Otero County, NM

The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
Business Insider

Senate Democrats are punting a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks to the lame-duck session: 'It's not going to happen before the election'

Senate Democrats won't release a consensus bill to ban congressional stock trading until after the midterms. "It's not going to happen before the election," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a leading advocate on the issue. It comes just a day after Nancy Pelosi said the House could vote on a bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

A crucial precedent? New Mexico Trump loyalist barred from office over Jan. 6 insurrection

A New Mexico judge ordered that Couy Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County and the leader of "Cowboys for Trump," be removed from office for violating the 14th Amendment by participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, which the judge described as an insurrection. District Court Judge Francis Mathew further ruled that Griffin was permanently disqualified from holding public office.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Daily Montanan

Updated: Zinke attacks Libertarian on veterans with election eight weeks out

Libertarian John Lamb published a screenshot from a ZinkeforMontana post this week that attributes a quote insulting veterans to Lamb — a quote Lamb said he never uttered. However, Lamb, a Norris farmer, took pride of sorts in the attack, which he said followed a request last month by Republican Ryan Zinke that Lamb bow out of the U.S. House of Representatives race and endorse the GOP candidate.
MONTANA STATE

