ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 3

Walter Wright
2d ago

These times are tough. I literally had a guy living next to me that went crazy and threatened my life with a shovel. He was threatening his nephew with an axe. Called the police - they didn't even press charges on this south Dakota native American. He was threatening and peeing out in front of his home in front of children and acting as if he was shooting my house and the neighbor kids with a screwdriver. What gives?Our stupid city council needs to go or be held accountable.This could be your family? It could be you!You have a lot to answer for city council. Nobody is going to forget.You are only in power because of a few stupid liberal votes. I hope people wake up before something bad happens to anyone out there because the blood is on YOUR HANDS.

Reply
2
Related
KING 5

Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
SEQUIM, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Everett undercover police seize drugs, gun, and money from repeat offender

Everett Police say a few days ago, members of their Anti-Crime Team (ACT) saw a man that had an active Department of Corrections warrant at a gas station in Everett. According to Everett Police, the man has multiple convictions for unlawful firearm possession. He left the location on a motorcycle and was followed by undercover officers to Shoreline, where he parked at a Safeway.
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Bellingham, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash

EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff

SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
SEQUIM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run Of Patricia Oman

We will get more information in the morning but Everett Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened on August 15th in the 5400 block of Broadway. On August 15th 80-year-old Patricia Oman was walking along Broadway when she...
EVERETT, WA
kafe.com

Woman cited for indecent exposure near Bellingham elementary school

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was cited after allegedly committing a lewd act near an elementary school in Bellingham. Police records show that the suspect was seen walking near Carl Cozier Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, September 20th. A parent waiting to pick up their child told officers that...
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandal
thenorthernlight.com

Former Blaine resident sentenced for catalytic converter theft ring

A former Blaine resident was sentenced in Whatcom County Superior Court after pleading guilty to running a catalytic converter theft ring that could have caused over $100,000 in estimated losses to county residents. He will serve 90 days on home monitoring. Shawn Alan Bannon, 55, pleaded guilty August 2 to...
BLAINE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Man arrested after 25-pound piece of railroad tie thrown through police SUV windshield

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that 2 patrol officers riding in the same BPD SUV were driving down Lincoln Street approaching Fraser Street on Saturday, September 17th, about 4:45am. The officer driving noticed a person hunched over by the I-5 overpass as they approached the intersection of Lincoln and Fraser Streets. The man hurled a block of wood at the moving patrol car as they drove past him.
BELLINGHAM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Gunshot Victim Found In Everett Roadway Monday Night

Editor’s Update 9-20-2022 9:30 AM: Everett Police say the victim suffered non-threatening injuries and detectives are working to find out the circumstances of the shooting. At this point there have been no arrests. No details at this point but Everett Police responded shortly before 9 PM Monday night to...
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kpug1170.com

Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Skagit Breaking

Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman

Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
LYMAN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett

A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy