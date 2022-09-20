ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

menifee247.com

Pump track street improvements approved by Council

The Menifee City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a street expansion project for the upcoming pump track in southwest Menifee, while acknowledging the need to monitor the impact of increased traffic in the area. The Gale Webb Kids-R-#1 Action Sports Park will include six acres of bike trails on the...
MENIFEE, CA
menifee247.com

On-call transportation program approved by City Council

Acknowledging the need for more specialized public transportation in the Menifee senior community, the City Council this week approved a new way to address the situation – on-call services. With its action, the council authorized the city manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with Care-A-Van Services, Inc., to...
MENIFEE, CA
menifee247.com

Four injured in collision on northbound 215

In the second freeway collision in the same location in less than 24 hours, four people were injured Wednesday in a multiple-vehicle crash just south of Menifee, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Clinton Keith Road, according...
MENIFEE, CA
menifee247.com

EMWD emphasizes benefits of emergency water storage

PERRIS -- Eastern Municipal Water District encourages its customers to take time this month to ensure they are ready in the event of a major emergency or natural disaster. September is National Preparedness Month, which was established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The month offers a good reminder of the importance of being prepared for an unplanned situation such as an earthquake.
PERRIS, CA
Menifee, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Menifee, CA
Menifee, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
HeySoCal

Injury crash on I-215 caused by motorist speeding, losing control

A motorist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a pickup truck on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, causing an hourslong shutdown of lanes, was allegedly going too fast and making abrupt turns, triggering the wreck, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday. Conner Campos, 18, of Menifee suffered major injuries...
MURRIETA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Fairview Fire, which destroyed 22 structures, 98% contained

On Sunday, Sept. 18, firefighters from Cal Fire, Riverside County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service reported reaching 98%containment on the Fairview Fire near Hemet, which has been burning since Monday, Sept. 5 and burned 28,307 acres. The fire caused two fatalities and three injuries and destroyed 22 structures and...
HEMET, CA
KVCR NEWS

Construction underway in Riverside and Jurupa Valley for repairs to Santa Ana River levees

Crews have begun repairing about 2.5 miles of levees along the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley and Riverside. "Anytime there's rain in the community, a lot of that rain drains into the Santa Ana River," said Juliana Adams with the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. "And so, to provide the cities and the region flood protection, the levees are being used every year, and every time it rains."
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project

On Wednesday night, the La Quinta city council unanimously nixed the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project. What has been nearly a two-year battle to get the La Quinta Surf Park approved finally came to an end. Public comments on the plan didn't wrap up until midnight. Some spoke in favor of the development, but many The post La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Driver in critical condition after crashing into Harveston Lake

One person is in critical condition Thursday after crashing their car into a lake in Temecula.Firefighters were called to Harveston Lake in the 29000 block of Lake House Road at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on the report of a submerged vehicle. At the scene, they found one vehicle fully submerged in the lake.Divers went in and pulled on person from the car. That person, presumably the driver, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.It's not known how the car ended up crashing into the lake.Harveston Lake is nestled within an area of Temecula near where the 215 Freeway meets Winchester Road.
TEMECULA, CA
menifee247.com

EMWD purified water replenishment open house set

Eastern Municipal Water District (EMWD) invites you to join us on Oct. 15 for our 2022 Open House event. The theme of this year’s event is Purified Water Replenishment program. Customers can learn about EMWD’s plans to help provide our region with a better water supply future through its groundwater replenishment efforts.
PERRIS, CA
KESQ

Police activity shuts down roads in Coachella neighborhood

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon. Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad,. News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a man out of the house in handcuffs and placed him in a Sheriff's vehicle.
COACHELLA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Affordable housing community opens in MoVal

The first phase of an affordable housing community in Moreno Valley has opened. Courtyards at Cottonwood, an 81-unit gated community with 60 units for lower-income families and 20 more for lower-income seniors, opened Sept.14, according to a statement on the city’s website. The project, at 24580 Cottonwood Ave., was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations

Local veterans at the Desert Hot Springs VFW post are looking to raise thousands of dollars to recover from recent vandalism attacks. Post Commander Jeffrey Cole said the vandalism to VFW Post 1534 is wasting valuable resources. "We're focusing on things that we shouldn't have to and that's why we're asking help from the community," The post Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
menifee247.com

City gives business incentive to Black Bear Diner

Yes, Black Bear Diner is still coming to Menifee, and yes, the City of Menifee is taking steps to support the restaurant's plans for an expanded dining experience at the former Coco’s Restaurant site at Bradley Road and McCall Boulevard. As SB Diner, LLC continues plans to improve the...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Felons Arrested For Alleged Firearm, Narcotic Possession in Cathedral City

Two felons from Desert Hot Springs are behind bars Thursday for alleged firearm and narcotic possession. Mohammad Ali Mir, 49, and Andrew Isaiah Gamboa, 32, were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force officers stopped them near Date Palm Drive and Tortuga Road in Cathedral City, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA

