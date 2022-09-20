Read full article on original website
Steuben County Warns of Military Discharge Scam
BATH, NY (WENY) -- The Steuben County clerk is warning residents of a scam targeting people who served in the military. According to county clerk Judy Hunter, a company out of Phoenix, Arizona named DD214 DIRECT is contacting military veterans, offering to provide copies of their military discharge papers for a fee. The company says it charges $79 for a hard copy, or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow.
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
Crews respond to chimney fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- First responders were called out to a house fire in Chemung County Thursday night. The fire happened on the 200 block of Kiser Road in the Town of Horseheads around 7:15 p.m. Firefighters says it was a chimney fire, which started in a wood stove. The...
Guthrie unveils da Vinci surgical robot in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The staff at Guthrie Corning Hospital celebrated the arrival of the da Vinci surgical robot Wednesday morning. Guthrie staff demonstrated how it operates on patients during complex procedures. The robot has already completed roughly 20 procedures on patients, showing staggering results. “It removes things like tremors;...
On National Voter Registration Day Steuben County emphasizes importance of voting
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Tuesday, marks National Voter Registration Day. Steuben County Board of Elections said that it's important for voters to register but even more so for them to get out there and cast their ballot. “Every election is important, and every vote definitely makes a difference," said Vicky Olin,...
Missing Cats in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
Spongy Moths in the Southern Tier
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Spongy moths, known as Lymantria dispar, are known to cause foliage damage to gardens and trees. People in the Southern Tier are also feeling the effects of their presence with itchiness and hives on their skin. Margaret Royall is the Master Gardener Volunteer Program Coordinator...
Deadline to Apply for SBA Disaster Loans on October 20th
(WENY) - A deadline is approaching for small business and non profits who suffered damages from flash flooding last August. The Small Business Administration (SBA) says low-interest loans are available to help recover from flash flooding that hit the area on August 18th, 2021. Small businesses and private non-profits affected by the flooding can apply for a loan up to two million dollars.
Corning Business Owner Charged Following Disturbance with Female
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning business owner was charged with three misdemeanors including assault following a disturbance with a 23 year old female. According to Corning Police, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at around 1:40 Sunday morning. It is alleged during the altercation that Eddie Taylor, also known as Eddie Paganelli, struck the victim in the face and took her keys, throwing them on a roof.
Elmira Police arrest two on weapons and drug charges.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- After conducting a traffic stop, police arrested Brendon White, a 22-year-old-man, and Nicholas Decker, a 29-year-old on drug and weapons charges. Police say the two men had a large quantity of marijuana and a large quantity of cash with them. The two men also had a loaded 9mm handgun, as well as an additional loaded extended magazine.
Chemung Co. home prices fall below $125k
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Home prices in Chemung Co. have fallen over the last year. According to WENY-TV's media partner, The Star Gazette, data through Realtor.com reports the average price for a single-family home in the county was $124,500. That is down from $130,000 the previous month, and a decrease of 0.4% compared to June 2021.
Shick Family Charity Golf Classic Raises $12,000 for St. James Foundation
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Members of the Shick family gathered at the Hornell Golf Club on July 1st for the eighth annual Shick Family Golf Classic to support the St. James Foundation. The event raised $12,000 and the money will be used to support programs and services for St. James...
Lockheed Martin to produce helicopters for $500M contract for Australian Royal Navy
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract for a dozen of Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, and workers in Owego will build them. The latest win is for 12 helicopters for the Royal Australian Navy. The project has a $500 million dollar price tag on it. “The...
Elmira High School set to formally open new Athletic Complex
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Construction is wrapping up on Elmira High School's new athletic complex, which is set to formally open on Friday night. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place during halftime of the homecoming football game between the Elmira Express and the Union-Endicott Tigers. The gates open at 6:00 P.M. The Booster Club will be hosting a tailgate prior to the game, where fans will be able to enjoy food trucks, bounce houses, and other activities.
