Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Rips NFL’s Suspension of Mike Evans As ‘Ridiculous’

By Daniel Chavkin
 2 days ago

The wide receiver was suspended one game for his role in the Buccaneers-Saints brawl.

Tom Brady already admitted on Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray that he deserves some blame for Mike Evans ’s suspension, as Evans’s role in the altercation with Marshon Lattimore came in defense of Brady arguing a call. However, Brady doesn’t think Evans should be suspended in the first place.

“I don’t think it deserved any type of suspension; I think that's ridiculous,” he said, via CBS Sports . “Hopefully we can move past it and get to a better place.”

Brady appreciated the fact that Evans got his back in the heat of the game, which shows how close the relationship is between the two.

“I think just sometimes the emotions get the best of us, and I love Mike. And the fact that Mike would come out there to defend me means everything in the world to me as a teammate and a friend,” Brady said.

Evans is appealing his suspension , and the decision should come on Wednesday. Tampa Bay has a big NFC rivalry game this week against the Packers, so Evans’s availability will be important for the Buccaneers .

Football
