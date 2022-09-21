ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Will Bill O’Brien remain at Alabama after this season?

Much speculation is happening as to whether Bill O’Brien will remain at Alabama after this season. His name has been linked to a couple of head coaching vacancies, including Nebraska and Arizona State. O’Brien is coordinating Alabama’s offense for a second season. He helped the Crimson Tide to a...
Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
CFB world reacts to Alabama fan birthday cake surprise

Rivalries in the SEC run deep and few run deeper than the rivalry between Alabama and LSU. While Alabama has dominated the series, for the most part, winning 10 out of the last 11 games, including last year’s game in Tuscaloosa, there are some hard feelings between the two schools.
Alabama football: 5 things Georgia is doing better than the Tide

On Sunday morning, after another Georgia bludgeoning, Paul Finebaum finally said what has become so apparent. “In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama,” the veteran college football analyst and SEC football savant said on SportsCenter, putting brutally honest words to what all of us dipped in reality have seen on our TV screens since the end of last season.
ATHENS, GA
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
Huntsville CEO appointed to UA System Board of Trustees

The head of a Huntsville-based defense contracting company has been appointed to the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. Jeff Gronberg, CEO of decibel, fills the seat for the Fifth Congressional District on the board that oversees the flagship university in Tuscaloosa as well as the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Former Pelham football stars among 4 arrested in Helena drug bust

HELENA – Four people were arrested on multiple drug charges in Helena on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as part of a narcotics search by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Helena Police Department. Three of those arrested were Helena residents, while the other is a resident of...
HELENA, AL
Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
