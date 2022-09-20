ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 8

Cynthia Smith
3d ago

They don't call it the Lucky Mart for nothing 😉😉😉!! Congratulations to the Lucky winner 🎉🎉🎉

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Lottery officials: 2 people claimed $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot from ticket sold near Chicago

CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — Lottery officials say two people claimed a $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot after ticket was sold near Chicago in July. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway located in Des Plaines, according to the website. A $1 million winning ticket was also sold at SRB Food Mart in Berkeley, Illinois.The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302,575,350.  For comparison, you have about a 1 in 2 million chance of getting attacked by a bear, according to the National Park Service.The winner can choose to take installment payments or a $747 million lump sum option – which comes out to $523 million after taxes. The location where the winning ticket was sold will receive a cash bonus of $500,000. The drawing was the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois, and the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S., according to the Illinois Lottery.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two winners from Illinois claim $1.34 billion MegaMillions jackpot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Mega Millions winner has come forward, almost eight weeks after the historic drawing. Illinois Lottery officials confirmed the $1.34 billion jackpot will be split between two people who agreed to share the prize if won."The winners wish to remain anonymous, and the Illinois Lottery is unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely "over the moon" with their Mega Millions win," Illinois Lottery officials said. As CBS 2 reported, someone bought a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.3 billion at a Des Plaines gas station. The ticket remained unclaimed until Wednesday. Lottery officials said the two winners spent the past few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisors, and have decided to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million.The $1.34 billion jackpot was the third largest lottery win in U.S. history.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Evergreen Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
fox32chicago.com

These Illinois Lottery scratch-offs still have million-dollar prizes available

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - There are at least 13 instant games — or scratch-offs — in Illinois that have at least one million-dollar winning ticket that has yet to be claimed. According to the Illinois Lottery website, the following instant games have prizes worth at least $1 million left. The biggest prize that has yet to be claimed is $7,200,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Lottery#Lucky Mart
Jake Wells

Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400

money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Chicago Defender

A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side

Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Former Cubs Exec Theo Epstein Puts Chicago Mansion On Market

Former Cubs president Theo Epstein’s mansion in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood is on the market. He and his wife are selling the six-bedroom, seven-thousand-square-foot property. The price tag on the mansion is three-point-seven-five-million dollars. Epstein is currently a consultant for Major League Baseball and was at the helm when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 before stepping down in November.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

A Very Special Memorial Tribute for Harold Lucas

A Very Special Memorial Tribute for Harold Lucas, the Godfather of Bronzeville, will take place on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11:00AM @ The Chicago Military Academy Bronzeville 3515 S. Giles Avenue Chicago, IL 60615. Speakers include: Charles R. “Chuck” Bowen (former aid to Mayor Daley), Col. Eugene Scott (former...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Lynn Nottage’s ‘Clyde’s’ is a comedy with great social commentary

“Feisty comedy is on the menu” (Washington Post) in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s latest Broadway triumph. Creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck stop cafe. Even as the shop’s mischievous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staffers are given purpose and permission to dream—finding that “sometimes a hero is more than a sandwich” (New York Times). This stirring, masterful play from the team of Nottage and director Kate Whoriskey (“Ruined” and “Sweat”) makes its Chicago premiere after its Tony-nominated run on Broadway.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy