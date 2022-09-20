Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Mookie Betts Makes Los Angeles Dodgers Franchise History With 35th Home Run
Mookie Betts had the only hit the Los Angeles Dodgers had against Madison Bumgarner in their loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, but it did make franchise history. Betts broke up Bumgarner’s perfect game in the fourth inning with a solo home run that cut the Diamondbacks’ lead...
Padres lose to Cardinals 5-4
The Padres lost 5-4 to the Cardinals on Thursday in a game they had a strong chance to win and complete the sweep. Jurickson Profar put the Padres on top in the 1st inning with a solo home run.
Dodgers Highlights: LA Mounts Huge Comeback In Game One of Doubleheader vs Dbacks
Getting to 103 wins is no easy feat, but it takes a great team to even get an opportunity at elite status. With the Dodgers impressive 6-5 win against the Diamondbacks, it seems the win total was no anomaly. The Dodgers got on the board first, but soon conceded five...
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 21
The Dodgers allowed five unearned runs in their doubleheader split with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, so they’ll look to bounce back both offensively and defensively today in game four of the five-game series with Arizona at Dodger Stadium. Dustin May gets the start for Los Angeles today, coming off...
FOX Sports
Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game...
FOX Sports
Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner gets rare win over Dodgers
Madison Bumgarner turned back the clock Wednesday, giving up one run on one hit over six innings as the Arizona
Mookie Betts lifts Dodgers with walk-off win over Diamondbacks
Mookie Betts' pinch-hit single lifted the Dodgers to a 3-2 walk-off win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.
Dave Roberts Hopes Dodgers’ ‘Sloppy’ Play Not Indicative Of Losing Focus
The Los Angeles Dodgers split their doubleheader with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday thanks to a five-run eighth inning in the afternoon matchup, but their defensive play throughout the day was overall poor. The Dodgers committed a combined six errors, with two in the first game and season-high four in...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
Mike Yastrzemski helps Giants finish 4-game sweep of Rockies
Mike Yastrzemski doubled, homered and scored twice to help the San Francisco Giants complete a four-game sweep of the Colorado
