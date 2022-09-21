ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

PGA players say LIV must wait, change for world ranking points

By Jim SLATER, Jared C. Tilton
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SRXo_0i3YskHD00
American Presidents Cup rookie Billy Horschel was outspoken against LIV Golf players calling for world rankings points, saying they need to wait and make changes to meet ranking board criteria /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

PGA players at the Presidents Cup pushed back Tuesday on a call by Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series players for world ranking points, saying they must wait and make major changes.

In an open letter to rankings board chairman Peter Dawson, all 48 players in last week's Chicago Invitational asked for retroactive recognition of the 54-hole, shotgun start events.

"An OWGR (Official World Golf Rankings) without LIV would be incomplete and inaccurate," the players said, comparing it to England, Argentina and Belgium being left out of the FIFA rankings.

But Billy Horschel, a rookie on the US squad facing the Internationals at this week's team matches in Charlotte, said LIV doesn't meet the criteria for ranking points and players knew the risks when they left the PGA for the record riches on offer from the upstart series.

"I know it's a year to an 18-month process before they even get world ranking points. So just wait it out. Meet the criteria," Horschel said.

"They don't meet, from what I've been told, the first nine things on the criteria list. They don't have an average field size of 78. They don't have a cut. They don't have open qualifying. They don't award points or spots to local qualifiers. They don't have a Q-School. All these things that they don't have."

The move comes as LIV Golf chairman Greg Norman visits US lawmakers in Washington this week to discuss the upstart circuit and its anti-trust lawsuit against the US PGA Tour. But he'll also get questions about Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

Obtaining world golf ranking points is vital for LIV players if they hope to qualify for majors based upon their world ranking, a pivotal step in playing in future major championships.

LIV players were allowed in this year's US and British Opens, the tour's June debut coming after qualifying for those events.

World number three Cameron Smith of Australia, who won the British Open in July, won LIV's Chicago Invitational on Sunday with two-time major winner Dustin Johnson sharing second.

"The level of competition at the average LIV event is at least equal to that at the average PGA Tour event," the players claimed. "We know because weâve played in both."

The letter points out LIV has 21 of the past 51 major winners and notes Johnson's fall from 13th to 22nd in the world rankings despite a win, runner-up and third-place LIV finish.

"Every week that passes without the inclusion of LIV athletes undermines the historical value of OWGR," the letter said.

That, says US star Justin Thomas, is their own fault.

"Is it going to be skewed because some of the top players aren't going to be in there? Yes. But that's their own fault for making the decision they made," Thomas said.

"They took that risk. In my opinion, that's their own fault."

Bending the rules to placate LIV Golf, no matter how good the players have been, would hurt OWGR as well, Horschel contends.

"There's a process in place and they've got to follow that process," Horschel said. "All of those guys knew, when they left the PGA Tour, there was a good chance they may not get world ranking points.

"People over there feel like they should get world ranking points right away. That's not going to happen. That's not the process in place."

- 'Just follow the rules' -

LIV pushed Dawson for a quick decision "for the integrity of the rankings" and complained of PGA ties by four of eight ranking board members.

Horschel's reply: "Just follow the rules."

American rookie Max Homa, coming off a victory last week, hoped LIV would get points, if the OWGR board allows.

"If the OWGR decides they get World Ranking points that's great. I have no problem," Homa said. "To my eye, it seems like they should get world ranking points.

"I hope for them it does go through. But there's a criteria. That's how the world works."

Australian Adam Scott agreed, saying, "There's a criteria. If they meet it, then yes. If they don't, they'll have to figure out how."

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision

Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
GOLF
NBC Sports

How to watch the Presidents Cup this weekend

The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup is finally approaching. The 2022 Presidents Cup returns to the PGA Tour after taking a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and golf fans are ready for some thrilling action this week. The event is set to hit the famous Quail Hollow Club in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online

Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
TENNIS
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Greg Norman snub

The QBE Shootout was originally known as the RMCC Invitational when it started in 1989 when it was hosted by golfer Greg Norman. Fast-forward to 2022 and Norman, now the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, has been asked not to attend the event he founded. While the 54-hole event...
NAPLES, FL
Golf.com

Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club

If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#World Golf#American Presidents Cup#Saudi#Liv Golf Series#Chicago Invitational
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement

Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report

Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
GOLF
The Guardian

F1 teams angered by FIA’s surprise announcement of 24-race 2023 calendar

Formula One teams were left angry and frustrated when taken by surprise at the FIA’s announcement of the sport’s calendar for 2023. The governing body’s unexpected release of the new schedule took place without warning and without the teams’ approval of a triple-header for next season, ramping up the increasingly fractious relationship at the heart of the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

USA make ominous start to women's World Cup as France ruin Jackson's comeback

Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return. Belgium, who finished fourth in 2018, rallied to take the second quarter 17-16, but they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess.
BASKETBALL
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AFP

AFP

85K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy