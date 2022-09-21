Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Now Available
The new PlayStation Plus free games for September 2022 have finally arrived. These are just the regular monthly free games as the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog update will arrive later in September. As previously revealed, the new titles available at all levels of PlayStation Plus from Essential up through Premium this month include Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem.
WoW: Wrath Of the Lich King Classic Is Getting Even Harder Heroic Dungeons (With Better Loot To Boot)
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic will get harder versions of Heroic dungeons come the release of the game's Ulduar raid, Blizzard has revealed. The news comes via Wrath of the Lich King Classic principal game designer Kris Zierhut, who in an interview with content creators MrGM and Scottejay, announced a new, higher-difficulty version of Heroic dungeons will come with the release of the game's phase-two content. Loot from 10-man, phase-one raids will be moved into these harder Heroics. Bosses from this new difficulty will also reward more Emblems once defeated, which can be exchanged for higher-level gear.
The 5 Best Cyberpunk 2077 Stories To Check Out That Aren't The Video Game
Since its release in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has expanded its world with a wide range of comics and the newly released anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. That makes it very possible for someone to be a fan of the franchise and not even play the game. There's the option of playing the board game that everything is based on, reading the comics, or enjoying the anime.
Apex Legends Beast Of Prey Event Guide
Beast of Prey, Apex Legends' latest Collection Event, went live on Tuesday with an update that brought a new limited-time mode, some slight meta changes, and loads of new cosmetic items to the game--including Loba's long-awaited Heirloom weapon. The event is significant enough that the game's developers saw fit to schedule two Reddit AMAs to answer players' questions about Apex's upcoming changes.
PlayStation Is Hosting An Awesome Fall Game Sale
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation Direct has kicked off a huge new sale to celebrate the arrival of fall. PS5 and PS4 owners can save big on a long list of blockbusters--including titles like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for $40, Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $30, and a massive $100 savings on the Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s Edition.
SCORN – Prologue Gameplay Walkthrough
Get an early peek at 8 minutes of new gameplay and prepare to take your first few steps into Scorn’s truly unsettling hellscape next month. With a first look at the game’s first grotesque puzzle, this new gameplay walkthrough gives players a glimpse at the immersive nightmare that awaits.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Next Beta Requires Xbox Live Gold, But Not PS Plus
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's open beta for all players is set to go live on September 24 and will run through to September 26, but it seems Xbox players will need Xbox Live Gold before they can play. While the game's next beta is set to go live...
Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 Best Landing Spots
As with any major Fortnite update, Chapter 3 Season 4 has brought along some substantial changes to the popular battle royale's map. Plenty of POIs have received complete overhauls now that the Chrome has made its presence known--and things are looking pretty shiny these days. With so many fresh spots to land, you may be wondering at which location you want to begin your games. We've got you covered here with some of the best spots you can land in Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4.
