Waco, TX

Waco, TX
KWTX

Person of interest in custody after stabbing in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police have a person of interest in custody as they investigate a stabbing that left a man wounded. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of W. Avenue H. Police said the victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Temple with non-life...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Police in Belton looking for man missing since Sept. 16

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help locating 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin, last seen on Friday, Sept. 16, at around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Elm Drive. He is 6′2″ tall, weighs about 240 pounds, has a brown beard and blue eyes. Corwin...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door knocking in Waco after pandemic pause

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, local Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed door-to-door ministry this month. “If they haven’t seen us already in their neighborhoods, they will see us soon,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. House-to-house door knocking has been a signature of...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: September 23, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This lovely couple is showing us the definition of true love. Johnny and Ann-Nell Delord, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past Tuesday! They are from Gatesville and have 4 children and 24 grand and great-grand children. Governor Greg Abott congratulated 31 Texas National Blue Ribbon...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen High School JROTC gets immersive college tour experience

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M University - Central Texas hosted a large group of junior cadets from Killeen High School’s Junior ROTC program. The college said it not only wants to show these cadets what its ROTC program, but also the value of furthering their education. 44 students...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 24-25

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 24-25. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Waco Wild West 100 Bike Tour: Waco Wild West Bike Tour. 5K & Inflatable Obstacle Course: 5K Inflatable & Obstacle Course. Home for the...
WACO, TX

