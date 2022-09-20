Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears child sex abuse lawsuit dismissed at plaintiff's request

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are no longer the defendants in a lawsuit accusing the comedians of sexual battery, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of a minor.

The lawsuit, filed in late August by a 22-year-old woman and her minor brother (identified as Jane and John Doe), was dismissed Tuesday at the request of the plaintiff, Haddish’s representative Cesidia Carosa confirmed to USA TODAY and provided a photo of the notice of dismissal.

The lawsuit’s dismissal was filed “with prejudice,” which means the Does will be unable to file the same claims against Haddish or Spears again.

Spears took to Instagram Tuesday to address the lawsuit’s dismissal, sharing a screenshot of the news. “I hope y’all keep that same energy,” he captioned the post.

USA TODAY has reached out to Haddish’s attorney and Spears’ representatives for comment.

Jane and John Doe alleged in the lawsuit that they were both assaulted by Haddish and Spears in Los Angeles several years ago when they were minors.

The siblings further claimed Haddish was a "longtime family friend" of their mother. The lawsuit described several instances of grooming and molestation by Haddish and Spears, such as when the comedians worked with the Does on a "Funny or Die" project about eight years ago in what the lawsuit described as a "soft porn molestation video of Mr. Doe" that they claim was not removed from the media company's platforms until last May.

In another instance, the plaintiffs alleged Haddish brought Jane Doe to a "sexually suggestive" commercial shoot in the summer of 2013, during which she said Haddish and Spears coached Jane Doe on how to mimic oral sex. Another claim stated Haddish offered to film clips of John Doe for an audition reel for Nickelodeon the following summer, during which she took him to Spears' home and the two "stripped the child down to his underwear" for a video titled "Through a Pedophile's Eyes."

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs' mother previously attempted to work out a $15,000 settlement with Spears over the video of John Doe but was unsuccessful due to her "mental state" and a few missteps in the legal process.

The suit did not specify the monetary value the plaintiffs were seeking.

Spears’ attorney Debra Opri called the Does’ lawsuit a "shakedown" in a statement to USA TODAY, while Haddish's lawyer Andrew Brettler called their mother’s previous claims of abuse “bogus.”

"Every attorney who has initially taken on her case – and there were several – ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down," Brettler said.

In a statement posted to Instagram Sept. 5, Haddish said that while there was "very little” she could say on the legal matter, she “deeply” regretted taking part in the “Funny or Die” skit with John Doe.

"Clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all," Haddish wrote.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff and Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY

