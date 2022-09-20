ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Albuquerque drivers raise concerns over NMDOT improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The New Mexico Department of Transportation’s attempt to make the busy Tramway corridor near Central safer has some drivers saying the so-called improvements have only made their commutes worse, after experiencing traffic backups. “The reason that this project was done was actually in response to complaints that we were receiving at the […]
VIDEO: Man takes BCSO on chase through South Valley neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly-obtained Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office video shows an Albuquerque man driving erratic through a South Valley neighborhood. Video shows him nearly hitting BCSO deputies along the way and leading them down a busy rush hour stretch of road. Deputies stopped outside the home of 31-year-old Anthony Gonzales on Henry Cir. SW back on August 17 just before 5 p.m. when they noticed a black Chevy Suburban without a registration plate.
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
North Valley neighbors concerned over proposed development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “This is the Rio Grande district, you don’t see tall buildings. It’s supposed to be a nice rural type feel and this new apartment complex is going to take away from that.” Phillip Apodaca has called the North Valley home his entire life. His father bought this property in 1941 near Rio […]
City Discusses Trash Issues with Waste Authority

Española City Council met with the North Central Solid Waste Authority on Sept. 15 to hold the emergency special meeting that the council requested via the official notice sent out on Sept. 12. Following the route changes and trash pickup failures, the two parties met to discuss the problems and a possible solution.
‘From many, one:’ Traveling photo studio captures life in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mobile portrait studio is making its way through northern New Mexico. Residents in areas like Raton, Espanola, and Taos will have the opportunity to have their portraits taken for free as part of E Pluribus Unum: El Norte. The traveling public exhibition will culminate in the collection of over 1,000 photographs that will be turned into a book and museum exhibit.
First Female Undersheriff at Rio Arriba County

Rio Arriba County Undersheriff Monica Salazar is sworn into office. Photo Courtesy RAC Sheriff’s Office. Monica Salazar wasn’t aware she was making history when she accepted the position of Undersheriff at Rio Arriba County on July 12. “I think it’s awesome because I would like to show that...
Can modern water management save the Rio Grande?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kneeling near an irrigation ditch carrying muddy water through modern metal and century-old wooden headgates, Rep. Melanie Stansbury is using a stick to sketch a map of the Rio Grande’s path through New Mexico. Despite the dusty canvas, Stansbury creates an impressively to-scale representation of...
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. A 2015 blue Volkswagen was traveling West on Paseo Del Norte Northeast. At the same time, an unidentified female was running across the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.
