ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Family of slain Club Onyx security guard plead suspect to turn himself in: 'What made you so angry?'

By Mycah Hatfield via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

As a family mourns the loss of their loved one, homicide detectives are releasing photos of the suspect in hopes that someone will identify the alleged killer.

On the morning of Sept. 14, DeLaunte Maxie, 32, who was working as a security guard at Club Onyx in the 3100 block of Bering when he was shot and killed.

Police said the suspect got into a confrontation with a security guard at the club and brandished a weapon before leaving in a Jeep Track Hawk. Moments later, police said the suspect returned to the club, and as Maxie approached the SUV he was shot.

Maxie was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

"I was woken up at 5:11 a.m. by my dad, and he told me that my brother had been shot," Verna Hall said. "I jumped up, and before I could move again he said he didn't make it. I just started screaming."

The loss has been tremendous for Maxie's family. His sisters said it has been especially tough to understand because they said he kept to himself.

SEE ALSO: Houston police release photos of men sought after security guard killed outside Onyx strip club

"What made you so angry?" Hall asked. "You could have just left, like you did. You could have just kept going."

Maxie had followed in his father's footsteps and worked in security for more than 10 years. His sisters said he was working to open his own security company. He wanted to save money while he was young so he could retire early and spend time with his family.

"That guy just took it from us," Hall said.

Maxie was a father of four girls. His 15-year-old daughter, Daelyn Maxie, said it is tough knowing her father was alone in his last moments.

Police have gathered surveillance video that they believe shows the man who killed him and the woman he was with that night. She is not considered a suspect, but detectives want to speak with both of them.

According to detectives, the suspect is described as a Black man, about 5 feet and 10 inches, 230 pounds, with long, two-toned dreadlocks. He was wearing a black sweater and orange shorts.

"It's not about him," Maxie's daughter said. "It's about my dad. It's not, 'I want something bad to happen to him.' That doesn't bring my dad back. I want my dad back. Knowing that I can't have him back and knowing he's not here that hurts so much."

Maxie's family is pleading with the killer and his family to turn him in.

"I know that he feels guilty," Denae Myers, Maxie's youngest sister, said. "I know that he feels shame and maybe, even, regret. I know he feels something and that's why he's hiding. Why he hasn't turned himself in, because he doesn't want to talk accountability."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family navigate through the loss.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Video Appears to Show Suspect in Death of Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher Cleaning SUV Hours After Abduction

Eliza Fletcher was forced into a vehicle while jogging near the University of Memphis at about 4:20 a.m. last Friday, police say Before the body of missing Tennessee schoolteacher Eliza Fletcher was found on Monday, the suspect in her death was seen on video cleaning out the vehicle he allegedly used to kidnap her. Fletcher's body was discovered approximately seven miles from where the 34-year-old mom of two was seen on surveillance video allegedly being forced into a dark-colored GMC Terrain SUV. Surveillance footage obtained by WREG shows a black SUV pulling...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Facing murder charge, Instagram model Courtney Clenney held without bail pending extradition

MIAMI - Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the filing of criminal charges against Instagram model Courtney Clenney during a Thursday afternoon press conference in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at an apartment they both shared in Miami.  Clenney, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.      On Thursday afternoon, Clenney appeared in a courtroom on Hawaii's Big Island, where she waived her right to an extradition hearing and agreed to return to South Florida. The judge there, Henry Nakamoto ordered her held without...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say

Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Homicide Detectives#Houston Police Department#Violent Crime#Club Onyx
The Independent

Woman accused of killing woman for unborn baby goes on trial

A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on trial for capital murder Monday.Taylor Rene Parker has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and the daughter who died after being cut from her mother’s womb. Authorities say Simmons-Hancock was stabbed and cut more than 100 times and had her skull crushed with a hammer in her New Boston, Texas, home before a scalpel was used to remove her unborn baby. She is also charged with non-capital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

North Carolina man may face death penalty after his mom turned him in for murder

A North Carolina murder suspect will appear in court again next week after allegedly being turned in by his own mother, who recognised him from CCTV footage on the news.Charles Michael Haywood, 22, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the 24 August death of Margaret Bracey, 42. The Surf City business owner was fatally stabbed while working at Exotic Hemp Company when a suspect was caught on camera entering the store, speaking with her, grabbing cash when she opened the register and then stabbing her multiple times.Mr Haywood returned that day with a bleeding hand...
SURF CITY, NC
TheDailyBeast

Family of Slain Brother, Pregnant Wife ‘Heartbroken’ Over Alleged Killer’s Plea Deal

Brent Hanson, who was charged with the 2021 murder of his brother Clyde Hanson and his pregnant sister-in-law Jessica Hanson, has entered into a plea agreement with the South Dakota State Attorney that will save him from the death penalty—against the wishes of the victims’ family.Brent will face life in prison with an agreement to take the death penalty off the table.This is not the outcome the Hanson family was looking for. “We are heartbroken with the State attorney’s brash decision to enter into this plea agreement without the knowledge nor approval of the family,” Hanson’s family said in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

"Sweetie Pie's'" Manager Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire In Nephew's Killing

The popular television series Welcome to Sweetie Pie's was centered around a soul food restaurant run by Robbie Montgomery in St. Louis, Missouri. The show, which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network, ran for seven years and consisted of five seasons. Although it ended four years ago, the series is still being talked about due to the crime that took place during its run on television.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

XXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Wants Footage Of Kodak Black In Prison

There's yet to be a conviction in XXXTENTACION's murder case. It's been over four years since X's untimely death and the four suspects denied that they are guilty of the accused crimes. Dedrick Williams, who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, makes his first appearance...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Houston Police identify man, 38, accused of shooting 'friend' dead and stealing his car, then leaving victim's two year-old son to die of heat stroke in back of sweltering vehicle

Houston police have arrested a carjacker who shot dead his friend before stealing his car and then leaving his toddler inside to die in the sweltering heat. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, has been charged with the murder of Michael Essien and his two-year-old son, Micah, in Houston, Texas, on September 20.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy