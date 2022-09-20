ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top six after a thrilling Week 4 of college football. Things were more difficult for Georgia than it would have liked, but UGA won 39-22 over Kent State. Alabama and Ohio State both rolled to victories. But results were somewhat more chaotic after that. Michigan, Clemson, USC and Kentucky won close games. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State, and Arkansas lost to Texas A&M. In the headliner, Tennessee took down Florida in Knoxville, 38-33.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO