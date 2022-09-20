NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mobile portrait studio is making its way through northern New Mexico. Residents in areas like Raton, Espanola, and Taos will have the opportunity to have their portraits taken for free as part of E Pluribus Unum: El Norte. The traveling public exhibition will culminate in the collection of over 1,000 photographs that will be turned into a book and museum exhibit.

