ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

Related
Boston

Mac Jones leaves Ravens game reportedly ‘screaming in pain’ due to leg injury

Jones couldn't put any weight on the leg. The Patriots lost their game against the Ravens 37-26 on Sunday, and may have lost quarterback Mac Jones as well. With 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Patriots trailing by 11, Jones dropped back and fired a deep pass to Kendrick Bourne. The throw was picked off by Marcus Peters, but Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell administered the damage — landing hard on Jones’ left leg.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy