Read full article on original website
Related
Peacock Streaming Service: Everything you need to know about it
Since it launched in 2020, NBC's Peacock has been offering free and paid tiers for streaming content. Here's all you need to know about the streaming service!
How to Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon: NFL Live Stream 2022
The 2022-23 NFL season saw Thursday Night Football getting a new home on Amazon Prime Video. It’s the league’s first all-digital rights agreement, and it seems to be a touchdown for both the NFL and Amazon: The first Thursday Night Football game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, brought in 13 million viewers, according to Nielson. Amazon counted even higher numbers, reporting 15.3 million viewers when accounting for both Nielson’s and its own internal measurements. For reference, the 2021 Thursday Night Football premiere on NFL Network brought in just 7 million viewers. Related: How to Watch Every...
CNET
Apple Scores NFL Deal as Super Bowl Halftime Show Partner
The National Football League announced late Thursday that Apple would be the new sponsor for the Super Bowl halftime show, replacing Pepsi in the coveted annual extravaganza that drew more than 100 million viewers earlier this year. "We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our...
How To Watch NFL Network Live Without Cable 2022
Get wall-to-wall football on NFL Network with commitment-free streaming services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YouTube just spared free users from death by unskippable ads
YouTube is arguably the most popular long-form video streaming platform where a community of individual creators make up the majority of the content. YouTube pays these creators for raking in views, because each free-tier viewer sees advertisements, which earn YouTube money. Viewers like you and me could purchase a Premium membership to rid themselves from ads, and now might be a good time to do it. Following complaints from viewers around the globe, YouTube is ending an experiment that saw up to 11 unskippable ads played before your chosen video even begins.
CNET
Packers vs. Bucs Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 3 From Anywhere in the US
While we've taken these matchups for granted, at some point Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will need to retire, right? The veteran Super Bowl champion quarterbacks will continue to fight Father Time -- and each other -- on Sunday afternoon when the Packers and Bucs meet up in Tampa. The...
CNET
YouTube, One-Upping TikTok, to Share Ad Money With Shorts Creators
YouTube is shaking up its Partnership Program that lets people earn money from their videos, expanding it to share revenue and other money-making features with uploaders of popular clips on Shorts -- its quick, vertical, looping videos that compete with TikTok. "This is the first time real revenue sharing is...
Digital Trends
YouTube TV tips and tricks: How to get the most out Google’s live TV service
YouTube TV has a lot to offer. You can stream live content, watch regional channels, and view your favorite shows on popular sports, entertainment, and news channels. Anyone wanting to go cable-free can enjoy a wide selection of top-tier channels all in one place. To sweeten the deal, you get six accounts per household, and you can enable it almost anywhere: smart TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, and even your gaming consoles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Watchtower Free Online
Best sites to watch Watchtower - Last updated on Sep 22, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Watchtower online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Watchtower on this page.
Netflix expects 40 million new viewers by 2023 with its new subscription plan
Netflix is aiming for high numbers while also attempting to provide an affordable option.
CNET
This Free Multiplayer Crossword Beams Down to You Daily From Cats in Space
Need to fill a Wordle-size hole in your social-puzzle soul? Planet Crossword, an online game launching Friday, aims make crossword-solving interactive and social -- and delivered with the help of cute cat astronauts. Planet Crossword, with its first puzzle going live at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET Friday, is the debut...
IGN
Amazon's Prime Video Streaming Service Review
As the streaming wars continue to unfold, Amazon’s Prime Video remains the quintessential “jack of all trades, master of none.” The service doesn’t rival Netflix for the sheer scope of original content. Nor does it boast the latest and greatest user interface or live TV functionality. But between its well-rounded library, its emphasis on optional Channels, and its competitive price, Prime Video is an easy choice for most cord-cutters. Watch the video above for our full review of Prime Video.
CNET
Google's New $30 Chromecast With Google TV HD Arrives to Take On Amazon, Roku
Google has launched an entry-level streaming device. The new Chromecast with Google TV HD goes on sale Friday at all major retailers. The new device retains all of the look and functionality of Google's original Chromecast with Google TV, but instead of offering 4K streaming, the HD model is capped at 1080p, at 60 frames per second.
Android Authority
No, YouTube, I will not subscribe to Premium
YouTube's aggressive Premium push is driving me away from the platform. I am a working mom with an 11-month-old baby. What sort of picture does that paint for you? That of an individual who has little to no time to spare? Well, you’re right. I am neck-deep in it right now, and I’m sure there are many other folks, parents or not, who can empathize with an absolute dearth of leisurely time. You know what I’m talking about — those precious few minutes in the day to just lay back and watch a YouTube video or two. Thanks to Google’s aggressive YouTube Premium push, those moments no longer exist for me, and I am not alone.
Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
To say streaming platform and hardware provider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock is having a bad year down (69%) would be an understatement.
TechCrunch
Google’s new Chromecast costs $30 — and it has a remote
This comes two years after Google launched a $49 Chromecast with 4K HDR streaming support and the introduction of a remote. The new Chromecast supports 1080p streaming. The new Chromecast supports more than 10,000 apps that are on the Google TV platform, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and Prime video. What’s more, Google has improved support for live TV over the years.
Amazon device Prime Day deals: are there more to come?
Amazon devices are some of the most popular smart devices in the world, and that's not just because of their great features and easy availability. It's also because you'll often find decent deals on Amazon devices such as the Echo, Fire and Kindle. Obviously, the usual time for such Amazon device deals is Amazon Prime Day (which happened in July this year) – but there are rumours that there will be another Amazon-specific retail event on the horizon, so that's why we've put this page together.
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Roku From TV?
If you wish to switch to a new streaming media, you might have to remove Roku from your TV. You can easily unlink Roku from your Smart TV. However, removing the Roku software from Roku TV can be a hassle. Especially when factory reset still does not delete it. You...
CNET
Echo Show 8 Is at Its Lowest Price Yet, Get It for Just $80
Want to have a smart speaker and display but not sure where to start? One of our favorite smart displays, the CNET Editors' Choice-winning Amazon Echo Show 8, offers plenty in a small package. It's great for any first-time smart speaker user and impressive for those who've had experience with other smart devices.
Comments / 0