ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references Tony Romo departure

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness

Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so, he may be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report

Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
August, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Why the Steelers haven't turned to Kenny Pickett yet and what the rookie QB can bring to Pittsburgh's offense

Not even two games into Mitch Trubisky's tenure as the Steelers' starting quarterback, Pittsburgh faithful began raining chants for Kenny Pickett upon Acrisure Stadium. Big-name predecessor Ben Roethlisberger doesn't think Trubisky deserves the boos, and coach Mike Tomlin is "exercising appropriate patience" with his current starter. But why, you ask? Why, after making such a premium investment in Pickett, are the Steelers still committed to the Trubisky experiment entering Week 3?
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Robert Saleh Announces Decision On Jets Starting Quarterback

For the third week in a row, the New York Jets offense will be led by Joe Flacco. Well, maybe. Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted that Zach Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback as soon as he's been cleared. As of Wednesday afternoon, he hasn't been cleared just...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Nfl Network#American Football
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps

Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Sidelined with back injury

Stout was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back discomfort Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Stout was hit hard during Wednesday's relief appearance against the Yankees, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning. It's possible that the southpaw's back injury contributed to his struggles, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the year after landing on the IL. Over 20 relief appearances between the Cubs and Pirates this year, Stout posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 22.1 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Limited Thursday

Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Luvu is a new addition to the injury report Thursday, as he was a full participant Wednesday. A late week appearance on the injury report could be troubling, but he was also limited in practice last week for the same reason and still played Sunday against the Giants. If Luvu is unable to go in Week 3 against the Saints it'd certainly be a blow to the team's defense, while also leading to extra opportunity for Brandon Smith.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Moves to minors

The Phillies optioned Coonrod to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Coonrod's demotion clears a spot on the 28-man active roster for right-hander Zack Wheeler (forearm), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Since returning to the Phillies in mid-August following an IL stint of his own, Coonrod turned in a 7.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 12.2 innings across 12 appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Leonard Williams: Doesn't practice Thursday

Williams (knee) was listed as a non-participant on the Giants' practice report Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Williams suffered a right MCL sprain during the team's 19-16 win over the Panthers, and his inability to participate in Thursday's session doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up Monday against the Cowboys. With the former Pro-Bowler considered day-to-day, he'll likely need to return to the practice field in some capacity to prevent missing his first NFL game due to injury in eight seasons. If Williams is indeed sidelined Week 3, Nick Williams, Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward are candidates for an increased role on the Giants' defensive front.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Marcus Peters: Not practicing Wednesday

Peters (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Peters was limited twice during practice last week but still made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. He played only 62 percent of the defensive snaps and may be in danger of missing another game after not practicing Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Returns to practice Thursday

Howard (groin) practiced Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Howard sat out Wednesday's practice, but his return Thursday is a promising sign regarding his availability for Sunday's showdown with the Bills. If Howard winds up sidelined or limited, that would be a major blow to a Dolphins defense that will need all hands on deck to try to slow down the Josh Allen-led Buffalo offense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Ticketed for IR

The Buccaneers will place Bernard (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. The transaction ensures that Bernard will be sidelined for at least the Buccaneers' next four games after he sustained the ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. After recording 23 receptions in 12 games in his first season with Tampa Bay while often serving as a sub off the bench on passing downs, Bernard had exclusively played on special teams through the Bucs' first two games of 2022. Bernard's upcoming absence could pave the way for Ke'Shawn Vaughn to dress as the team's third running back behind starter Leonard Fournette and top backup Rachaad White.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Grabs three hits, swipes bag

Arozarena went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Thursday's 10-5 victory over Toronto. Arozarena drove home Manuel Margot with a double to deep right in the first inning before stealing third and coming around to score himself on a wild pitch from Jose Berrios. The left fielder knocked in Margot again with a single in the second inning and went on to reach base four times in the game. Arozarena has recorded three multi-hit games in his last five contests, with three RBI and three runs scored over that span.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Limited Wednesday

Poyer (foot) was limited during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Poyer recorded four tackles and an interception during Monday's blowout win over the Titans, but he presumably picked up a foot injury as well. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but Thursday and Friday's practice report figures to provide more clarify on the star safety's availability for Week 3.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Chester Rogers: Handles punt returns

Rogers did not play on offense and returned two punts for 11 yards in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3. Rogers was promoted from the practice squad and replaced Demetric Felton (inactive) as the primary returner on punts. He's unlikely to make an impact in an offense that runs more than throws, but the team is searching for consistency in the return game, and Rogers could find a home there.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy