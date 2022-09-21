Read full article on original website
KWTX
Juveniles facing felony terroristic charges after threat made against Killeen ISD school
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Police Department on Thursday filed three felony terroristic charges against two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School. The threats were investigated and determined to be unfounded and the two students have been transported to juvenile detention,...
KWTX
‘I’m going to do you worse’: Ex tells jury about threats made by Waco man accused of killing mother of his 3 children
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Mexia woman who had two children with Quest Aljabaughn Jones said she finally ended her rocky relationship with Jones after he threatened to kill her in a phone call after Jones was jailed on charges he killed a Waco woman. Jones, 31, is on trial...
KWTX
Children of Waco man accused of killing mother said father claimed clown broke into home, shot victim
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Quest Aljabaughn Jones’ three children said that Jones told them a clown was inside their house in the early morning hours when their mother was shot and killed, the associate director of the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children testified Wednesday. Jones, 31, is...
KWTX
Woodway police unit struck by suspected drunk driver as department experiences spike in DWI cases
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A local police department is on heightened alert after seeing a significant increase in DWI cases in the last two weeks. Police officials at the Woodway Public Safety Department say drunk driving has become so rampant recently, one of their officers was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver who fled the scene.
KWTX
Killeen K-9 officers Lincy and Yari better equipped to take a bite out of crime with new vests
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Wednesday announced K-9 officers Yari and Lincy are better prepared to take a bite out of crime after receiving bullet and stab protective vests. It’s all thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K-9...
KWTX
Person of interest in custody after stabbing in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police have a person of interest in custody as they investigate a stabbing that left a man wounded. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of W. Avenue H. Police said the victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Temple with non-life...
KWTX
Police in Belton looking for man missing since Sept. 16
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help locating 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin, last seen on Friday, Sept. 16, at around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Elm Drive. He is 6′2″ tall, weighs about 240 pounds, has a brown beard and blue eyes. Corwin...
KWTX
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after the body of Vicente Jose Huddleston, 24, was found inside a car. The discovery was made shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 in the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. Police said a resident reported seeing a man sitting...
KWTX
A Temple Art Center has been dedicated to Michael Cahill, who lost his life to the Fort Hood terrorist attack in 2009, and his wife Joleen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A national nonprofit is honoring the legacy of a man who lost his life in the terrorist attack at Fort Hood in 2009. Almost thirteen years after that attack, national nonprofit Help Heal Veterans has dedicated their arts center in Temple to Michael and his wife Joleen.
KWTX
Body of man with gunshot wound found inside car on Central Texas Expressway
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found inside a car. The discovery was made shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 in the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. Police said a resident reported seeing a...
KWTX
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door knocking in Waco after pandemic pause
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, local Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed door-to-door ministry this month. “If they haven’t seen us already in their neighborhoods, they will see us soon,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. House-to-house door knocking has been a signature of...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
Catalytic converter stolen from KWTX employee’s truck in broad daylight; dealerships struggle to keep up with demand
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police reports about six-to-eight catalytic converter thefts a week since July, and one of those weekly catalytic converter thefts happened to a KWTX employee while he was working at the station last Thursday. The dealership told him the $5,000 part would take up to two...
KWTX
Good News Friday: September 23, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This lovely couple is showing us the definition of true love. Johnny and Ann-Nell Delord, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past Tuesday! They are from Gatesville and have 4 children and 24 grand and great-grand children. Governor Greg Abott congratulated 31 Texas National Blue Ribbon...
KWTX
Republican Party rally in Waco aims to raise awareness about immigration crisis at southern border
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Republican Party is organizing a political rally to raise awareness about the immigration crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border. “We believe in a secure border, because not only is it a national problem, it’s a local problem,” party vice-chair Christopher DeCluitt said.
KWTX
Killeen High School JROTC gets immersive college tour experience
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M University - Central Texas hosted a large group of junior cadets from Killeen High School’s Junior ROTC program. The college said it not only wants to show these cadets what its ROTC program, but also the value of furthering their education. 44 students...
KWTX
‘We’re finally here’: Gatesville nonprofit opens first physical location for families in need
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a new beginning for Hidden Gem Family Center. The nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to open its first physical location in downtown Gatesville. “We offer anything to families in crisis…whatever that may be,” executive director Jennifer Featherston said. Whether that’s...
KWTX
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 24-25
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 24-25. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Waco Wild West 100 Bike Tour: Waco Wild West Bike Tour. 5K & Inflatable Obstacle Course: 5K Inflatable & Obstacle Course. Home for the...
KWTX
Classroom Champions: Gatesville’s Slone Early
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Gatesville senior Slone Early is a Classroom Champion!. Early is on track to become the valedictorian and he’s a captain of the tennis team.
KWTX
Star youth runners in Central Texas always make sure no one is left behind
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Members of a local junior high cross-country team put their team practices into purpose after winning their competitions only to jog back and cheer on every last runner to the finish line. Jessika Valdez and Melina Espinoza, both 8th graders at H.G. Isbill Junior High in...
