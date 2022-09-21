ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: NCAA Announces Penalties For LSU Football

The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon penalties for the LSU football program. LSU reportedly committed recruiting violations, leading to penalties for the Tigers football program. None of the penalties are severe. "The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU football will not continue to win games if this trend continues

LSU football improved to 2-1 on the season last weekend with a 31-16 win over visiting Mississippi State. The Tigers came from behind 13-0 in their Southeastern Conference opener to pick up a second consecutive win, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-3 after going down two scores. It was an impressive display of determination from Brian Kelly’s team against a tricky opponent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Should LSU football fans begin to worry about Kayshon Boutte?

LSU football generated a lot of buzz this offseason because of the talented players within the program. Nobody had high hopes for the Tigers this upcoming season, especially not in the national media. It was largely seen as a rebuilding year. Brian Kelly and his staff took over a trainwreck of a program, there was no way they were going to turn it around instantly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Las Vegas, NM
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Las Cruces, NM
Football
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Loyola Maroon

Women’s basketball has new faces

After a successful season last year, head women’s basketball coach, Kellie Kennedy added two new additions to her team, assistant coaches Samantha Thomas and Kaila Anderson. Both are eager for the upcoming season, they said. “I’m just excited to be back into this team atmosphere,” Thomas said, having missed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu#Week 4 College Football#Florida State#Tigers#Bulldogs#Sec#Southern
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
ABC13 Houston

Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say

Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish lieutenant sings National Anthem during Saints game. Updated: 15 hours...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

FanSided

286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy