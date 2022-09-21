Read full article on original website
Patriots Reportedly Hosted A Familiar Face On Tuesday
The New England Patriots got their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon with a hard-fought victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mac Jones and company moved the ball with ease against a hurting Steelers defense en route to a 17-14 victory. After taking a few days to assess the roster, the team is reportedly hosting a notable veteran.
CBS Sports
Patriots, Raiders trade: New England sends offensive tackle Justin Herron to Vegas, per report
The cross-pollination between Josh McDaniels' Raiders and Bill Belichick's Patriots has a new chapter. This time, the two clubs have struck a deal on a trade that will second offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas, which also involves the teams flipping draft picks, according to the NFL Network. As it relates to the specific pick swap, SI.com reports that the Patriots get a 2024 sixth-round selection, while the Raiders get a 2024 seventh-rounder along with Herron.
NBC Sports
Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career
The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens resumes in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on the opposing quarterback. Ravens star Lamar Jackson might be the most talented quarterback the Patriots defense plays during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
ESPN
Patriots look to add to home win streak against Ravens
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- — Oh, what could have been. It was April 2018 and the New England Patriots were fresh off a second straight trip to the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady on the roster, they didn’t enter that offseason explicitly looking for a quarterback. But they were...
Three free agents to help the New England Patriots right now
The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
What the Ravens are saying about the Patriots ahead of New England’s home opener
The Ravens discussed Bill Belichick's smile, putting pressure on Mac Jones, and their hopes that it won't rain like last year. After picking up a close win against the Steelers last week, the Patriots are set to host another AFC rival on Sunday. New England will take on the Baltimore...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Ravens-Patriots
Two Super Bowl-winning coaches square off when their teams meet in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens head north to face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium. After facing the Jets in Week 1 and the Dolphins in Week 2,...
Top three free agents that could help the Chiefs
After two weeks the Chiefs look like a mostly complete team, but depth is still a concern. Here are three free agents for the team to consider signing. After a short Week 2, it feels as if time is flying by in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Chiefs are 2-0 to start the year, and there has been a ton of promise shown from each positional group, but just as it was heading into the offseason, depth is still a legitimate concern. After a Week 1 blowout victory against the Arizona Cardinals came with a number of significant injuries, the physicality of the Thursday night game against the Chargers got me thinking about what free agents are still available.
3 key matchups could decide who wins Patriots' home opener vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots open up Gillette Stadium for their first home game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens with hopes of improving to 2-1 on Sunday. They walked into Acrisure Stadium in Week 2 and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in a mostly defensive game, while the Ravens fell short in an offensive shootout with the Miami Dolphins.
Patriots Wide Receiver Missed Practice With Injury Today
The New England Patriots have struggled to develop an offensive rhythm early this season. Losing their leading receiver wouldn't help matters. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jakobi Meyers missed Wednesday's practice because of a knee injury. Tests revealed no major damage, so the team will determine his Week 3 availability later this week.
Vince Wilfork wants to meet with Patriots ahead of Ravens matchup
Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is no stranger to the rivalry between the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots played the Ravens 10 times during his 11 seasons with New England, including some heated postseason battles. The rivalry has quieted down a bit since then, as New England and Baltimore have met just three times since 2014. New England defeated Baltimore by a 23-17 margin the last time the two teams met in a torrential downpour of rainy conditions.
