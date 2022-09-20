Read full article on original website
menifee247.com
Pump track street improvements approved by Council
The Menifee City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a street expansion project for the upcoming pump track in southwest Menifee, while acknowledging the need to monitor the impact of increased traffic in the area. The Gale Webb Kids-R-#1 Action Sports Park will include six acres of bike trails on the...
menifee247.com
On-call transportation program approved by City Council
Acknowledging the need for more specialized public transportation in the Menifee senior community, the City Council this week approved a new way to address the situation – on-call services. With its action, the council authorized the city manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with Care-A-Van Services, Inc., to...
menifee247.com
Four injured in collision on northbound 215
In the second freeway collision in the same location in less than 24 hours, four people were injured Wednesday in a multiple-vehicle crash just south of Menifee, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Clinton Keith Road, according...
menifee247.com
EMWD emphasizes benefits of emergency water storage
PERRIS -- Eastern Municipal Water District encourages its customers to take time this month to ensure they are ready in the event of a major emergency or natural disaster. September is National Preparedness Month, which was established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The month offers a good reminder of the importance of being prepared for an unplanned situation such as an earthquake.
lafocusnewspaper.com
Edison sued over damage to homes, livelihoods in connection with Fairview fire near Hemet
Three families who suffered significant property damage in the Fairview fire near Hemet have sued Southern California Edison, asserting that the public utility was responsible for the ignition earlier this month of the deadly 28,307-acre blaze because it failed to maintain its electrical lines. The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount...
Injury crash on I-215 caused by motorist speeding, losing control
A motorist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a pickup truck on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, causing an hourslong shutdown of lanes, was allegedly going too fast and making abrupt turns, triggering the wreck, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday. Conner Campos, 18, of Menifee suffered major injuries...
mynewsla.com
Three Injured in Wreck on I-215 in Murrieta, Forcing Partial Freeway Closure
Three people were injured Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, which led to the temporary closure of the northbound side of the freeway. The collision happened about 11:40 a.m. on the northbound I-215 at Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Fairview Fire, which destroyed 22 structures, 98% contained
On Sunday, Sept. 18, firefighters from Cal Fire, Riverside County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service reported reaching 98%containment on the Fairview Fire near Hemet, which has been burning since Monday, Sept. 5 and burned 28,307 acres. The fire caused two fatalities and three injuries and destroyed 22 structures and...
Construction underway in Riverside and Jurupa Valley for repairs to Santa Ana River levees
Crews have begun repairing about 2.5 miles of levees along the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley and Riverside. "Anytime there's rain in the community, a lot of that rain drains into the Santa Ana River," said Juliana Adams with the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. "And so, to provide the cities and the region flood protection, the levees are being used every year, and every time it rains."
Riverside supervisors to consider permits for cannabis cultivation
The Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal Tuesday for an indoor commercial cannabis cultivation operation on five acres in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Sage, where no such businesses are currently permitted. Isen Garden LLC is seeking a conditional use permit, development agreement and a zoning modification to...
La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project
On Wednesday night, the La Quinta city council unanimously nixed the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project. What has been nearly a two-year battle to get the La Quinta Surf Park approved finally came to an end. Public comments on the plan didn't wrap up until midnight. Some spoke in favor of the development, but many The post La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project appeared first on KESQ.
Black Lives Matter IE Chapter Member Donavan Caver Convicted of Vandalism
The IE Voice/ and Black Voice News was there at the conclusion of a trial last month when an all-white jury found Black Lives Matter Inland Empire Chapter Member Donavan Caver guilty of vandalism. Caver was charged with vandalism for spraying the letters “FTP” in chalk on a planter wall...
Driver in critical condition after crashing into Harveston Lake
One person is in critical condition Thursday after crashing their car into a lake in Temecula.Firefighters were called to Harveston Lake in the 29000 block of Lake House Road at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on the report of a submerged vehicle. At the scene, they found one vehicle fully submerged in the lake.Divers went in and pulled on person from the car. That person, presumably the driver, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.It's not known how the car ended up crashing into the lake.Harveston Lake is nestled within an area of Temecula near where the 215 Freeway meets Winchester Road.
menifee247.com
EMWD purified water replenishment open house set
Eastern Municipal Water District (EMWD) invites you to join us on Oct. 15 for our 2022 Open House event. The theme of this year’s event is Purified Water Replenishment program. Customers can learn about EMWD’s plans to help provide our region with a better water supply future through its groundwater replenishment efforts.
KESQ
Police activity shuts down roads in Coachella neighborhood
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon. Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad,. News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a man out of the house in handcuffs and placed him in a Sheriff's vehicle.
KTLA.com
‘I’m irritated’: Redlands burglary spree irks residents; Police promote program to track stolen items
More than a dozen homes in Redlands have been targeted by burglars since the beginning of the September. “Do I feel violated? Yes, I feel violated. Irritated more than anything,” one neighbor named Dave said. Police said the burglars are often breaking their way into these homes through sliding...
iebusinessdaily.com
Affordable housing community opens in MoVal
The first phase of an affordable housing community in Moreno Valley has opened. Courtyards at Cottonwood, an 81-unit gated community with 60 units for lower-income families and 20 more for lower-income seniors, opened Sept.14, according to a statement on the city’s website. The project, at 24580 Cottonwood Ave., was...
Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations
Local veterans at the Desert Hot Springs VFW post are looking to raise thousands of dollars to recover from recent vandalism attacks. Post Commander Jeffrey Cole said the vandalism to VFW Post 1534 is wasting valuable resources. "We're focusing on things that we shouldn't have to and that's why we're asking help from the community," The post Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
City gives business incentive to Black Bear Diner
Yes, Black Bear Diner is still coming to Menifee, and yes, the City of Menifee is taking steps to support the restaurant's plans for an expanded dining experience at the former Coco’s Restaurant site at Bradley Road and McCall Boulevard. As SB Diner, LLC continues plans to improve the...
mynewsla.com
Felons Arrested For Alleged Firearm, Narcotic Possession in Cathedral City
Two felons from Desert Hot Springs are behind bars Thursday for alleged firearm and narcotic possession. Mohammad Ali Mir, 49, and Andrew Isaiah Gamboa, 32, were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force officers stopped them near Date Palm Drive and Tortuga Road in Cathedral City, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
