take on the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats. Here's everything that the fourth-year head coach had to say about the Cats: On Mark ...
saturdaytradition.com
Dan Mullen reveals Week 4 CFB picks, including 1 B1G matchup
The former Mississippi State and Florida Gators head coach made his picks for this weekend’s college football games. One of Mullen’s picks includes Ohio State over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes face the Badgers in Columbus at 7:30 pm. Ohio State will look to keep its offense rolling after scoring 77 points in a blowout victory over Toledo. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has thrown for 941 yards and 11 touchdowns to zero interceptions this season. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. leads the way with 342 receiving yards.
Games to Watch: Shallowater football tries to rebound against Idalou
Sometimes losses can be just the wakeup call a team needs. That could be the case for the Shallowater football team as the Mustangs get ready to host Idalou on Friday night to continue non-district high school football play. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luke Fickell: Indiana 'Very Similar' to Past UCF Teams
The UC head coach spoke to the media on Tuesday.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue Pete helmet highlights Purdue's full uniform combination for Week 4 homecoming game
The Purdue Pete helmet is making its debut in Week 4 with the Boilermakers unveiling a unique uniform combination for Week 4 against the Florida Atlantic Owls. Purdue Pete will be on one side of the player’s helmet and the other side will have the player’s number. Purdue...
Keys to victory for Purdue against Florida Atlantic
Despite putting up 29 points and nearly 500 yards of offense against Syracuse it was penalties that led to a last-second touchdown and ultimately a loss for Purdue last week. Now the Boilermakers return home to face Florida Atlantic in their final non-conference game of the season at 7:30 p.m. under the lights in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Ohio State using old-school, I-formation to improve red zone touchdown rate
When Jim Tressel departed Ohio State following the 2010 season, so too, it seemed did the old-school philosophy of Ohio State football. While Luke Fickell continued to use some of Tressel’s offensive plans, which often fit better under the “three yards and a cloud of dust” montra than the way many teams were playing college football at that time, in 2011, any reminisce of traditional looks went out the window when Urban Meyer arrived a year later.
Comments / 0