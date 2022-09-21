Read full article on original website
School Board Votes To Fire Boca Raton Middle School Teacher
49-year old Victor Lopez is accused of hitting students with sticks and a ruler and grabbing one by the back of the neck.
tamaractalk.com
Just Between Friends Consignment Event Returns October 6-9 in Coral Springs
Just Between Friends, a pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently-used children, baby, and maternity clothing and gear, has announced dates and times for their fall consignment sale season. The event is held from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, at 2501...
Boca Raton teacher fired for 'inappropriate interactions' with students
A Boca Raton Community Middle School teacher was fired Wednesday for what the school district said were "inappropriate interactions" with students just one year on the job.
floridapolitics.com
First-time PBC Commission candidate outpaces Mayor in August fundraising
Republican Marci Smoak Woodward got a boost from the county Republican Party for her longshot bid. First-time candidate and Republican Marci Smoak Woodward is taking on Democratic Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth, who has raised more than $321,000 for his bid for a second term representing District 4 on the Commission.
NBC Miami
Teachers Sound Off on Florida Education Policies
Teachers in Florida are accustomed to new having new state mandates thrown at them almost every year, so they have to be nimble and adaptable. “I’m OK with the changes that we’ve seen in the English curriculum, where there’s more emphasis on literature, poetry, fiction, whereas in the past, the recent past, there’s been an emphasis on non-fiction,” said Eddie Cruz, who teaches 10th grade English at Jose Marti MAST Academy.
anash.org
Selichos Farbrengen Held at Boca Raton Synagogue
כ״ג אלול ה׳תשפ״ב - September 19, 2022. Anash of the Boca Raton Synagogue (BRS) prepared to recite Selichos with an uplifting farbrengen led by author Rabbi Eliyahu Touger, world-renowned speaker Rabbi David Nesenoff, and other Shluchim and Anash.
Beloved Theater Mentor Loses Battle with Cancer
“Nadine always wanted a packed house,” said Rabbi Jonathan Kaplan at the funeral of Nadine Shapiro, which drew a crowd close to 300 on Monday. The 67-year-old founder of Coral Springs-based Broadway Bound lost her battle with breast cancer on Saturday. Shapiro was born in New York and raised...
Local Students Named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists
Over 16,000 Semifinalists were named in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, and several are seniors in Parkland, Coral Springs, and Coconut Creek. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
pointpubs.com
New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach
A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida
There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time. For...
Why are Palm Beach County public school teachers leaving the profession?
Newly released numbers are shedding some light on just how many Palm Beach County public school teachers are leaving the profession and why.
BREAKING: Heron Bay Golf Course Purchase Passes City Commission 4-1
In front of a room packed with Heron Bay residents and an audience that extended outside of the city commission chambers, the Parkland City Commission held their final vote on purchasing 65 acres of the former Heron Bay Golf Course. At their Wednesday meeting, the city commission voted 4-1 to...
Anonymous tip forces lockdown of North Miami Senior High
MIAMI - North Miami Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following reports of a gun on campus. Authorities said the action was taken due to an anonymous tip regarding a weapon on campus. Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated and determined the tip to be non-credible. Earlier this afternoon, images from Chopper 4 showed at least a dozen police cruisers around the school. Dismissal at the school was delayed while police investigated. No additional information was immediately available. The school is located in the 13100 block of NE 8th Avene.
Miami New Times
Historic Takeover: Miami Commissioners Move to Oust Virginia Key Beach Trustees
At a meeting rife with outcry surrounding the embattled Virginia Key, the City of Miami Commission quietly voted to take control of a historic portion of the island. The commissioners voted unanimously at the September 13 meeting to amend the city code and put themselves in charge of the park trust that operates the historic Virginia Key beach — the first beach that Black Miami-Dade County residents were officially allowed to use during the segregation era.
communitynewspapers.com
NAACP OF MIAMI DADE ANNOUNCES ITS FREEDOM FUND SNEAKER BALL TO CELEBRATE 34 YEARS OF SERVICE TO MIAMI-DADE’S BLACK COMMUNITY
After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Miami-Dade County returns with their eagerly anticipated annual Freedom FUNd Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 7 p.m., hosted by HOT 105’s Jill Tracey, themed “It’s Not Over: Our Voice. Our Future. Our legacy”, at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Fl., 33132. To put the FUN in FUNd, attendees are encouraged to dress in formal/semi-formal wear, complimented with their best sneakers to represent the continued march to equity and social justice.
Pets of the Week: Riley and Butterball Are Ready for Adoption
The Humane Society of Broward County has some beautiful pets to choose from this week, and all adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, treatment for fleas and ticks, and much more. Riley. Fun-loving Riley (ID 657656) hopes you’ll give him a forever home. This fellow has been waiting...
bocamag.com
Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American
Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
WSVN-TV
Broward County commissioners scheduled to vote on smoking ban bill
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale city leaders are meeting to discuss a ban on smoking and vaping. The prohibition would only be in public parks and beaches. Health officials said smoking is a known health hazard and second-hand smoke can cause cancer. The law will not go into...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
University of Miami Health System and Robins & Morton Break Ground for New Medical Center at North Miami’s SoLé Mia Master-Planned Community
September 21, 2022 – Construction firm Robins & Morton joined the University of Miami Health System to celebrate the groundbreaking of UHealth SoLé Mia. The 7-story, 363,000-square-foot medical center will sit on 10 acres in North Miami’s master-planned community of SoLé Mia, a 184-acre mixed-use project.
Click10.com
‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
