Jones couldn't put any weight on the leg. The Patriots lost their game against the Ravens 37-26 on Sunday, and may have lost quarterback Mac Jones as well. With 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Patriots trailing by 11, Jones dropped back and fired a deep pass to Kendrick Bourne. The throw was picked off by Marcus Peters, but Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell administered the damage — landing hard on Jones’ left leg.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 MINUTES AGO