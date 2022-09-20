Read full article on original website
Albuquerque drivers raise concerns over NMDOT improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation’s attempt to make the busy Tramway corridor near Central safer has some drivers saying the so-called improvements have only made their commutes worse, after experiencing traffic backups. “The reason that this project was done was actually in response to complaints that we were receiving at the […]
City of Santa Fe allocating funds to help homebuyers
How does the local government help with the costs of homes in Santa Fe?
VIDEO: Man takes BCSO on chase through South Valley neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly-obtained Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office video shows an Albuquerque man driving erratic through a South Valley neighborhood. Video shows him nearly hitting BCSO deputies along the way and leading them down a busy rush hour stretch of road. Deputies stopped outside the home of 31-year-old Anthony Gonzales on Henry Cir. SW back on August 17 just before 5 p.m. when they noticed a black Chevy Suburban without a registration plate.
Over 100 buried as part of Bernalillo County’s unclaimed indigent program
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 100 people were laid to rest Thursday as part of Bernalillo County’s unclaimed indigent program. The program provides burials for people who have not been claimed after death. 107 people were buried at the Fairview Cemetery Thursday, six of them veterans. Officials say they hold each person for two years […]
New housing developments in Nob Hill aim to meet rising housing demand
More and more housing options are popping up to feed a housing market developers say is heating up.
Los Ranchos residents file lawsuit to stop development in the village
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fight to keep a controversial development from going up in Los Ranchos has escalated. People have now filed a lawsuit against the village to stop the project. More than 200 affordable apartments, a grocery store, a brewery, and a restaurant are slated to go on the southeast corner of Osuna and […]
City of Las Vegas easing water restrictions after wildfire contamination
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas is downgrading some of its water restrictions. Burn scar flooding from the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire severely damaged the watershed. Thanks to conversation efforts and a new pre-treatment system, more water is available and restrictions have been downgraded. This means residents are no longer limited […]
As government roadblocks pile up for acequias in the burn scar, visions spring of a gran limpia
Those who rely on historic irrigation ditches in the burn scar of the biggest fire in state history continue to face government roadblocks as they try to get acequias flowing and life to return to the charred landscape. The Federal Emergency Management Agency only recently verbally agreed to accept applications...
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
North Valley neighbors concerned over proposed development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “This is the Rio Grande district, you don’t see tall buildings. It’s supposed to be a nice rural type feel and this new apartment complex is going to take away from that.” Phillip Apodaca has called the North Valley home his entire life. His father bought this property in 1941 near Rio […]
Feds begin air-dropping seeds and mulch over the burn scar in northern NM
Watersheds have been threatened and damaged for months by the largest wildfire in the state’s recorded history and the flooding that followed. This week, the Natural Resources Conservation Service got a start on land restoration, dropping seeds by helicopter and mulch by plane onto private land. The Emergency Watershed...
Pedestrian in critical condition after struck by car in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian is in the hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a car. The Albuquerque Police Department says the crash happened Thursday night at Paseo Del Norte and San Pedro. The area was temporarily closed. The woman was rushed to a local...
City Discusses Trash Issues with Waste Authority
Española City Council met with the North Central Solid Waste Authority on Sept. 15 to hold the emergency special meeting that the council requested via the official notice sent out on Sept. 12. Following the route changes and trash pickup failures, the two parties met to discuss the problems and a possible solution.
State announces auto theft deterrent program for registered Balloon Fiesta participants
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance along with other state and local law enforcement agencies will be providing auto theft prevention services at the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The Auto Theft Prevention Authority of the OSI will be launching a GPS monitoring service for registered...
‘From many, one:’ Traveling photo studio captures life in northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mobile portrait studio is making its way through northern New Mexico. Residents in areas like Raton, Espanola, and Taos will have the opportunity to have their portraits taken for free as part of E Pluribus Unum: El Norte. The traveling public exhibition will culminate in the collection of over 1,000 photographs that will be turned into a book and museum exhibit.
First Female Undersheriff at Rio Arriba County
Rio Arriba County Undersheriff Monica Salazar is sworn into office. Photo Courtesy RAC Sheriff’s Office. Monica Salazar wasn’t aware she was making history when she accepted the position of Undersheriff at Rio Arriba County on July 12. “I think it’s awesome because I would like to show that...
Can modern water management save the Rio Grande?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kneeling near an irrigation ditch carrying muddy water through modern metal and century-old wooden headgates, Rep. Melanie Stansbury is using a stick to sketch a map of the Rio Grande’s path through New Mexico. Despite the dusty canvas, Stansbury creates an impressively to-scale representation of...
University of New Mexico Hospital adopting new surgical suite standard
“I am so excited that UNMH is creating a state-of-the-art medical facility to be able to deliver more to the people of New Mexico,” Clinical Facilities Development Executive Director April Jaglo said.
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. A 2015 blue Volkswagen was traveling West on Paseo Del Norte Northeast. At the same time, an unidentified female was running across the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.
BCSO asking for help identifying driver of vehicle in South Valley shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a homicide in the South Valley Thursday. Officials say just after 2 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the bus stop at Isleta Blvd. and Perry Rd. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He later […]
