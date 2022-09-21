Read full article on original website
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Elton John Bids Farewell to the Yellow Brick Road in a Rocking ATL Goodbye, But Promises We'll Still See Him Around TownDeanLandAtlanta, GA
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Atlanta Police Called to Settle Discrepancy After Model Refuses to Pay Hairstylist
Talk about a bad hair day. After an unsatisfied customer refused to pay a hairstylist for her work, police were called to satisfy the matter. An Atlanta hairstylist installed faux locs into customer Pasheun Perry‘s hair. The commercial model went to the hairstylist’s apartment to get a new hairdo, and after seeing the results, decided not to pay for what she said was a “puffy” and “hot mess” on top of her head.
Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis
In Atlanta’s housing market where exorbitant home prices and high rents are excluding even many middle-class families, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other local luminaries earlier this month stood outside a house built in 1949 that could help buck the trend by providing a safe and affordable place to live. The two-bedroom Oakmont Drive house […] The post Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
MARTA Police open multiple positions with sign-on bonuses up to $5K
ATLANTA — Are you looking for a job? The MARTA Police Department is looking to fill multiple positions. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. MPD has open roles for police officers, dispatchers/call-takers, emergency preparedness coordinators and protective specialists. The positions come with a $3,000 bonus...
Judge Slashes $100M Payout to Elderly Black Man Paralyzed by Atlanta Cop for Panhandling
ATLANTA, GA — Amassive nine-figure payout awarded to an elderly Black man left paralyzed from an encounter with a violently overzealous police officer in Georgia’s capital city has been slashed by more than half after a judge agreed that Atlanta shouldn’t have to pay so much despite the brutal nature of the case.
Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
Man who fatally shot DeKalb auto shop worker sentenced to life in prison
A man who shot and killed a DeKalb County auto shop employee who had been helping him with his car moments earlier was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
DeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers
In a parking lot behind the DeKalb County jail, Brenda Coley stood in front of a new Chevy Bolt and let a few happy tear...
Fulton County jurors' cars target of break-ins
ATLANTA - Car crooks hit nearly a dozen cars Wednesday in the middle of the day at a Fulton County staff and juror parking lot. Many of the victims, potential Fulton County jurors, were stuck in the courthouse doing their civic duty. "I've never had a problem at that lot,"...
New COVID-19 boosters now available across Georgia
ATLANTA — The new bivalent COVID-19 booster is now available across Georgia. The Department of Public Health says over 65,000 shots of the new vaccine have already been given out. The new “bivalent” boosters replace the older “monovalent” booster that targeted only the original strain of the coronavirus that...
Residents of senior living facility scared after numerous car break-ins
ATLANTA - Thieves are preying on people living in a senior living apartment complex. Residents at the Gateway Capitol View apartments in Atlanta say it does not matter where they park, what time they park, or even if they leave their car unlocked, there is always a fear of waking up knowing their car may have been broken into.
Fulton commissioners OK jail contract, field big asks from sheriff
Fulton County commissioners on Wednesday quietly approved a $27 million contract with the firm that provides medical car...
ATLANTA RESIDENTS TO HAVE GREATER ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE ORTHODONTIC CARE AS GEORGIA SCHOOL OF ORTHODONTICS INCREASES RESIDENTS' CLASS SIZE
ATLANTA (September 22, 2022) - Atlanta residents soon will have greater access to more affordable orthodontic care as the Georgia School of Orthodontics is now able to train more resident dentists in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics to serve the public at its two Atlanta campuses. GSO has received approval from the Commission on Dental Accreditation to increase residents' enrollment from 36 orthodontic residents per class to 45 per class at each campus.
A long fight for decent housing: Forest Cove's Ms. Peaches settles into new home
This story follows an investigation WABE began more than a year and a half ago. To catch up on our previous coverage, listen to our podcast, “The Last Year at Forest Cove,” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music. When the city began relocating residents from the rundown...
Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course
Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
Get a COVID booster, take home $100 this Saturday in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A free COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is being held on Saturday, and those attending are eligible for a $100 gift card, according to DeKalb County. The county said that anyone over 12 is eligible and that in addition to the gift card, see-through bookbags with school supplies will be given out. Performers with UniverSoul and others will provide entertainment.
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
Video Surfaces That Reportedly Shows Fight Leading Up to Chaka Zulu Shooting
Surveillance video that reportedly shows the fight that led to the shooting of Ludacris' longtime manager Chaka Zulu has surfaced online. On Sunday (Sept. 18), Shanae Hall, host of the What She Said podcast, shared footage on Instagram that is reportedly from the parking lot of the Buckhead establishment in Atlanta where Chaka Zulu and two other men were shot on June 26.
How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County
If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
