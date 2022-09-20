ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Garage

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering on Parker Road on Wednesday, September 21. The theft was reported at 22 Parker Road 6:45 a.m. “Two speakers were taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Entry was made through a garage door,” said Lt. Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Accidents
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Traffic Alert: Crash on Potter Road

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire are at the scene of a crash on Potter Road this morning, September 22. Except delays in the area. It is a single vehicle crash into a tree, based on the photo. It appears to be near the entrance to Potter Road...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: 1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash On Potter Road

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured after a 2-vehicle crash on Potter Road Thursday morning, September 22, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at the entrance to Potter Road Elementary School, said Lt. Mickens. “One vehicle ended up on a lawn near a tree,” said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Catalytic Converter Stolen

FRAMINGHAM – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Wednesday, September 21. The theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. “Suspect Information we have is dark skin male, purple shirt and dark skin male, dark clothing operating white Mercedes,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The suspect...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Accident
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Tablet Stolen From Best Buy

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a tablet from the Best Buy store at Shoppers World. The theft was reported at 4:40 p.m. yesterday, September 22. “An unidentified female stole a tablet,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Suspect was “described as white, wearing tan...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: 2-Vehicle Crash on Pleasant Street

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Pleasant Street on Tuesday afternoon, September 20. The crash happened at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Maynard Road at 1:35 p.m. One vehicle went off the road and damaged a tree and lawn, according to Police spokesperson Lt....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: One Taken To Hospital After Framingham Assault

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that sent one to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, September 20. The fight was reported at 3:28 p.m. at Second Street and Beaver Terrace Circle. The fight was “between two juveniles that are known to each other,” said Framingham Police spokesperson...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Sunday

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a parking lot along Route 9 for a cyclist struck on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at 12:05 p.m. at 50 Worcester Road in Framingham. A motor vehicle pulling out of parking lot struck male cyclist, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FraminghamSOURCE

Roger Appell, 86, MIT Graduate, Army Reservist, & Mason

FRAMINGHAM – Roger Appell, 86, beloved husband, father, uncle and friend, passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2022 in Framingham. Roger was born January 7, 1936 in Malden,. He attended Melrose Public Schools and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT, class of ’57. Roger joined ROTC in 1953 when he entered MIT.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

City Declares September 21 Mark Goldman Day

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham Mayor and the 11-member City Council has declared today, September 21, 2022 Mark J. Goldman day, to honor the late community activists who died in 2021, at the age of 74. A memorial service was held for the late Mark Goldman, a former...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy