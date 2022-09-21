Teachers in Florida are accustomed to new having new state mandates thrown at them almost every year, so they have to be nimble and adaptable. “I’m OK with the changes that we’ve seen in the English curriculum, where there’s more emphasis on literature, poetry, fiction, whereas in the past, the recent past, there’s been an emphasis on non-fiction,” said Eddie Cruz, who teaches 10th grade English at Jose Marti MAST Academy.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO