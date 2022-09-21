ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Top passers take center stage when Purdue hosts FAU

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OzTU_0i3Ynzat00

Two of the country’s top passers meet when Aidan O’Connell and the Boilermakers host N’Kosi Perry and the Florida Atlantic Owls in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday.

For Purdue (1-2), O’Connell has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,000 yards, which ranks fourth in FBS. Perry is sixth with 987 yards, having completed 57.7 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions for the Owls (2-2).

O’Connell threw for 424 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 32-29 loss at Syracuse last week.

His favorite target seems to be Charlie Jones, who has amassed 474 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. Jones’ 32 receptions are at least 19 more than any other Boilermaker, and it’s also the most catches by any receiver in the FBS so far this season. Jones — a transfer from Iowa — has already topped his totals from last season in scoring, yards and catches.

“Whenever you’re playing a team that can throw the ball, you want to get the rush to them,” FAU coach Willie Taggart said. “You have to get pressure and make him uncomfortable. They have a really good QB, he’s an NFL prospect, they have good receivers, big tight ends, and they do a good job of having plays that complement each other.”

Perry is coming off his worst game of the season. He went 13-for-29 passing for 108 yards and a touchdown in a 40-14 loss against visiting Central Florida on Saturday.

He is complemented by Larry McCammon III, who ranks eighth nationally with 394 rushing yards on 54 carries, an average of 7.3 yards per attempt.

One could argue that Purdue could easily be undefeated. It squandered fourth-quarter leads in losses to Penn State (35-31) and Syracuse, with a 56-0 win over Indiana State sandwiched between the defeats.

“We have to get better at containing the quarterback run, and that will be a challenge again for us this week,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said.

This will be the first meeting between the schools.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
State
Oregon State
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
South Carolina State
City
Syracuse, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2025 5-star DL planning return to Swamp after visiting for USF game

One of the top recruits in the class of 2025, five-star defensive lineman Armondo Blount, was in Gainesville over the weekend to see the Florida Gators take on the USF Bulls. Saturday was Blount’s first game-day experience at a school other than the University of Miami, which is the closest Power Five program to Dillard High in Fort Lauderdale. He caught up with Blake Alderman of 247Sports following the visit and the Swamp appears to have impressed. Assistant defensive line coach Kareem Reid was his host for most of the night, and he made sure the sophomore took in the full SEC experience.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Jones
Person
Willie Taggart
SB Nation

How to watch Florida at Tennessee football: Time, TV, spread, and more

One of college football’s most intense rivalries is renewed this weekend, when the Florida Gators travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Both teams enter the contest ranked in the AP Top 25, as the Gators check in at 20, while the Volunteers are just outside the top ten, in the 11th spot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fau#American Football#College Football#The Florida Atlantic Owls#Fbs#Boilermaker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit 'fired up' to call Browns, Ohio State games; College GameDay at Tennessee vs. Florida football

Kirk Herbstreit added a new gig this season — he is the color commentator for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video, which means his weekends are extra busy. Herbstreit is in Cleveland Thursday night to call the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, while he heads to Knoxville, Tennessee, for Saturday’s edition of GameDay ahead of Florida at Tennessee football. That is not Herbstreit’s final stop of the weekend, as he has the call of Wisconsin at Ohio State Saturday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy