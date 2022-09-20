ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

97.3 The Fan

Padres lose to Cardinals 5-4

The Padres lost 5-4 to the Cardinals on Thursday in a game they had a strong chance to win and complete the sweep. Jurickson Profar put the Padres on top in the 1st inning with a solo home run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

