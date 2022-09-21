World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic will get harder versions of Heroic dungeons come the release of the game's Ulduar raid, Blizzard has revealed. The news comes via Wrath of the Lich King Classic principal game designer Kris Zierhut, who in an interview with content creators MrGM and Scottejay, announced a new, higher-difficulty version of Heroic dungeons will come with the release of the game's phase-two content. Loot from 10-man, phase-one raids will be moved into these harder Heroics. Bosses from this new difficulty will also reward more Emblems once defeated, which can be exchanged for higher-level gear.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO