KSLTV
‘It’s a mess’: Dog poop on school grounds growing problem in Murray District
MURRAY, Utah – Recess is supposed to be fun, but lately, it’s turning into a stinky mess for students in the Murray School District because of dog feces littering the playground. “We’re scraping the poop off of their shoes,” said Teresa Bigelow, the secretary at McMillan Elementary. “It’s...
KSLTV
Utah students celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, some Utah college students are sharing all the things that make them unique. Osvaldo Miranda attends the University of Utah. He says he struggled to connect with Latinx students like himself, so he formed the first ever Latinx Student Union on campus.
TMZ.com
Mom in Utah Pregnant with Her Son's Child at 56
A family in Utah will certainly have a story to tell their newest member ... because a 56-year-old mom is carrying her son's baby. You read that right, 56-year-old Nancy Hauck volunteered to carry her son Jeff and his wife Cambria's 5th child, a girl. Cambria is unable to carry a pregnancy after getting a life-saving hysterectomy.
kslnewsradio.com
What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Surgeon no-shows for pre-paid procedure
HERRIMAN, Utah — Katie Jolles beat breast cancer two decades ago, but doctors have found another lump. It turned out to be benign, but her doctor still recommended a breast reduction to prevent further issues. Because the new lump is not cancer, insurance won’t pay. Jolles made her own...
KSLTV
Inaugural Utah Parenting Summit aims to provide families with real-world solutions
SALT LAKE CITY — Parenting isn’t easy. You can go from feeling joy to feeling stress in a flash. Utah State University Extension is bringing in experts to help parents thrive as part of their inaugural Utah Parenting Summit on Saturday, Oct. 8. Parents have faced some challenges...
KSLTV
Two Taylorsville schools put under temporary lockout protocol
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two schools in the Granite School District were briefly on lockout Thursday due to some “suspicious activity” nearby. District officials shared a statement to parents and families of Eisenhower Junior High and Fremont Elementary at 9:40 a.m., saying police initiated the protocol because of what was going on near the neighboring Salt Lake Community College Campus.
Herald-Journal
Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck
Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
KSLTV
20 semifinalist options for new Utah state flag unveiled at Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson unveiled the 20 semifinalist designs that are in the running to become Utah’s new state flag on Thursday. “What we have here, in the 20, in many cases, is a combination of ideas,” Jill Love, executive director of the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement and member of the task force, told KSL.com. “We tried to get the public in these (20 designs) — the best of the best that represent the significant symbols that we heard were important to Utah. And that includes colors, too.”
KSLTV
Utah’s domesticated elk program at ‘critical juncture’ due to disease, state says
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s domesticated elk program is in peril because of a growing threat of chronic wasting disease traced to an outbreak in Utah and Canada, state agriculture officials warn. The situation is severe enough that Craig Buttars, commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and...
Terrified Utah Residents Have Music Playing Thru Sewers & Toilets
No, I'm not making this up and I can prove it. Utah residents really are being terrorized by music that is coming through their sewers and eventually their toilets and you can hear it for yourself. Kudos to KSL in Salt Lake City who first shared this story about why...
KSLTV
Anonymous donor pledges nearly $100K to cover meals at Utah elementary school
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Parents of students at Manila Elementary School awoke Monday to a surprising email announcing that a private donor will be paying for school meals for the entire school year. “It’s a very generous donation that will bless many families here at Manila,” said Rachelle Spencer,...
KSLTV
Wheelchair Palooza will open a whole new world of possibilities for some
PARK CITY, Utah — There’s an adaptive sports event at Woodward Park City this weekend that is likely to turn on wheelchair users to an exciting new world of activities. The Third Annual Wheelchair Palooza is a chance for wheelchair users and their families and friends to drop into a skate park just for the thrill of it and to discover a little bit more about themselves.
kuer.org
West High is one of the oldest schools in Utah. Should its building be preserved?
The nonprofit Preservation Utah is worried about the future of West High School and wants to make sure the historic building doesn’t disappear. The Salt Lake City School District said they are still in the early stages of figuring out what comes next. The district hired Salt Lake City-based...
KSLTV
Drug trial is helping Utah woman beat back ovarian cancer
SALT LAKE CITY — In the past, women with advanced ovarian cancer did not have a good chance of living five years past diagnosis. Recent trials, however, show promise for a category of drugs that target the cancer cells. They provide new hope for longer lives for women with...
KSLTV
Family pharmacy rebuilt after devastating fire
HOLLADAY, Utah — You don’t see as many mom-and-pop neighborhood pharmacies anymore, especially a brand-new one. For Heather Karren, though, she just couldn’t think of life without a particular pharmacy in Holladay. “It’s a very unique place,” she said. “Everybody knows everything about everybody.”
KSLTV
Fake locksmiths take advantage of Orem woman needing help
OREM. Utah — Workers claiming to be locksmiths left an Orem woman with a damaged door knob and out $179. Ashley Thomas’ mom went out to run a few errands one day when she locked herself out of her condo. “Thank goodness she had really great neighbors, and...
KSLTV
Tracking Transparency: Why prison surveillance videos are rarely released to the public
DRAPER, Utah – Videos obtained by the KSL Investigators offer the first look at the violence that erupted inside prison walls after a 2019 decision to house two rival gangs together. Utah prison officials aren’t willing to talk about that controversial decision, citing a pending lawsuit. And they never...
The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
UTA: Woman struck by train at Murray Station
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says that a woman is suffering from possible head injuries after she was struck by a train at the Murray Station on Wednesday. The woman reportedly entered the crosswalk in front of a northbound TRAX train before she was hit. While UTA notes that all of […]
