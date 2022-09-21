ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Gotham Gazette

Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election

Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...
ELECTIONS
CBS New York

Debate on number of debates heats up in N.Y. gubernatorial race

NEW YORK -- It's the latest gambit in the increasingly ugly New York governor's race.Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has rejected an offer by Gov. Kathy Hochul to do just one debate on a cable station before the election, saying it will leave millions of New Yorkers in the dark.Zeldin is instead saying make me a new offer and Hochul is saying take it or leave it.CBS2's Marcia Kramer has more on latest moves in the political chess game.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul agrees to debate with Republican opponent Rep. Lee ZeldinThe 2022 governor's race may go down in history for answering...
ELECTIONS
wwnytv.com

What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
CLAYTON, NY
State
New York State
wskg.org

Your guide to the November midterm election in New York

(WSHU) – This November, voters across the U.S. will participate in the midterm election. New Yorkers will have a chance to vote in contests for state executive offices, the U.S. House and Senate, the state Legislature, and more. We’ve answered some key questions about the elections below. Am...
ELECTIONS
WHEC TV-10

Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission on Wednesday started the process of reviewing the rules for election observers, an issue that’s drawn attention and concern as Democrats and Republicans alike aggressively recruit partisan watchers to ensure election workers adhere to the law this November. The unprecedented...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 99.1

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
NEWS10 ABC

Cannabis Control Board approves home growing regulations

NEW YORK (NEWS10) --The Cannabis Control Board has approved new growing regulations for medical patients and designated caregivers to grow their own cannabis at home. This vote paves the way for medical cannabis patients in New York to have a more affordable option to access their medicine.
HEALTH
CNY News

A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate NY Hotel Ranks In Top 3 For Resort Destinations In The Nation

There are so many great places to travel to in Upstate New York, but now one hotel has a national ranking to back them up. USA Today has been releasing their yearly picks and "10Best" rankings for a number of different categories. They have one for just about anything you can think of, from Top 10 Best Casino's to the Best Pumpkin Patches in the nation.
TRAVEL
WHEC TV-10

AG releases report on death of Janet Jordan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation released a report on Wednesday on the death of Janet Jordan. The AG says off-duty RPD Officer Sergeant Melvin Williams murdered Janet Jordan, and then took his own life. According to the report, on...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

How the NYPIRG recommends saving money on heating this winter

Utilities around New York state are predicting that home heating bills will spike this winter. The higher prices are due to an increase in wholesale energy prices as well as rate increases approved by the PSC. One example: National Grid predicts a 39% hike for residential gas customers who use an average of 713 therms between Nov. 1 and March 30.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

