Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
Tom Brady Speaks Out About How Jimmy Garoppolo Handles ‘Adversity’ Following Trey Lance Injury
On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady weighed in on Trey Lance’s injury and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new opportunity as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Things shook up dramatically for the 49ers during NFL Week 2. Starting quarterback Trey Lance...
San Francisco 49ers sign veteran quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers have added a quarterback. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Benkert is now third in line in the team’s QB rotation. Brock Purdy is the new backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed the starter’s role after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in in his Seahawks career
Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
49ers adding quarterback depth behind Jimmy Garoppolo
With Jimmy Garoppolo being pressed into action, the San Francisco 49ers are now replenishing their backup corps. Mike Garofolo of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the 49ers are signing quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. They become the third NFL team for the 27-year-old Benkert (after Atlanta and Green Bay).
Richard Sherman and KJ Wright dish on Russell Wilson's special treatment from Pete Carroll
The Seahawks who were around for the Legion of Boom and early Russell Wilson era all seem to have strong feelings about the divide between the defense and the starting quarterback. Watch team legends Richard Sherman and KJ Wright talk about Wilson’s alleged special treatment from Pete Carroll’s coaching staff....
Richard Sherman: Broncos must loosen reins on QB Russell Wilson
Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson's teammate in Seattle, believes the quarterback is off to a rocky start because the Broncos are trying to change his style of play. “He has to get back to being himself. He doesn’t have to play like anybody else," Sherman said Thursday on NFL Network.
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
Jimmy Garoppolo on opportunity after Trey Lance injury: 'It's pretty crazy'
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo addressed the media in Santa Clara Thursday about taking over as QB1 again following Trey Lance’s season-ending ankle/leg injury.
