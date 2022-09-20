SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson unveiled the 20 semifinalist designs that are in the running to become Utah’s new state flag on Thursday. “What we have here, in the 20, in many cases, is a combination of ideas,” Jill Love, executive director of the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement and member of the task force, told KSL.com. “We tried to get the public in these (20 designs) — the best of the best that represent the significant symbols that we heard were important to Utah. And that includes colors, too.”

UTAH STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO