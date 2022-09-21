Read full article on original website
Gotham Gazette
Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election
Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...
Debate on number of debates heats up in N.Y. gubernatorial race
NEW YORK -- It's the latest gambit in the increasingly ugly New York governor's race.Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has rejected an offer by Gov. Kathy Hochul to do just one debate on a cable station before the election, saying it will leave millions of New Yorkers in the dark.Zeldin is instead saying make me a new offer and Hochul is saying take it or leave it.CBS2's Marcia Kramer has more on latest moves in the political chess game.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul agrees to debate with Republican opponent Rep. Lee ZeldinThe 2022 governor's race may go down in history for answering...
wwnytv.com
What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
WHEC TV-10
Attorney General James is making a “major announcement” at 11:30 a.m.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James is making a “major announcement” at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. There is no word about what the announcement is. You can watch it live here.
wskg.org
Your guide to the November midterm election in New York
(WSHU) – This November, voters across the U.S. will participate in the midterm election. New Yorkers will have a chance to vote in contests for state executive offices, the U.S. House and Senate, the state Legislature, and more. We’ve answered some key questions about the elections below. Am...
Albany DA Probes Alleged Fake Signatures Boosting GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin
An investigation is underway into thousands of duplicate signatures that reportedly ended up on nominating petitions to get Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on a third-party ballot line in the New York governor’s race. Albany County District Attorney David Soares and the state Board of Elections are focused on John...
WHEC TV-10
Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission on Wednesday started the process of reviewing the rules for election observers, an issue that’s drawn attention and concern as Democrats and Republicans alike aggressively recruit partisan watchers to ensure election workers adhere to the law this November. The unprecedented...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County lawmakers to consider resolution to counter state gun law
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County lawmakers will consider a resolution next week that opposes New York’s most recent gun law. The resolution would allow the county attorney to explore options for challenging the state law in court. It goes before the county’s finance and rules committee on...
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Exact date $270 direct payment checks to be sent out in New York revealed
Roughly 1.75 million New Yorkers can expect a $270 stimulus check sometime before Oct. 31 as part of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to ease the burden of inflation in the state. The Department of Taxation and Finance said there is no clear timeline for when the checks will...
Here’s what NY is doing to prepare residents for winter’s utility bill spike
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
Cannabis Control Board approves home growing regulations
NEW YORK (NEWS10) --The Cannabis Control Board has approved new growing regulations for medical patients and designated caregivers to grow their own cannabis at home. This vote paves the way for medical cannabis patients in New York to have a more affordable option to access their medicine.
NBC New York
Need Quick Cash? NY Has $17.5 Billion in ‘Lost Money' on Hand. Some May Be Yours
Need quick cash? Who doesn't, right? Well, you might be owed some and not even know it. The New York state comptroller's office is currently holding $17.5 billion in everyday people's "lost money" -- and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily. Is any yours? Search here....
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
Upstate NY Hotel Ranks In Top 3 For Resort Destinations In The Nation
There are so many great places to travel to in Upstate New York, but now one hotel has a national ranking to back them up. USA Today has been releasing their yearly picks and "10Best" rankings for a number of different categories. They have one for just about anything you can think of, from Top 10 Best Casino's to the Best Pumpkin Patches in the nation.
WHEC TV-10
AG releases report on death of Janet Jordan
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation released a report on Wednesday on the death of Janet Jordan. The AG says off-duty RPD Officer Sergeant Melvin Williams murdered Janet Jordan, and then took his own life. According to the report, on...
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
How the NYPIRG recommends saving money on heating this winter
Utilities around New York state are predicting that home heating bills will spike this winter. The higher prices are due to an increase in wholesale energy prices as well as rate increases approved by the PSC. One example: National Grid predicts a 39% hike for residential gas customers who use an average of 713 therms between Nov. 1 and March 30.
