Framingham Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering on Parker Road on Wednesday, September 21. The theft was reported at 22 Parker Road 6:45 a.m. “Two speakers were taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Entry was made through a garage door,” said Lt. Mickens....
Traffic Alert: Transformer Explosion & Pole Down on Route 135
NATICK – Report of a transformer explosion with a telephone pole down on West Central Street in Natick, around 5:30 p.m. today, September 22. Route 135, near the 300 block, will be shut down in Natick to Second Street in Framingham. Natick Police and Natick Fire on scene. SOURCE...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & I Cited in 2-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was cited, after a two-car crash on Thursday, September 22. The crash happened at Mansfield & Concord streets at 1:46 p.m. It was a rear-end crash, said Police. One person was injured, but the individual was not transported, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was...
Framingham Police: 3-Car Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 3-vehicle crash on Route 9 on Thursday night, September 22. The rear-end crash happened at 8:33 p.m. at 547 Worcester Road. Police said no one was injured.
2-Vehicle Crash Causes Delays on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – A 2-vehicle crash on Edgell Road at Main Street tied up traffic for a while on Monday, September 19. The crash happened at Edgell Road and Main Street at 11:35 a.m. Framingham Police said no one was injured. Police issued no citations.
Traffic Alert: Crash on Potter Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire are at the scene of a crash on Potter Road this morning, September 22. Except delays in the area. It is a single vehicle crash into a tree, based on the photo. It appears to be near the entrance to Potter Road...
UPDATED: 1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash On Potter Road
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured after a 2-vehicle crash on Potter Road Thursday morning, September 22, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at the entrance to Potter Road Elementary School, said Lt. Mickens. “One vehicle ended up on a lawn near a tree,” said...
Framingham Police: Catalytic Converter Stolen
FRAMINGHAM – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Wednesday, September 21. The theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. “Suspect Information we have is dark skin male, purple shirt and dark skin male, dark clothing operating white Mercedes,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The suspect...
Framingham Police: Tablet Stolen From Best Buy
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a tablet from the Best Buy store at Shoppers World. The theft was reported at 4:40 p.m. yesterday, September 22. “An unidentified female stole a tablet,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Suspect was “described as white, wearing tan...
Police: 2-Vehicle Crash on Pleasant Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Pleasant Street on Tuesday afternoon, September 20. The crash happened at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Maynard Road at 1:35 p.m. One vehicle went off the road and damaged a tree and lawn, according to Police spokesperson Lt....
Police: One Taken To Hospital After Framingham Assault
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that sent one to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, September 20. The fight was reported at 3:28 p.m. at Second Street and Beaver Terrace Circle. The fight was “between two juveniles that are known to each other,” said Framingham Police spokesperson...
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a parking lot along Route 9 for a cyclist struck on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at 12:05 p.m. at 50 Worcester Road in Framingham. A motor vehicle pulling out of parking lot struck male cyclist, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Police Investigating Afternoon Assault in Downtown Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a report of an assault in downtown Framingham on Saturday afternoon, September 17. the assault was reported to police at 12:46 p.m. It happened at 430 Waverely Street in downtown Framingham. A female “grabbed a male by the arm as he was walking...
Framingham Police: Man, 20, Arrested With Spring-Loaded Knife
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a warrant and weapons charge early Sunday morning, September 18. Police arrested at 2:27 a.m. Edwin Oliveras, 20, of 40 Pearl Harbor Road of Framingham. He was charged on a “probation warrant” out of Framingham and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Framingham Police: 2 Thieves Break Into Home Through Window
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering on Irving Street that happened on Friday, September 16. The incident was reported at 9:34 p.m. at 102 Irving Street in Framingham. It appears two male suspects entered the apartment complex through a window, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt....
Medical Emergency Triggers Shelter-In-Place at Elementary School
ASHLAND – A medical emergency triggered a shelter-in-place at the Mindess School in Ashland this morning, September 22. The school “was put into a stay-in-place, due to a medical emergency,” round 10:30 a.m. said Principal Jenna Larrenaga. “Ashland Police and Ashland Emergency Medical Services worked collaboratively with...
Framingham Police Are Considering Charges in Road Rage Incident at Target Parking Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a road rage incident that happened on Friday night, September 16. The vandalism incident was reported at 5:45 p.m. at the parking lot at Target, 400 Cochituate Road in Framingham. A motorcyclist said another vehicle cut him off, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt....
Roger Appell, 86, MIT Graduate, Army Reservist, & Mason
FRAMINGHAM – Roger Appell, 86, beloved husband, father, uncle and friend, passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2022 in Framingham. Roger was born January 7, 1936 in Malden,. He attended Melrose Public Schools and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT, class of ’57. Roger joined ROTC in 1953 when he entered MIT.
Parks & Recreation hosting Virtual Community Meeting on Arlington Street Park Improvements
In full transparency, the following is a press release. FRAMINGHAM The City of Framingham Parks & Recreation Department will host a public input meeting to discuss improvements at Arlington Street Park on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7 p.m. This meeting will be held virtually only. To join the meeting,...
City Declares September 21 Mark Goldman Day
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham Mayor and the 11-member City Council has declared today, September 21, 2022 Mark J. Goldman day, to honor the late community activists who died in 2021, at the age of 74. A memorial service was held for the late Mark Goldman, a former...
