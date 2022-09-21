Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Bridgeport agrees to settle civil suit in Jayson Negron shooting
BRIDGEPORT — City officials have agreed to pay a settlement to the family of 15-year-old Jayson Negron, fatally shot by a police officer while he was riding in a stolen car in 2017. The details of the settlement, which still must be approved by the City Council, were not...
Register Citizen
Former Fairfield officials hit with new criminal charges
BRIDGEPORT — Two former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, awaiting trial for allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, were hit with new charges Thursday after town officials said they discovered dangerous amounts of PCBs under the Penfield Pavilion. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public...
Register Citizen
Stamford man accused of attempted murder rejects state offer, again
STAMFORD — State prosecutors gave a 24-year-old city man accused of attempted murder one more chance to accept a plea deal Wednesday, but he turned it down for a second time. For the second time, Jeff Etienne, 24, rejected an offer at a disposition hearing Wednesday morning to plead...
NewsTimes
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
newcanaanite.com
Criminal Trespass Charge for New Canaan Man, 22
Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old Gerdes Road man by warrant and charged him with first-degree criminal trespass. At about 8:49 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers were dispatched to Gelatissimo on Forest Street on a report of an individual on the property after he was warned to stay away, according to police.
Police: Bridgeport man arrested at traffic stop for possessing ghost gun, ecstasy
Police say when they pulled over Edgar Sanchez III, they found a loaded, unregistered gun and ecstasy.
darienite.com
Police: Employee Admits to Stealing From a Business, Almost $200K Stolen Since 2017
A 40-year-old employee of an unnamed Darien business admitted to defrauding it for years, Darien police said. She stole close to $200,000 since 2017, they said. Police gave this account, including accusations not proven in court:. On Aug. 4, 2022, a woman told police she suspected one of her employees,...
Hartford man third charged in hit and run
Police responded to Alma Street July 12, around 4 AM. They discovered a man struck by a vehicle. Police said he was attempting to stop suspects burglarizing his vehicle. He’s fighting for his life.
Teen arrested for making school threat
A 17-year-old juvenile is under arrest for making a threat against a school in Waterbury today. Police say they received information about the threat against Waterbury Arts Magnet School this morning.
greenwichfreepress.com
Local Man charged with Assault, Strangulation
On the night of Sept 17 Greenwich Police were advised of a walk-in assault complaint. Investigation revealed that an assault had taken place earlier in the evening at a residence in Greenwich where the victim was thrown to the floor and strangled. The victim provided a statement and description of...
3 Hartford men charged in Naugatuck car break-in that left a man in a coma
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Three men from Hartford are facing several charges after a July car break-in left a Naugatuck man in a coma, police said. The incident happened on July 12, just after 4:30 a.m. on Alma Street. Officers were called to the area after a report of a person being struck by a car.
Hartford man convicted in overdose death
A Hartford man who was an intermediary in what was supposed to be a cocaine deal that ultimately led to a Manchester man’s death from a fentanyl overdose accepted a plea bargain Wednesday, in which he was convicted of a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor count of criminally negligent homicide.
Juvenile charged with making threat to Danbury High School
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile is in custody Thursday night after police said they made a threat on social media to Danbury High School. Danbury police became aware of the threat on Thursday evening, according to a social media post. Officers quickly identified the suspect and arrested them. The threat has been deemed not […]
fox61.com
'It is a devastating situation' | Naugatuck hit and run suspect arraigned; victim not expected to fully recover
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man Naugatuck police say was responsible for a July hit and run that left the victim with life threatening injuries has been arrested and he is someone with quite the arrest history. The girlfriend of the victim, Brandon Guth, 42, of Naugatuck, tells FOX61 as...
Man Found With Loaded Revolver, 2 Pounds Of Marijuana During Hartford Traffic Stop, Police Say
A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of a loaded revolver, more than a kilogram of marijuana, and illegal mushrooms during a traffic stop in Connecticut. The incident happened on I-84 westbound in Hartford on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. Troopers saw...
13-Year-Old Paterson Drug Dealer Caught Packing A Pistol, Passaic County Sheriff Says
A 13-year-old Paterson drug dealer was carrying a loaded gun when Passaic County sheriff's officers busted him and a customer from Bergen County on a city street corner, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said. Adam Sanchez, 27, of East Rutherford, had just pulled up in a Volkwagen when Passaic...
Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests
A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
Newark Man Nabbed With 60 Heroin Decks, Crack-Cocaine, Handgun Near Trenton School: Police
A 32-year-old Newark man was near a Trenton school when he was found with 60 heroin decks, crack-cocaine, and a semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine, authorities charged. Trenton VCU Detectives found Rashaon A. Williams with a Taurus .9mm semi-automatic handgun after seeing a bulge in his waistband while patrolling...
Man accused of killing Bronx EMT deemed fit to stand trial
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An alleged killer was deemed fit to strand trial, years after he allegedly ran over a Bronx EMT with a stolen ambulance, officials said Wednesday. Jose Gonzalez was quickly taken into custody after Yadira Arroyo’s March 2017 death, but he had been found unfit for trial on May 26, 2022, District […]
Comments / 1