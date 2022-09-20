Read full article on original website
Bakersfield street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
Fresh-produce supermarket coming to the Sunnyside area
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fancher Creek Town Center which will be located in the area of Clovis Avenue and Tulare Street will get a new Sprouts Farmers Market. Sprouts is just the beginning! There is plenty more to come, and we are excited to announce the work done by local developer, Fancher Creek Properties. […]
KMPH.com
Brand-new Huckleberrys opening in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A brand-new Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch restaurant is set to open up in Northwest Fresno. The new location will be at 4360 West Shaw Avenue, and will officially open on Monday, September 16th. Huckleberry’s president and CEO tell us they have hired over 50...
thesungazette.com
Dia de los Muertos celebration held at Visalia cemetery
TULARE – The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women prepare for the day of the dead by offering several workshops for the first time since the pandemic. For the first time since 2019, the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women (TCLMAW) will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos at their 11th anniversary celebration of Life. The league will be hosting workshops in preparation for the day of the dead, every Saturday in October. Dia de los Muertos traditionally takes place in a cemetery to welcome loved ones back from the land of the dead. Individuals create altars and place offerings for those who have died.
Karol G coming to Fresno this October
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Karol G will be performing at Fresno’s Save Mart Center this fall as part of her ‘$trip Love Tour.’ The Colombian singer-songwriter is well known for her hit songs ‘Tusa,’ ‘Mamiii,’ and ‘Secreto.’ She will be performing at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25. DJ Agudelo888 will be opening […]
Why the A&W in Hanford is closing its doors
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fast food chain restaurant in Kings County is closing its doors. The A&W in Hanford is closing its doors after almost 28 years. The news was announced on Facebook by Councilman Francisco Ramirez. Pictures show a note posted on the door saying that due to a conflict of interest in […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's iconic A&W to close doors, signaling end of an era
Since opening its doors in the late 1940s, the A&W drive-in restaurant in Hanford has been a popular fixture in the community. The owners have owned and operated the establishment for the last 28 years, and announced this week that the iconic drive-in will close its doors by posting a note on the building.
3 women hit by airsoft gun while eating at Fresno's Fashion Fair, police say
An investigation is underway after three women were hit by an airsoft gun at Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall.
Fresno Coin Show scheduled for October
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Numismatic Society will have its coin show on Friday and Saturday, October 21-22. The Fresno Coin Show will take place at The American Legion Post 509, located at 3509 N. First Street in Fresno. On Friday, the hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 10:00 […]
Here’s what you can expect at the Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will begin on Monday, October 5, and last 12 days through Friday, October 16. This year’s fair will be offering a wide variety of new food options and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. The concert series […]
KMJ
ClovisFest & Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly This Weekend in Old Town Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The 100-degree temperatures have passed and it’s time to get outside. The Clovis Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 47th Annual ClovisFest and Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly this weekend. Join thousands of locals visiting Old Town Clovis for free, family fun. Look for...
Do you know how Fresno was founded?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
Hanford Sentinel
Sword fights and turkey legs: Renaissance Faire returns
The Royal English Crown may be in a period of transition, but Henry VIII’s reign over Hanford’s Renaissance of Kings Faire has never been stronger. The annual Kings Faire returns to Civic Park Oct. 1-2. “Hanford has one of the best Renaissance fairs in California,” said Hanford Parks...
New northwest Fresno interchange expected to cut down traffic
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Faster commute times in northwest Fresno are about to be a reality. A section of a new interchange called “Veterans Boulevard” opened up Wednesday. This section of the Veterans Boulevard overpass is expected to dramatically cut down on traffic allowing drivers to avoid delayed traffic from freight trains. “It will connect […]
Should Squaw Valley change its name?
SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. — (KSEE/KGPE)- With the passing of California Assembly Bill 2022, dozens of small towns across California are now grappling with how to move forward with what to call their town. Including Fresno County’s Squaw Valley. The bill calls for the removal of the word “squaw” from the names of towns, cities, and […]
KMJ
Rollover Crash On Highway 41 In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — There was a rollover crash on Highway 41 near Ashlan Avenue Thursday morning in Fresno. CHP officers say one vehicle was flipped over and landed on its right side after being rear-ended by another vehicle. After being rear-ended, the impact caused the vehicle to go...
Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16. This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda […]
Fresno Nightcrawler: Hoax or real? Mystery remains years later
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Back in the 2000s, a grainy CCTV camera captured what appeared to be a ghostly-looking pair of pants striding across a man’s front yard in Fresno. The legend goes that a Fresno man named Jose was woken up by his barking dogs one morning, and he caught a glimpse of a […]
Search for suspect prompts shelter-in-place order at Clovis school
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elementary school was on a shelter-in-place order while the U.S. Marshall Service searched for a wanted fugitive on Thursday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department. The shelter-in-place order at Cedarwood Elementary School near Herndon and Coventry avenues has since been lifted. Officials said the suspect that the marshalls had […]
GV Wire
Councilman’s Plan to End Fresno’s $5 Park Entry Fee Failed. Here’s Why.
Visitors to places like Storyland/Playland, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, and Woodward Park will continue paying a $5 entry fee for vehicles. More actually, since the kiosks only accept credit cards which charge an additional fee. Councilman Miguel Arias wanted to eliminate those fees, calling it a “double tax” since city...
