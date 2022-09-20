ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Utah students celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, some Utah college students are sharing all the things that make them unique. Osvaldo Miranda attends the University of Utah. He says he struggled to connect with Latinx students like himself, so he formed the first ever Latinx Student Union on campus.
UTAH STATE
TMZ.com

Mom in Utah Pregnant with Her Son's Child at 56

A family in Utah will certainly have a story to tell their newest member ... because a 56-year-old mom is carrying her son's baby. You read that right, 56-year-old Nancy Hauck volunteered to carry her son Jeff and his wife Cambria's 5th child, a girl. Cambria is unable to carry a pregnancy after getting a life-saving hysterectomy.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Surgeon no-shows for pre-paid procedure

HERRIMAN, Utah — Katie Jolles beat breast cancer two decades ago, but doctors have found another lump. It turned out to be benign, but her doctor still recommended a breast reduction to prevent further issues. Because the new lump is not cancer, insurance won’t pay. Jolles made her own...
HERRIMAN, UT
KSLTV

Two Taylorsville schools put under temporary lockout protocol

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two schools in the Granite School District were briefly on lockout Thursday due to some “suspicious activity” nearby. District officials shared a statement to parents and families of Eisenhower Junior High and Fremont Elementary at 9:40 a.m., saying police initiated the protocol because of what was going on near the neighboring Salt Lake Community College Campus.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck

Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

20 semifinalist options for new Utah state flag unveiled at Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson unveiled the 20 semifinalist designs that are in the running to become Utah’s new state flag on Thursday. “What we have here, in the 20, in many cases, is a combination of ideas,” Jill Love, executive director of the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement and member of the task force, told KSL.com. “We tried to get the public in these (20 designs) — the best of the best that represent the significant symbols that we heard were important to Utah. And that includes colors, too.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Wheelchair Palooza will open a whole new world of possibilities for some

PARK CITY, Utah — There’s an adaptive sports event at Woodward Park City this weekend that is likely to turn on wheelchair users to an exciting new world of activities. The Third Annual Wheelchair Palooza is a chance for wheelchair users and their families and friends to drop into a skate park just for the thrill of it and to discover a little bit more about themselves.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Drug trial is helping Utah woman beat back ovarian cancer

SALT LAKE CITY — In the past, women with advanced ovarian cancer did not have a good chance of living five years past diagnosis. Recent trials, however, show promise for a category of drugs that target the cancer cells. They provide new hope for longer lives for women with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Family pharmacy rebuilt after devastating fire

HOLLADAY, Utah — You don’t see as many mom-and-pop neighborhood pharmacies anymore, especially a brand-new one. For Heather Karren, though, she just couldn’t think of life without a particular pharmacy in Holladay. “It’s a very unique place,” she said. “Everybody knows everything about everybody.”
HOLLADAY, UT
KSLTV

Fake locksmiths take advantage of Orem woman needing help

OREM. Utah — Workers claiming to be locksmiths left an Orem woman with a damaged door knob and out $179. Ashley Thomas’ mom went out to run a few errands one day when she locked herself out of her condo. “Thank goodness she had really great neighbors, and...
OREM, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

UTA: Woman struck by train at Murray Station

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says that a woman is suffering from possible head injuries after she was struck by a train at the Murray Station on Wednesday.  The woman reportedly entered the crosswalk in front of a northbound TRAX train before she was hit.   While UTA notes that all of […]
MURRAY, UT

