One person is in critical condition Thursday after crashing their car into a lake in Temecula.Firefighters were called to Harveston Lake in the 29000 block of Lake House Road at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on the report of a submerged vehicle. At the scene, they found one vehicle fully submerged in the lake.Divers went in and pulled on person from the car. That person, presumably the driver, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.It's not known how the car ended up crashing into the lake.Harveston Lake is nestled within an area of Temecula near where the 215 Freeway meets Winchester Road.

TEMECULA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO