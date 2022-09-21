ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Bridgeport agrees to settle civil suit in Jayson Negron shooting

BRIDGEPORT — City officials have agreed to pay a settlement to the family of 15-year-old Jayson Negron, fatally shot by a police officer while he was riding in a stolen car in 2017. The details of the settlement, which still must be approved by the City Council, were not...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Former Fairfield officials hit with new criminal charges

BRIDGEPORT — Two former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, awaiting trial for allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, were hit with new charges Thursday after town officials said they discovered dangerous amounts of PCBs under the Penfield Pavilion. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford man accused of attempted murder rejects state offer, again

STAMFORD — State prosecutors gave a 24-year-old city man accused of attempted murder one more chance to accept a plea deal Wednesday, but he turned it down for a second time. For the second time, Jeff Etienne, 24, rejected an offer at a disposition hearing Wednesday morning to plead...
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
City
Canaan, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Canaan, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
STAMFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Criminal Trespass Charge for New Canaan Man, 22

Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old Gerdes Road man by warrant and charged him with first-degree criminal trespass. At about 8:49 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers were dispatched to Gelatissimo on Forest Street on a report of an individual on the property after he was warned to stay away, according to police.
NEW CANAAN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#New Canaan Woman#Superior Court#Espanol
greenwichfreepress.com

Local Man charged with Assault, Strangulation

On the night of Sept 17 Greenwich Police were advised of a walk-in assault complaint. Investigation revealed that an assault had taken place earlier in the evening at a residence in Greenwich where the victim was thrown to the floor and strangled. The victim provided a statement and description of...
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man convicted in overdose death

A Hartford man who was an intermediary in what was supposed to be a cocaine deal that ultimately led to a Manchester man’s death from a fentanyl overdose accepted a plea bargain Wednesday, in which he was convicted of a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor count of criminally negligent homicide.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Juvenile charged with making threat to Danbury High School

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile is in custody Thursday night after police said they made a threat on social media to Danbury High School. Danbury police became aware of the threat on Thursday evening, according to a social media post. Officers quickly identified the suspect and arrested them. The threat has been deemed not […]
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests

A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
TRUMBULL, CT
PIX11

Man accused of killing Bronx EMT deemed fit to stand trial

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An alleged killer was deemed fit to strand trial, years after he allegedly ran over a Bronx EMT with a stolen ambulance, officials said Wednesday. Jose Gonzalez was quickly taken into custody after Yadira Arroyo’s March 2017 death, but he had been found unfit for trial on May 26, 2022, District […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy