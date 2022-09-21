Read full article on original website
Kwan leads Guardians against the White Sox following 4-hit performance
Cleveland Guardians (81-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-72, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (10-11, 3.08 ERA, .98 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -129, Guardians +109; over/under...
Guardians pitcher wants to 'close this thing out'
The Cleveland Guardians are in the midst of a dominant stretch of baseball. They've won 12 of their last 15 games, with four of those wins coming against a divisional opponent in the Minnesota Twins. The Guardians are as confident as ever heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
Ex-World Series champion to retire after 2022 season
After 16 solid seasons, The Kurt Suzuki Show is coming off the air. The veteran catcher Suzuki told reporters this week that he plans to retire upon the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season. “I feel like it’s time,” said Suzuki, per Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register. “I’ve had...
The 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time
Who are the 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time? While the apparatus of topics typically vary from post-game coverage
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
The Cleveland Guardians called up the next Michael Brantley
The Cleveland Guardians have called up Will Brennan. The Cleveland Guardians are once again calling up a rookie to round out the roster heading into the final two weeks of the season. Will Brennan, one of the Guardians’ best prospects in the outfield, will join the club for the foreseeable future.
Josh Bell hitting sixth for Padres Tuesday night
San Diego Padres first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. What It Means:. Bell will work as the Padres' designated hitter and bat sixth. Manny Machado will be on third base and Brandon Drury...
4 takeaways as Cardinals avoid sweep by Padres
After getting shut out in three consecutive games, the St. Louis Cardinals finally broke the cycle and won with help from the team’s youngsters. The Cardinals had a terrible string of bad luck as they lost to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday 5-0 and Wednesday 1-0. But with some help from the club youngsters, they pulled out an impressive 5-4 victory over the Padres Thursday.
Lakers to honor franchise legend with long-overdue jersey retirement
Though it took them several decades to do so, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally righting a historic wrong. The Lakers announced on Wednesday that they will be retiring the No. 99 jersey of franchise legend George Mikan. The ceremony will take place during their game at home against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 30.
Opinion: The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On September 21, DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent, and I think that the Cleveland Cavaliers should sign him. Last year, he played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.
Giants Select Shelby Miller
12:23pm: The Giants formally announced that Miller has been selected from Sacramento and Waites has been optioned there in his place. 12:21pm: The Giants are selecting the contract of veteran right-hander Shelby Miller from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday’s game against the Rockies. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle tweeted earlier that Miller was in the clubhouse, and Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic now adds that Miller has been informed he’ll be active for today’s game (and not simply on the taxi squad). The Giants designated outfielder Lewis Brinson for assignment yesterday, so they already have an open spot on the 40-man. Slusser adds that righty Cole Waites looks to have been optioned to Sacramento to open a spot for Miller on the active roster.
Celtics Waive Veteran Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.
Cubs rest Franmil Reyes on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Reyes will sit on the bench after Jared Young was named Chicago's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Reyes has accounted for a 11.6% barrel rate and a .276 expected...
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Trade
We're just weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 NBA season but big NBA trades have still been happening around the league. While it seems unlikely that anything will top the recent Donovan Mitchell trade, two teams still made a swap that could have a big impact on the coming season.
Top three free agents that could help the Chiefs
After two weeks the Chiefs look like a mostly complete team, but depth is still a concern. Here are three free agents for the team to consider signing. After a short Week 2, it feels as if time is flying by in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Chiefs are 2-0 to start the year, and there has been a ton of promise shown from each positional group, but just as it was heading into the offseason, depth is still a legitimate concern. After a Week 1 blowout victory against the Arizona Cardinals came with a number of significant injuries, the physicality of the Thursday night game against the Chargers got me thinking about what free agents are still available.
