China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress
Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
Why China's response to US warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts
After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.
Sen. Kennedy torches Biden for lying about the border: Americans 'don't like being treated like a moron'
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped President Biden over the border crisis, warning he has "lied" to the American people as migrant encounters surge to record levels. Kennedy joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the migrant surge, saying Biden has "opened" the borders and "lied" about the issue.
Former NY official who exposed Biden's secret migrant flights calls out liberals' 'meltdown' over the border
Former Westchester County, New York Executive Rob Astorino joined "Brian Kilmeade Radio" to take on the left's hypocrisy over migrant flights, one year after he helped expose the Biden administration's nighttime flights of illegal immigrants into New York. ROB ASTORINO: I don't know how to spell the word, but I...
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are tightening, as a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would...
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country'
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said "we have honest elections in this country" on Thursday in a guest appearance on his old network, although he previously pushed Russiagate theories that questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. "In our system, you tell the American people what happened in their election...
Karine Jean-Pierre calls out GOP governors, says Biden admin has 'always been ready' to act on immigration
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the Biden administration has "always been ready" to act on immigration after criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis', R-Fla., decision to send two planes with migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Jean-Pierre sat down with MSNBC's Alex Wagner, who asked the White House press secretary...
Unvaccinated Americans face job loss, no pay while seeking exemptions from state and local COVID mandates
Americans from coast to coast are still suffering from job loss for refusing to submit to sweeping vaccine mandates, despite President Biden's admission that the pandemic is "over." Despite declaring the end of the COVID-19 pandemic during a "60 Minutes" interview on Sunday, President Biden did not address the thousands...
Nadler shoots down Tlaib claim about progressivism and Israel support: 'I fundamentally reject the notion'
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., rejected a claim from fellow Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who said support for Israel is contradictory to progressive values. Tlaib, a frequent opponent of Israel, spoke against the Jewish state at an online event hosted by Americans for Justice in Palestine Action. "I want you...
Trump team tells 11th Circuit Mar-a-Lago probe is a 'document storage dispute' that 'spiraled out of control'
Former President Trump’s legal team on Tuesday said the raid of Mar-a-Lago and the investigation into the mishandling of classified documents is "unprecedented" and "at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control." The comment was part of the response that Trump’s lawyers filed...
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
GOP lawmaker, ex-sheriff calls out Biden's border: Trump was right, 'they're not sending their best'
Former President Donald Trump has been proven correct regarding a declaration in his 2015 candidacy announcement that countries whose citizens are flooding the U.S.-Mexico border are "not sending their best," a GOP lawmaker and former Texas sheriff said Tuesday. In June 2015, Trump – after his now-famous ride down the...
China warns of 'counter-measures' as US approves $1.1bn arms sales to Taiwan
China has warned the United States it will take "counter-measures" after the Biden administration approved more than $1.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan.
Rep. Jayapal suggests solution to border crisis is creating more 'ways to come in here legally'
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., suggested Tuesday on CNN that the best way to solve the illegal immigration crisis is to simply legalize more immigration. CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper observed that the number of arrests at the border has spiked, and asked for Jayapal's thoughts on how blue states can share the burden.
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
With Biden 2024 in doubt, San Francisco voters deliver blunt assessment of Gavin Newsom's presidential future
SAN FRANCISCO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom should run for president in 2024 if President Biden does not run for a second term, some Bay Area voters told Fox News. "I think it's great," Susan, a San Francisco resident, said of a Newsom presidential bid. "I think he's a great governor, and I think he could be an incredible president."
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Katie Porter received royalties from books she required students to purchase during tenure as a law professor
California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter — a former law professor who was paid more than $285,000 one year during her time at the University of California, Irvine — earned thousands of dollars in royalty fees from law school textbooks that she required her own students to purchase for the courses she taught.
SEAN HANNITY: With his obvious, transparent cognitive decline, Biden is little more than a shadow
Sean Hannity discussed Biden's complete inability to be a capable leader and how the "Democratic Socialist Green New Deal Party" is controlling Biden on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: At one point, Donald Trump stated that he wanted Joe Biden, your current president, to do a good job, wanted him to be successful in a way that would improve the lives of the American people. Unfortunately, Joe is not capable. The results, they speak for themselves. Now, recently, Biden said, quote:
