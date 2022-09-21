ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

NBC Miami

Teachers Sound Off on Florida Education Policies

Teachers in Florida are accustomed to new having new state mandates thrown at them almost every year, so they have to be nimble and adaptable. “I’m OK with the changes that we’ve seen in the English curriculum, where there’s more emphasis on literature, poetry, fiction, whereas in the past, the recent past, there’s been an emphasis on non-fiction,” said Eddie Cruz, who teaches 10th grade English at Jose Marti MAST Academy.
FLORIDA STATE
anash.org

Selichos Farbrengen Held at Boca Raton Synagogue

כ״ג אלול ה׳תשפ״ב - September 19, 2022. Anash of the Boca Raton Synagogue (BRS) prepared to recite Selichos with an uplifting farbrengen led by author Rabbi Eliyahu Touger, world-renowned speaker Rabbi David Nesenoff, and other Shluchim and Anash.
BOCA RATON, FL
Parkland Talk

Beloved Theater Mentor Loses Battle with Cancer

“Nadine always wanted a packed house,” said Rabbi Jonathan Kaplan at the funeral of Nadine Shapiro, which drew a crowd close to 300 on Monday. The 67-year-old founder of Coral Springs-based Broadway Bound lost her battle with breast cancer on Saturday. Shapiro was born in New York and raised...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Parkland Talk

Local Students Named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Over 16,000 Semifinalists were named in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, and several are seniors in Parkland, Coral Springs, and Coconut Creek. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
PARKLAND, FL
pointpubs.com

New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach

A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida

There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time. For...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Anonymous tip forces lockdown of North Miami Senior High

MIAMI - North Miami Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following reports of a gun on campus. Authorities said the action was taken due to an anonymous tip regarding a weapon on campus. Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated and determined the tip to be non-credible. Earlier this afternoon, images from Chopper 4 showed at least a dozen police cruisers around the school. Dismissal at the school was delayed while police investigated. No additional information was immediately available. The school is located in the 13100 block of NE 8th Avene.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Historic Takeover: Miami Commissioners Move to Oust Virginia Key Beach Trustees

At a meeting rife with outcry surrounding the embattled Virginia Key, the City of Miami Commission quietly voted to take control of a historic portion of the island. The commissioners voted unanimously at the September 13 meeting to amend the city code and put themselves in charge of the park trust that operates the historic Virginia Key beach — the first beach that Black Miami-Dade County residents were officially allowed to use during the segregation era.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

NAACP OF MIAMI DADE ANNOUNCES ITS FREEDOM FUND SNEAKER BALL TO CELEBRATE 34 YEARS OF SERVICE TO MIAMI-DADE’S BLACK COMMUNITY

After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Miami-Dade County returns with their eagerly anticipated annual Freedom FUNd Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 7 p.m., hosted by HOT 105’s Jill Tracey, themed “It’s Not Over: Our Voice. Our Future. Our legacy”, at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Fl., 33132. To put the FUN in FUNd, attendees are encouraged to dress in formal/semi-formal wear, complimented with their best sneakers to represent the continued march to equity and social justice.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American

Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

University of Miami Health System and Robins & Morton Break Ground for New Medical Center at North Miami’s SoLé Mia Master-Planned Community

September 21, 2022 – Construction firm Robins & Morton joined the University of Miami Health System to celebrate the groundbreaking of UHealth SoLé Mia. The 7-story, 363,000-square-foot medical center will sit on 10 acres in North Miami’s master-planned community of SoLé Mia, a 184-acre mixed-use project.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

