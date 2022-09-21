Read full article on original website
Related
Brian Kelly reveals the offensive plan for LSU’s game vs. New Mexico
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is all about advantages. He admittedly doesn’t like to give the opposing team any more information than absolutely crucial about his squad in the build-up to a game. Fans saw this first hand over the summer when he refused to name a starting quarterback until just moments before kickoff against Florida State.
Breaking: NCAA Announces Penalties For LSU Football
The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon penalties for the LSU football program. LSU reportedly committed recruiting violations, leading to penalties for the Tigers football program. None of the penalties are severe. "The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met...
LSU football will not continue to win games if this trend continues
LSU football improved to 2-1 on the season last weekend with a 31-16 win over visiting Mississippi State. The Tigers came from behind 13-0 in their Southeastern Conference opener to pick up a second consecutive win, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-3 after going down two scores. It was an impressive display of determination from Brian Kelly’s team against a tricky opponent.
Should LSU football fans begin to worry about Kayshon Boutte?
LSU football generated a lot of buzz this offseason because of the talented players within the program. Nobody had high hopes for the Tigers this upcoming season, especially not in the national media. It was largely seen as a rebuilding year. Brian Kelly and his staff took over a trainwreck of a program, there was no way they were going to turn it around instantly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Loss to LSU, Upcoming Game Against Bowling Green
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media Monday ahead of the team's upcoming matchup against Bowling Green.
NOLA.com
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
Loyola Maroon
Women’s basketball has new faces
After a successful season last year, head women’s basketball coach, Kellie Kennedy added two new additions to her team, assistant coaches Samantha Thomas and Kaila Anderson. Both are eager for the upcoming season, they said. “I’m just excited to be back into this team atmosphere,” Thomas said, having missed...
theadvocate.com
They juggled LSU classes and opening an online store. Now, they're graduating to a boutique.
Pink leather blazers and emerald frilly dresses, along with other women’s clothing items, line the side wall of Marem, a new 1,470-square-foot clothing boutique that opened Friday, Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge. The name Marem is a combination of the two owners’ first names, Marlo Rodrigue and Emily Rodrigue....
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Replay: Six days after killing of LSU student Allison Rice, local officials share updates
LSU student Allison Rice was fatally shot nearly a week ago as she tried to turn her vehicle around at a train crossing on Government Street, Baton Rouge police have said. LATEST COVERAGE: Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas. Police and...
LSU Reveille
Editorial Board: Sorry, President Tate. We work for the public, not for you
Note: President Tate formally apologized to The Reveille staff for his comments a day after this editorial was published. President Tate: 'You have my unwavering support to operate as an independent voice'. LSU President William Tate IV doesn’t seem to be a fan of our coverage. During a Board of...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LSU ‘taking immediate and deliberate steps’ to address disturbing social media post
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- LSU issued a statement Saturday, September 17 regarding a racially insensitive remark on social media that’s been linked to one of its student-athletes. The post received numerous comments on social media. Many of these comments indicate LSU’s statement is in response to a posted video featuring a female who some believe […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC13 Houston
Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
WAFB.com
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say
Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish lieutenant sings National Anthem during Saints game. Updated: 15 hours...
brproud.com
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel. Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September...
Popculture
Teen Football Player Abraham Romero Dies After Brain Bruise Diagnosis, Coma
Abraham Romero, a high school football player from New Mexico, died on Saturday Night, Organ Mountain High School announced. He was 17 years old. Romeo was in a medically induced coma for three weeks before his death. He was hospitalized after suffering a severe injury during a game in August.
Alpha Phi Alpha chapter suspended from UL Lafayette
The Zeta Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was suspended for three years after an investigation into allegations of hazing.
brproud.com
George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
What to know ahead of new development heading toward Gulf of Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 hurricane season has been unusually quiet so far in the Gulf of Mexico. However, WAFB’s First Alert Weather Team is turning its focus to possible new development. “We’re getting a lot of attention on what is called Invest 98L. It’s gonna move...
FanSided
286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0