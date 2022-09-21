Read full article on original website
Trx3
2d ago
Somebody remind this man of how he unethically ran an election 4 years ago. And how he had to be told by the courts to stop what he was doing more than once because his actions were notaccording to the state constitution.
Reply
5
John Scadova
2d ago
Again Fontes proves Liberism is a mental disorder. Baseless claims of election fraud? People like this are the reason we can no longer say " nobody is that stupid". Yet somewhere close by there are others who will swallow what he is selling.
Reply
4
Related
Candidates for top Arizona election job to spar in debate
A Republican Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement will spar with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election.
KTAR.com
Watch: Arizona Secretary of State candidates Fontes, Finchem face off in debate
PHOENIX — The public’s only scheduled chance to see the two Arizona candidates for secretary of state side-by-side will happen Thursday evening. A 30-minute debate between Democrat Adrian Fontes and Republican Mark Finchem is sponsored by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. The debate will be broadcast at...
Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on struggles of Republican Party
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recently talked about the struggles with the Republican Party, following tensions with Donald Trump.
AZFamily
Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12news.com
How the issue of abortion could shape the race for Arizona governor
Any day now an Arizona judge will decide whether a 158-year-old abortion ban will become law again in the state. That law passed when Arizona was still a territory and only has one exception: to protect the life of the mother. The state is currently waiting on a decision from...
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
KOLD-TV
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than two dozen laws will go into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24, 90 days after the legislature ended its session. The one with the most attention appears to be SB 1164, which bans abortion after 15 weeks unless the mother’s life is at risk.
kawc.org
Arizona secretary of state says election laws could interfere with rights of some to register and vote
PHOENIX -- Arizona's chief election officer is telling a federal judge there is merit to claims that two new laws could interfere with the rights of some people to register and vote. In new court filings, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she is not taking an official position in...
RELATED PEOPLE
blackchronicle.com
Kari Lake’s Oklahoma Endorsement Backfires
Kari Lake sure knows how to waffle. - Advertisement - In recent days, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor has gone back and forth on her endorsement (or lack thereof) of Jarrin Jackson, a white supremacist, antisemite, and homophobic troll who ran for state senate in Oklahoma. Lake formally endorsed...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's governor race: Kari Lake still wants a debate, Hobbs is unwavering
PHOENIX - In the race to become Arizona's next governor, Katie Hobbs was out talking to voters in Tempe on Sept. 20, and on the same day, Kari Lake held a Q&A event in Chandler. Hobbs, the current Arizona Secretary of State, was talking to young voters at Arizona State...
NBC News
Mark Kelly leads Blake Masters in new Arizona statewide AARP poll
A new AARP statewide poll of Arizona voters finds that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters by 8 percentage points, 50% to 42%. Kelly leads Masters among almost every demographic group, except men, where Masters leads Kelly 50% to 43% on a full ballot and 52 % to 45% when compared head-to-head. (The full ballot includes Libertarian candidate Marc Victor.)
Washington Examiner
McConnell-aligned PAC pulls another $9.6 million out of Arizona
The Senate Leadership Fund, a political action committee associated with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has canceled a month's worth of ad buys in Arizona supporting Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters. The PAC announced Tuesday it was pulling $9.6 million in television ads out of Arizona and redistributing the money...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona officials react to ‘Jack’s Law,’ making hazing illegal in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new law going into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24, means people who haze others could face jail time. Known as “Jack’s Law,” it is named after 19-year-old ASU student, Jack Culolias, who died in 2012 after drinking too much at a hazing ritual to join the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
KOLD-TV
Arizona voters to decide if they want another elected official at State Capitol
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a question Arizona voters will soon have to answer: Do they want another high-ranking elected official at the state capitol?. State Senator J.D. Mesnard (R-Chandler) wants Arizonans to say yes. He is the sponsor of Prop 131, a November ballot initiative that would create the new position Lieutenant Governor of Arizona. The Lt. Governor would be of the same party as candidates running for Governor, and they would run on the same ticket.
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Arizona ranchers John and Jobeth Ladd talk impact of open border
Arizona ranchers John and Jobeth Ladd joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Thursday to talk about the impact of illegal immigration on their daily lives. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
Arizona board overseeing criminally insane hasn't met in 8 months. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — A new notice posted on the Psychiatric Security Review Board’s website makes it clear - no more meetings through the end of the year. The Board, known as the PSRB, is supposed to meet each month to monitor the guilty except insane population. State data from 2021 shows the Board is overseeing 114 people, 100 at the state hospital and 14 living in the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Arizona legislator plans to keep pushing for law limiting filming of police
PHOENIX – An Arizona legislator remains determined to see his bill restricting up-close filming of police become reality, despite Republican leadership deciding not to defend it in court. “I am committed to reintroducing this bill with changes that will align with whatever the judge said was problematic constitutionally,” state...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
9 Arizona Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
KTAR.com
Phoenix could cut back on contributing water to conservation plan
PHOENIX — This year, many local governments in Arizona gave up some of their allotted water, and instead contributed it to the 500+ Plan. Its goal is to conserve an additional 500,000 acre-feet of water per year to benefit Lake Mead. Now, some of the participants aren’t so sure about doing it again in 2023.
Comments / 19